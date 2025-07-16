How to Conduct Futures Trading Operations on the K-line Chart





On MEXC's futures trading page, the web version's order placement area is located by default on the right side of the page. In the order placement area, you can select leverage, margin mode, order type, and other options for opening positions. To learn more about the MEXC futures page, please read Explanation of Terminology on the Futures Trading Page





In addition, MEXC's futures service also supports direct trading operations on the K-line. This article will offer a detailed guide on K-line operations. Currently, trading on the K-line is exclusively available on the web version. We'll illustrate this using the web version USDT-M Futures as an example.













On the futures trading page, when your mouse hovers over the K-line, a [⊕] icon will appear on the right side. Clicking the [⊕] icon opens a box to input your limit buy/sell order. Enter the quantity you want, then click on the [LimitBuy] icon on the left to finish creating the order. When placing orders quickly on the K-line, it's important to remember that you can't choose or change the margin mode and leverage ratio. You will need to set them up in the order placement area first.





If the price you set for opening a position with a limit order is lower than the current market price, your position is long. On the K-line chart, the limit buy icon will appear with a green background, as illustrated below. Conversely, if the price you set for opening a position with a limit order is higher than the current market price, your position is short. On the K-line chart, the limit sell icon will appear with a red background.





Click on the [▼] icon above the quantity input box to adjust the units.













Once you have created a position, your limit order will appear on the K-line chart. Hover your mouse over the limit order you created, and you will see the words [Click to change order]. Click on the limit order icon to bring up the [Change Limit Order] input box. Enter the price and quantity you wish to modify, and your limit order will be updated accordingly.





Alternatively, you can directly move the limit order icon up or down using your mouse to make adjustments. However, this method only allows for price modifications and not changes to the order quantity.













On the K-line chart, the limit order icon for opening a position has an [X] icon on the far right. Hover your mouse over the [X] icon to see the words [Cancel Order], then click to cancel the order.













If your order has been executed, your position order will be displayed on the K-line. Hover your mouse over the "↑↓" icon on the right side of the position order, and you will see the words "Reverse Position." Click on the "↑↓" icon to complete the reversal.

Reversing open positions means the system closes your current position at market price and opens a new one in the opposite direction with the same quantity at market price. However, success isn't 100% guaranteed due to factors like margin, market conditions, and risk limits.













Hover your mouse over the [Close Short] button on the right side of the position order icon on the K-line. A [Market Close Position] button will appear. Click on the [Close Short] button to quickly close your position at the current market price.

















Hover your mouse over the [Close Short] button on the right side of the position order arrows on the K-line. Next to it, you will see two icon buttons, [TP] "Take Profit" and [SL] "Stop Loss". Move your mouse over the [TP] icon, and [Drag or click to set position TP] will appear. The same applies to the [SL] icon.









Now for a demonstration of dragging with the [TP] button for a short position.





Click and hold the [TP] button, then drag it downward. During the drag, you will see your profit amount on the right side continuously changing. Release the mouse button when you reach your desired take profit price, and the [Market Price TP/SL] page will appear. Click [Confirm] to complete. The same applies to [SL].





If you prefer not to drag to set, you can directly click the [TP] or [SL] button. This will immediately bring up the Market TP/SL setting page, where you can enter your desired TP/SL price and then click [Confirm] to finish the setup.













After setting TP/SL, icons indicating these levels will appear on the K-line page at the prices you have set. Hover your mouse over these icons, and you will see the text [Click to change order]. Clicking on it will bring up the [Market Price TP/SL] page, where you can adjust the take profit and stop loss prices. Click [Confirm] to complete the setup.









The drag-and-drop feature also applies for adjusting TP/SL.





Hover your mouse over the [Position TP] or [Position SL] icon, hold down the icon, and drag it up or down to make adjustments. When you reach the desired price, release the mouse, and a new modification box will appear. Click [Confirm] to complete the setup.













Hover over the [X] icon next to the TP/SL icons. When you see [Cancel Order], click the [X] to cancel the TP/SL settings.





Trading on the K-line allows users to intuitively observe changes in positions and current market prices, enabling flexible adjustment of positions to formulate trading strategies. Trading on the K-line is convenient and helps users adapt to fast-changing markets. However, it offers fewer functions compared to the order placement area. For complex strategies, users still need to use the order placement area.





Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.