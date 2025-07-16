How to Claim Nillion (NIL) Airdrop Rewards？

Nillion (NIL) is a cutting-edge privacy computing platform that leverages its innovative blind computation technology to provide users with efficient and secure data privacy protection solutions. By utilizing a decentralized architecture, Nillion enables computations without decrypting data, effectively eliminating security risks associated with traditional data processing.

As a leader in privacy computing, Nillion is now launching an airdrop event on the MEXC platform . Users can earn free NIL token rewards simply by completing easy tasks. Below is a detailed guide on how to participate and claim the NIL airdrop rewards









Start Date: Mar 21, 2025, 13:00 (UTC)

End Date: Mar 31, 2025, 13:00 (UTC)

Total Reward Pool: 270,000 USDT

Reward Distribution: Within 10 calendar days after the event ends









The Nillion airdrop event is now live and open to both new and existing users. By completing three key tasks, you can share a large reward pool and grow your digital assets effortlessly. Start now and embark on your journey to financial growth!













Requirement: New users must deposit a net amount of 300 NIL or 100 USDT during the event period.

Reward: Completing this task gives you a chance to receive Futures bonuses or other rewards.









Spot Trading

Requirement: Trade the NIL/USDT Spot pair and accumulate a total trading volume of ≥ 100 USDT.

Reward: The first 2,000 users to complete this task will share a 100,000 USDT Futures bonus pool.





Futures Trading

Requirement: Trade any Futures pair and accumulate a total trading volume of ≥ 500 USDT.

Reward: The first 2,000 users to complete this task will share a 100,000 USDT Futures bonus pool.









Requirement: Trade any perpetual Futures pair and accumulate a total trading volume of ≥ 20,000 USDT during the event period.

Reward: The first 2,000 users to complete this task will share a 50,000 USDT Futures bonus pool. (Maximum reward per user: 5,000 USDT in Futures bonuses. Minimum reward per user: 10 USDT in Futures bonuses)









Requirement: Existing users can invite new users to register and complete any task in Event 1.

Reward:For each successful referral, you will receive a 50 USDT Futures bonus. Each referrer can earn up to 1,000 USDT in Futures bonuses.









Definition of New Users: New users are those who sign up during the event or have a total deposit of less than $100 before the event starts (including on-chain, fiat, and P2P deposits).





KYC Verification Requirements: Participants must complete at least Primary KYC verification to receive rewards. New users must complete Advanced KYC verification to participate in Event 1.





Net Deposit Calculation: Net Deposit = Total Deposits - Total Withdrawals. Valid deposits include those made via P2P, OTC, and on-chain transactions.





Reward Distribution: Token rewards will be airdropped to the Spot account. Futures bonuses will be airdropped to the Futures account. Futures bonuses are valid for 14 days and can be used for Futures trading. Any profits generated can be withdrawn.





Trading Volume Rules: Trades with zero fees are excluded from the calculation. Trading volume will be automatically calculated and considered for the event.





User Reward Limits: Each new user can only receive the new user exclusive reward once in the Airdrop+ event. If a user completes multiple event tasks, the system will distribute rewards based on the event's reward distribution timeline.





By participating in the Nillion Airdrop+ event, you can earn free NIL token rewards and share the large reward pool by depositing, trading, and inviting friends. Make sure to complete the required tasks, stay updated on event rules, and maximize your earnings!







