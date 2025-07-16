How to Check Token Listing Status on MEXC





On the MEXC platform, there are currently nearly 2,000 spot trading pairs and over 350 derivative trading pairs. MEXC continues to update and add new token varieties, while also delisting tokens that do not comply with platform rules.









MEXC provides a new listing calendar where you can check which tokens are about to be listed.





Link to New Listing Calendar: https://www.mexc.com/newlisting









If you are an MX Holder, you can also click on [Kickstarter] to navigate to the corresponding page and participate in the exclusive airdrop event for MX Holders, where you can simply meet the requirements to receive token airdrops for free. For more information about Kickstarter, you can read " How to Participate in Kickstarter " for details.





If you want to trade the upcoming tokens, there is a countdown display in the upper right corner of the page indicating the specific opening time for token trading. Alternatively, you can click on the [Trade] button to go to the trading page, where you will also find a corresponding countdown indicating the opening time.













Open and log in to the official MEXC website, scroll to the bottom of the homepage, and select [Announcements] under "User Support."









On the Announcement page, select [Crypto Delisting], and you can see all relevant announcements for delisted tokens. You can use the "Search" bar on the right side to search for the token you are looking for and check if it has been delisted.













In order to protect user interests, enhance user trading experience, and build a healthy trading environment, MEXC monitors and tracks tokens of listed projects. For tokens that do not meet the corresponding rules during the listing period, MEXC may issue ST warnings or directly delist tokens related to the project.





If you want to learn more about ST, you can read the ST Warning Rules





Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.