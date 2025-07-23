What is OVER and its investment potential

OVER is an innovative cryptocurrency project designed to bridge the gap between the physical and digital worlds through augmented reality (AR) and blockchain technology. Founded in 2020 by a team of AR and blockchain experts, OVER aims to create a decentralized platform where users can build, own, and monetize AR experiences mapped onto real-world locations. With its unique features—such as decentralized AR asset ownership, a robust OVER creator economy, and seamless integration with physical geolocations—OVER offers significant investment potential for both crypto beginners and experienced traders. The OVER token has attracted attention from retail traders and digital creators due to its scalable AR solutions, innovative OVER technology, and strong community engagement.

MEXC stands as one of the most trusted global cryptocurrency exchanges, with a solid reputation built on robust security protocols, comprehensive risk management systems, and regular security audits. For OVER traders, MEXC offers distinct advantages including high liquidity for OVER tokens, competitive trading fees starting at just 0.1%, and fast transaction processing. MEXC's advanced trading infrastructure, deep liquidity, and user-friendly interface make it an ideal platform for trading OVER and other digital assets.

OVER is available for trading on MEXC, typically paired with USDT (Tether), allowing for easy OVER token conversion and high liquidity. MEXC's fee structure is highly competitive, with spot trading fees starting at just 0.1%, and users can benefit from additional discounts through promotions or by holding MX tokens when trading OVER.

Before you can buy OVER, you need to create a secure MEXC account. Visit the MEXC.com website or download the MEXC app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, then click on the "Register" button in the top-right corner. You can register using your email address, mobile phone number, or third-party accounts such as Google, Apple, MetaMask, or Telegram.

After registration, enhance your account security by enabling Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), setting up a strong unique password, and verifying your identity through KYC. The KYC verification process on MEXC is straightforward and typically completes within 24 hours, requiring a government-issued ID, proof of address, and a selfie holding your ID.

To fund your account for OVER purchases, MEXC provides various options including credit/debit card purchases, bank transfers, P2P trading, and crypto deposits from external wallets. For those new to the platform, the credit/debit card option offers the most convenient and immediate way to get started with OVER trading. The MEXC trading interface is designed to be intuitive yet feature-rich, with essential components including the order book, OVER price chart, trading history, and order placement panel. Before placing your first OVER trade, familiarize yourself with these elements and the different order types available.

For crypto beginners looking to buy OVER quickly, MEXC's credit/debit card option provides a straightforward pathway. After logging into your account, navigate to the "Buy Crypto" section accessible from the top navigation menu or homepage. From the list of available cryptocurrencies, select OVER as your desired asset.

Enter the OVER amount you wish to purchase or the fiat amount you want to spend. Select your preferred payment currency (USD, EUR, GBP, etc.). Choose your payment method and enter your card details. Review the transaction details, including the OVER amount, exchange rate, and applicable fees.

After confirming your OVER purchase, you'll need to complete 3D Secure verification if required by your bank. The transaction typically processes within minutes, and you can monitor the status in your "Orders" or "Transaction History" section. To minimize fees when using this method, consider purchasing OVER during off-peak hours, buying larger amounts to reduce the percentage impact of fixed fees, and checking if any promotional fee discounts are currently available.

For more experienced users or those seeking better rates, trading OVER on the MEXC spot market is the preferred method. First, you'll need to fund your account with a base currency like USDT, which can be purchased directly on MEXC or transferred from another wallet. To begin trading, navigate to the "Spot Trading" section and use the search function to find the desired OVER/USDT trading pair.

The trading interface will display real-time OVER price movements, trading volume, and order book depth for OVER. MEXC offers multiple order types for OVER trading:

Market orders for immediate execution at the best available OVER price

Limit orders to buy OVER at a specific price or better

After your order executes, your OVER balance will appear in your MEXC Spot wallet. From here, you can choose to continue trading OVER, hold for potential appreciation, or transfer to an external wallet for long-term storage.

Beyond the standard purchasing methods, MEXC offers additional ways to acquire and maximize your OVER holdings. The P2P trading platform connects buyers and sellers directly, allowing you to purchase OVER using bank transfers, mobile payments, or other local payment options in your region, often with lower fees than credit card purchases.

For traders seeking amplified exposure to OVER's price movements, MEXC provides futures contracts and leveraged trading options for OVER, enabling you to maximize potential returns while committing less capital. OVER holders can also benefit from staking opportunities on MEXC, earning passive income through annual percentage yields (APY) via Savings and Kickstarter products. Additionally, MEXC regularly hosts trading competitions, airdrops, and launchpad events for OVER and related projects, providing opportunities to acquire OVER tokens at preferential rates or win token rewards.

MEXC offers multiple secure pathways to acquire OVER based on your needs and experience level. To protect your OVER investment, always enable all available security features and consider withdrawing significant OVER holdings to a hardware wallet. Beginners may prefer direct card purchases of OVER, while experienced traders will benefit from the advanced features of OVER spot trading. Whether you're investing in OVER for short-term gains or long-term holding, MEXC provides a secure and user-friendly platform for your OVER journey. After your OVER purchase, explore staking and Earn products to maximize your digital asset potential.