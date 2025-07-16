How to Change the Futures K-Line Chart Layout





Investing in cryptocurrency often involves tracking multiple tokens. In the process of daily trading, there is usually a need to observe the trends of different tokens over different time periods and compare different tokens. In order to improve user trading convenience, MEXC Futures has launched the multi-chart feature, allowing users to simultaneously view multiple K-line charts on one screen.













MEXC Futures currently allows users to display up to 4 charts on the same screen, offering various layout options for different numbers of charts. Users can choose their preferred layout according to their needs.





With multi-chart display, users can not only view the trends of multiple tokens on K-line charts simultaneously but also observe the market trends of the same token over different time periods, avoiding the need for frequent switching and adjustment, thus enhancing monitoring efficiency.









When displaying multiple K-line charts of different tokens on the same screen, users can simply click on different windows to place orders for the corresponding tokens in the order panel. This saves time compared to the old method of switching pages and improves trading efficiency, which is particularly advantageous during frequent market fluctuations.





How to Conduct Trading Operations on the K-Line Chart Please note that, when using the multi-chart feature, you will not be able to quickly conduct trading operations on the K-line chart directly. If you want to learn more about how to quickly conduct trading operations on the K-line chart, you can read "."









Users can also personalize each window of the multi-chart display according to their preferences, including K-line appearance, indicator displays, drawing lines, etc.









Currently, the multi-chart display feature is only available on the website. We will demonstrate using USDT-M futures trading on the website.









Open and log in to the MEXC official homepage. In the top navigation bar, click on [Futures] and select [USDT-M Perpetual Futures].









On the futures trading page, select the window icon in the upper right corner of the K-line chart. Select the multi-chart display option you prefer. Here, we will demonstrate by selecting the 4-window option [⊞].









After clicking on [⊞], the K-line charts will switch to a 4-window layout. If you find the windows too small, you can also click on the expand icon in the upper right corner of the K-line chart to switch to full-screen display.













After setting up the multi-chart display, click on the window you want to modify. Then, select the [▼] button next to the token in the upper left corner, click on the token you want to display, and the change will be applied. As shown in the animation, we adjusted the second window to display the BTC USDT perpetual futures.









If you do not see the token you want in the dropdown menu, you can add it using the search feature. As shown in the animation, we adjusted the third window to display the EOS USDT perpetual futures using the search feature.









If you want to add futures trading pairs from your Favorites list, you can select them from the quick view area below the navigation bar. As shown in the animation, we adjusted the fourth window to display the ETH USDT perpetual futures.













Click on the window for the futures pair you want to trade, and the order panel on the right side will automatically adjust。





As shown in the image, we selected ETH USDT perpetual futures in the fourth window, and the order panel on the right side adjusted to ETH. After selecting the margin mode, leverage, and quantity, you can choose to go long or short.













As with trading, once you select a window, you can adjust the K-line time, K-line appearance, indicators, price options (last price, index price, fair price), drawing lines, etc., for this window.





As shown in the animation, we selected the second window for BTC USDT futures and changed the K-line appearance from solid to hollow.









Then, as shown in the animation below, we selected the third window for EOS USDT futures, clicked on the arrow icon on the left side of the K-line chart to open the drawing tool, and clicked the arrow icon again to hide the drawing tool. You can use the drawing tool to draw lines on the K-line chart.





For more information on the drawing feature, you can read " How to Use Drawing Tools " to learn more. We will not delve into it here.









MEXC's multi-chart display feature works for both applies not only to the Original mode K-line charts but also to the TradingView mode for spot and futures trading. The setup method in TradingView mode is the same as Original mode. Feel free to explore it.





Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.