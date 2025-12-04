How Much Bitcoin Does BlackRock Own? Complete Holdings Breakdown

BlackRock has become one of the largest institutional Bitcoin holders through its iShares Bitcoin Trust.

This article reveals exactly how much Bitcoin BlackRock owns, explores the growth trajectory of their holdings, and explains what this institutional adoption means for cryptocurrency investors. You'll discover verified data, historical trends, and market implications backed by official sources.

Key Takeaways

BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) holds 797,558.4 BTC as of November 14, 2024, representing 3.8% of Bitcoin's total supply.

IBIT became the fastest-growing ETF in history, reaching $1 billion in assets within its first week and attracting over $65 billion in total inflows.

BlackRock holds these Bitcoin on behalf of investors through regulated ETF shares, not as part of its corporate treasury.

The fund surpassed MicroStrategy to become the largest institutional Bitcoin holder among traditional financial companies.

IBIT's launch triggered a wave of institutional adoption, with 27 other institutions filing for Bitcoin allocation rights within 60 days.

All Bitcoin holdings are secured through Coinbase Custody and operate under strict SEC oversight with transparent reporting requirements.





BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust currently holds 797,558.4 BTC as of November 14, 2024, according to official fund disclosures.

This massive position represents approximately 3.8% of Bitcoin's total 21 million supply , with the dollar value fluctuating based on Bitcoin's market price

The holdings are secured through Coinbase Custody and operate under the ticker symbol IBIT on the NASDAQ exchange

To put this figure in perspective, BlackRock owns significantly more Bitcoin than MicroStrategy's 640,250 BTC , which had previously been considered one of the largest corporate holdings.

BlackRock's position makes IBIT the world's largest Bitcoin exchange-traded fund by total assets under management.

Recent purchase activity shows the fund accumulated over $4 billion in net inflows during a sustained positive streak in October 2024, demonstrating institutional demand.





The iShares Bitcoin Trust launched in January 2024 following SEC approval, operating as a spot Bitcoin ETF on NASDAQ. Unlike derivatives-based products, IBIT holds actual Bitcoin secured through Coinbase Custody's cold wallet infrastructure. This structure allows investors to gain Bitcoin exposure through traditional brokerage accounts without managing private keys or digital wallets themselves.

Within its first week of trading, IBIT achieved $1 billion in assets under management, setting records as the fastest-growing ETF in history according to BlackRock CEO Larry Fink . The fund tracks Bitcoin prices using a reference rate aggregating data from multiple reliable cryptocurrency exchanges worldwide. By November 2024, IBIT had attracted over $65 billion in total investor inflows.

One critical distinction often misunderstood is that BlackRock holds these 797,558 BTC on behalf of investors, not as part of the company's corporate treasury. The Bitcoin represents pooled investments from diverse clients including asset managers, financial advisers, and individual investors who purchase IBIT shares through standard stock market channels, similar to buying any publicly traded ETF.









By March 2024, IBIT had crossed 250,000 BTC as Bitcoin prices continued rising throughout the period. The growth trajectory accelerated through mid-2024, reaching approximately 274,462 BTC by June 2024 according to SEC filings and blockchain analytics. This represented roughly $18.5 billion in assets, demonstrating unprecedented institutional demand for regulated Bitcoin exposure.

By October 2024, IBIT surpassed the psychologically significant 800,000 BTC level, specifically reaching 802,198 BTC on October 7 before settling to current levels around 797,558 BTC. This milestone positioned BlackRock ahead of MicroStrategy's 640,250 BTC, making IBIT the largest Bitcoin holder among traditional financial institutions globally.

Recent purchase history shows interesting patterns. On October 27, IBIT added 3,836 BTC in a single day, while November 12 saw an inflow of 2,178 BTC. November 13 recorded a net outflow of 363 BTC. These daily fluctuations reflect normal ETF operations, but the overall trend demonstrates sustained accumulation, with recent inflow streaks bringing billions in new capital.





BlackRock's massive Bitcoin position has fundamentally altered cryptocurrency market dynamics. When the world's largest asset manager with over $10 trillion under management enters any market, it sends powerful signals to other institutional investors. Within 60 days of IBIT's debut, 27 other institutions applied for Bitcoin allocation rights or filed similar ETF proposals, demonstrating the signaling power of BlackRock's involvement.

Liquidity improvements represent a significant impact. IBIT consistently generates substantial daily trading volume, adding depth to Bitcoin markets. The launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs led to increased trading activity on major exchanges. Seven major banks added cryptocurrency custody solutions within months of IBIT's approval, creating infrastructure that enables further institutional participation.

Regulatory legitimacy has also advanced considerably. BlackRock's involvement accelerated SEC approval timelines and opened discussions about additional cryptocurrency investment products. Seven major banks added cryptocurrency custody solutions within three months of IBIT's approval, creating infrastructure that enables further institutional participation. The firm is now exploring Bitcoin-backed credit products and collaborating with regulatory bodies globally on cryptocurrency frameworks.









How much Bitcoin does BlackRock own today?

BlackRock's IBIT holds 797,558.4 BTC as of November 14, 2024, representing 3.8% of Bitcoin's total supply.





How much Bitcoin does BlackRock IBIT own?

The iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) currently owns 797,558.4 BTC, representing 3.8% of Bitcoin's total supply.





Does BlackRock own more Bitcoin than MicroStrategy?

Yes, BlackRock's 797,558 BTC significantly exceeds MicroStrategy's 640,250 BTC holdings.





Is BlackRock buying or selling Bitcoin?

IBIT shows net buying activity with over $65 billion in total inflows since launch, despite occasional daily redemptions.





How much Bitcoin does BlackRock own compared to other institutions?

BlackRock ranks among the top Bitcoin holders globally and is the largest holder among traditional financial institutions and asset managers.





BlackRock's position as a major Bitcoin holder marks a turning point in cryptocurrency's evolution from alternative asset to institutional investment vehicle. With 797,558 BTC under management through IBIT, BlackRock demonstrates that traditional finance has fully embraced digital assets. For investors tracking institutional adoption trends, monitoring BlackRock's holdings provides valuable insights into broader market sentiment and potential price movements as Bitcoin continues its journey toward mainstream acceptance.





