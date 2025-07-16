How to Buy TAT on MEXC: A Detailed Guide

What is TAT and its investment potential

The digital token TAT refers to the utility and governance token of the TapTap platform, not to be confused with the proposed 'TAT Coin' from the Tourism Authority of Thailand, which as of the latest available information, remains only a concept and has not been officially issued. TapTap is a decentralized entertainment platform designed to connect creative talents with the Web3 world, offering a diverse ecosystem of videos, live broadcasts, animations, games, and NFTs. The platform leverages blockchain technology to enable content tokenization, merchandise sales, and community governance, fostering a sustainable and dynamic entertainment environment.

Investment potential:

TAT offers significant potential for both crypto beginners and experienced traders due to its role as the universal currency within the TapTap ecosystem. It facilitates transactions, content purchases, merchandise sales, and empowers holders with governance rights, such as voting on platform decisions and incentive programs. The project's focus on creator empowerment and interactive entertainment has attracted attention from both retail traders and the broader Web3 community.

MEXC's reputation and advantages for trading TAT

MEXC is recognized as one of the most trusted global cryptocurrency exchanges, known for its robust security protocols, comprehensive risk management systems, and regular security audits. For TAT traders, MEXC offers:

High liquidity

Competitive trading fees starting at just 0.1%

Fast transaction processing

Available trading pairs and fee structure:

TAT is available for trading on MEXC, typically paired with USDT, allowing for seamless entry and exit from the token.

To buy TAT crypto, start by creating a secure MEXC account. Visit the MEXC.com website or download the MEXC app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, then click "Register" in the top-right corner. Registration options include:

Email address

Mobile phone number

Google/Apple/MetaMask/Telegram accounts

After registration, enhance your account security by:

Enabling Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)

Setting a strong, unique password

Completing KYC verification

The KYC process is straightforward and typically completes within 24 hours, requiring:

A government-issued ID

Proof of address

A selfie holding your ID

To fund your account for TAT token purchase, MEXC supports:

Credit/debit card purchases

Bank transfers

P2P trading

Crypto deposits from external wallets

For beginners, the credit/debit card option is the most convenient and immediate way to start trading TAT. The MEXC trading interface is intuitive yet feature-rich, including an order book, price chart, trading history, and order placement panel. Familiarize yourself with these elements before placing your first TAT trade.

For crypto beginners, MEXC's credit/debit card option provides a straightforward way to buy TAT token:

Log in and navigate to the "Buy Crypto" section from the top navigation menu or homepage. Select TAT as your desired asset. Enter the amount of TAT you wish to purchase or the fiat amount you want to spend. Select your payment currency (USD, EUR, GBP, etc.). Enter your card details and review the transaction, including the TAT amount, exchange rate, and fees. Complete 3D Secure verification if required by your bank.

Transactions typically process within minutes, and you can monitor the status in your "Orders" or "Transaction History" section. To minimize fees when buying TAT on MEXC:

Purchase during off-peak hours

Buy larger amounts to reduce the percentage impact of fixed fees

Check for any promotional fee discounts

For experienced users or those seeking better rates, trading TAT on the MEXC spot market is preferred:

Fund your account with a base currency like USDT, which can be purchased directly or transferred from another wallet. Navigate to the "Spot Trading" section and search for the TAT/USDT trading pair. The interface displays real-time price movements, trading volume, and order book depth for TAT. Place a market order for immediate execution or a limit order to buy TAT at a specific price. After execution, your TAT balance appears in your MEXC Spot wallet. You can continue trading, hold for potential appreciation, or transfer to an external wallet for long-term storage.

P2P trading: MEXC's P2P platform connects buyers and sellers directly, allowing TAT purchases via bank transfers, mobile payments, or other local options, often with lower fees.

MEXC's P2P platform connects buyers and sellers directly, allowing TAT purchases via bank transfers, mobile payments, or other local options, often with lower fees. Futures trading: MEXC offers TAT futures contracts with leverage up to 125x, enabling traders to maximize potential returns with less capital. Both USDT-M and COIN-M futures are available.

MEXC offers TAT futures contracts with leverage up to 125x, enabling traders to maximize potential returns with less capital. Both USDT-M and COIN-M futures are available. Staking and earning: TAT holders can participate in staking opportunities on MEXC, earning passive income through annual percentage yields (APY).

TAT holders can participate in staking opportunities on MEXC, earning passive income through annual percentage yields (APY). Promotions and airdrops: MEXC regularly hosts trading competitions, airdrops, and launchpad events for TAT, providing opportunities to acquire tokens at preferential rates or win rewards.

The total supply of TAT tokens is 100 million. The search results do not provide a detailed breakdown of the proportional distribution (such as allocations to the team, community, investors, or ecosystem funds) for TAT tokens. The available information confirms only the total supply and its use as a utility and governance token on the TapTap platform, facilitating transactions, content purchases, merchandise sales, and community governance. For the most accurate and up-to-date distribution details, consulting the official TapTap website or its white paper (if available) is recommended.

MEXC offers multiple secure pathways to acquire TAT based on your needs and experience level. To protect your TAT investment, always enable all available security features and consider withdrawing significant holdings to a hardware wallet. Beginners may prefer direct card purchases to buy TAT crypto, while experienced traders will benefit from the advanced features of spot trading. Whether you're investing in TAT for short-term gains or long-term holding, MEXC provides a secure and user-friendly platform for your TAT journey. After your purchase, explore staking and Earn products to maximize your digital asset potential.