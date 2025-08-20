How to Buy USD1 on MEXC: A Detailed Guide

USD1 is a fully-backed stablecoin launched by World Liberty Financial (WLFI) in 2025, designed to deliver secure, transparent, and efficient digital dollar services for global users. The token is pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, with reserves custodied by BitGo and subject to regular third-party audits, ensuring both transparency and stability. USD1 is currently deployed on Ethereum and BNB Chain, with plans for further blockchain expansion. Its key features include robust transparency, multi-chain interoperability, and strong DeFi integration, making it attractive to both institutional and retail investors seeking a reliable digital dollar solution.

MEXC is recognized as one of the most trusted global cryptocurrency exchanges, known for its robust security protocols, comprehensive risk management systems, and regular security audits. For USD1 traders, MEXC offers high liquidity, competitive trading fees starting at 0.1%, and fast transaction processing. The USD1/USDT trading pair is available, and MEXC's Innovation Zone provides a seamless experience for both new and experienced cryptocurrency traders looking to buy USD1.

Before purchasing USD1 stablecoin, you must create a secure MEXC account. Visit the official MEXC website (MEXC.com) or download the MEXC app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, then click the 'Register' button. Registration can be completed using your email address, mobile phone number, or third-party accounts such as Google, Apple, MetaMask, or Telegram.

After registration, enhance your account security by enabling Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), setting a strong, unique password, and completing KYC verification. The KYC process is straightforward and typically completes within 24 hours, requiring a government-issued ID, proof of address, and a selfie holding your ID.

To fund your account, MEXC supports credit/debit card purchases, bank transfers, P2P trading, and crypto deposits from external wallets. For beginners, the credit/debit card option is the most convenient and immediate way to start trading USD1 stablecoin.

The MEXC trading interface is intuitive and feature-rich, including an order book, price chart, trading history, and order placement panel. Familiarize yourself with these elements and the available order types before placing your first USD1 trade on this cryptocurrency exchange.

For crypto beginners, MEXC's credit/debit card option offers a straightforward way to buy USD1. After logging in, navigate to the 'Buy Crypto' section from the top navigation menu or homepage. Select USD1 stablecoin from the list of available cryptocurrencies. The purchase process involves four simple steps:

Enter the USD1 amount you wish to purchase or the fiat amount you want to spend. Select your preferred payment currency (USD, EUR, GBP, etc.). Choose your payment method and enter your card details. Review the transaction details, including the USD1 amount, exchange rate, and applicable fees.

After confirming your purchase, complete any required 3D Secure verification. Transactions typically process within minutes, and you can monitor the status in your 'Orders' or 'Transaction History' section. To minimize fees when buying USD1, consider purchasing during off-peak hours, buying larger amounts, and checking for promotional fee discounts.

For experienced users or those seeking better rates, trading USD1 on the MEXC spot market is ideal. First, fund your account with a base currency like USDT, which can be purchased directly on MEXC or transferred from another wallet. Navigate to the 'Spot Trading' section and search for the USD1/USDT trading pair on the cryptocurrency exchange.

The trading interface displays real-time price movements, trading volume, and order book depth for USD1 stablecoin. MEXC supports multiple order types:

Market orders for immediate execution at the best available price.

for immediate execution at the best available price. Limit orders to buy USD1 at a specific price or better.

After your order executes, your USD1 balance will appear in your MEXC Spot wallet. You can then continue trading, hold for potential appreciation, or transfer to an external wallet for long-term storage of your stablecoin investment.

Beyond standard purchasing, MEXC offers additional ways to acquire and maximize your USD1 holdings:

The P2P trading platform connects buyers and sellers directly, allowing you to purchase USD1 using bank transfers, mobile payments, or other local payment options , often with lower fees than card purchases.

connects buyers and sellers directly, allowing you to purchase USD1 using , often with lower fees than card purchases. For advanced traders, MEXC provides USD1 futures contracts with leverage up to 125x, enabling you to maximize potential returns with less capital. Both USDT-M and COIN-M futures are available for flexible derivatives trading.

with leverage up to 125x, enabling you to maximize potential returns with less capital. Both are available for flexible derivatives trading. Staking opportunities on MEXC allow USD1 holders to earn passive income through annual percentage yields (APY) , with rates varying by product.

on MEXC allow USD1 holders to earn , with rates varying by product. MEXC regularly hosts trading competitions, airdrops, and launchpad events for USD1, offering chances to acquire stablecoin tokens at preferential rates or win rewards.

MEXC provides multiple secure pathways to acquire USD1, tailored to your experience level and investment goals. Always enable all available security features and consider withdrawing significant holdings to a hardware wallet for added protection. Beginners may prefer direct card purchases, while experienced cryptocurrency traders can leverage the advanced features of spot trading. Whether you aim for short-term gains or long-term holding, MEXC offers a secure and user-friendly cryptocurrency exchange for your USD1 journey. After your purchase, explore staking and Earn products to maximize your digital asset potential and get the most from your stablecoin investment.