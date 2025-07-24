How to Buy PENG on MEXC: A Detailed Guide

What is PENG and its investment potential

PENG is a meme coin built on the Solana blockchain, launched in March 2023 by an anonymous team with a focus on community-driven growth and viral internet culture. The project leverages the popularity of meme tokens and the efficiency of the Solana network to offer fast, low-cost transactions. PENG's branding features a playful penguin character, aiming to capture the attention of both retail traders and the broader crypto community. Its unique features include:

Fixed total supply of 99,999,979 PENG tokens, supporting scarcity

PENG has attracted significant interest from retail traders due to its potential for rapid price appreciation, strong community backing, and the broader trend of meme coins outperforming during certain market cycles.

MEXC's reputation, security features, and advantages for trading PENG

MEXC is recognized as one of the most trusted global cryptocurrency exchanges, known for its:

Regular security audits to ensure platform integrity

For PENG traders, MEXC offers:

Competitive trading fees starting at just 0.1%

Fast transaction processing and a user-friendly interface for seamless PENG trading

Available trading pairs and competitive fee structure for PENG

On MEXC, PENG is primarily traded against USDT (Tether), providing deep liquidity and tight spreads for efficient PENG transactions. The platform's fee structure is highly competitive, with spot trading fees starting at 0.1%.

Creating and securing a MEXC account

To buy PENG, start by creating a secure MEXC account. Visit the official website (MEXC.com) or download the MEXC app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Click "Register" in the top-right corner and sign up using your email address, mobile phone number, or third-party accounts like Google, Apple, MetaMask, or Telegram.

After registration, enhance your account security by:

Enabling Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)

Setting a strong, unique password

Completing identity verification (KYC)

Completing KYC verification process

The KYC process is straightforward and typically completes within 24 hours. You'll need to provide:

A government-issued ID

Proof of address

A selfie holding your ID

Funding your account through various payment methods

MEXC supports multiple funding options, including:

Bank transfers

P2P trading

Crypto deposits from external wallets

For beginners, the credit/debit card option is the most convenient and immediate way to start trading PENG.

Understanding the MEXC interface for PENG trading

The MEXC trading interface is intuitive and feature-rich, including:

Price chart for PENG market analysis

for PENG market analysis Trading history

Order placement panel

Familiarize yourself with these elements and the available order types before placing your first PENG trade.

Step-by-step process for buying PENG directly with fiat

For beginners, MEXC's credit/debit card option offers a simple way to buy PENG:

Log in and go to the "Buy Crypto" section from the top navigation menu or homepage. Select PENG as your desired asset. Enter the amount of PENG you wish to purchase or the fiat amount you want to spend. Choose your payment currency (USD, EUR, GBP, etc.). Enter your card details and review the transaction, including the PENG amount, exchange rate, and fees. Confirm your purchase and complete any required 3D Secure verification.

Transactions typically process within minutes, and you can monitor the status in your "Orders" or "Transaction History" section.

Tips to minimize fees and ensure smooth PENG transactions

Check for promotional fee discounts on PENG purchases.

Funding your MEXC account with USDT or other base currencies

First, fund your account with USDT, which can be purchased directly on MEXC or transferred from another wallet.

Finding the correct PENG trading pair

Navigate to the "Spot Trading" section and search for the PENG/USDT trading pair.

Placing market or limit orders to buy PENG

Limit orders allow you to set a specific price for your PENG purchase.

Monitoring your order and managing your PENG after purchase

Once your order is filled, your PENG balance will appear in your MEXC Spot wallet. You can continue trading, hold for potential appreciation, or transfer to an external wallet for long-term PENG storage.

P2P trading for PENG on MEXC

MEXC's P2P trading platform connects buyers and sellers directly, allowing you to purchase PENG using bank transfers, mobile payments, or other local payment options, often with lower fees than card purchases.

Introduction to PENG futures trading and leveraged options

For advanced traders, MEXC offers PENG futures contracts with leverage, enabling you to maximize potential returns while committing less capital. Both USDT-M and COIN-M futures options are available, providing flexibility in PENG derivatives trading.

Staking and earning opportunities for PENG holders

PENG holders can participate in staking opportunities on MEXC, earning passive income through annual percentage yields (APY). MEXC also offers Savings and Kickstarter products for additional PENG earning potential.

Participating in PENG promotions and airdrops

MEXC regularly hosts trading competitions, airdrops, and launchpad events for PENG, giving users the chance to acquire PENG tokens at preferential rates or win rewards.

MEXC offers multiple secure pathways to acquire PENG, tailored to your experience level and investment goals. To protect your PENG investment, always enable all available security features and consider withdrawing significant PENG holdings to a hardware wallet. Beginners may prefer direct card purchases, while experienced traders can leverage the advanced features of spot trading. Whether you're investing for short-term gains or long-term holding, MEXC provides a secure and user-friendly platform for your PENG journey. After your purchase, explore staking and Earn products to maximize your PENG digital asset potential.