How to Customize Shortcuts on the MEXC App





Below the homepage carousel on the MEXC app, you'll find two rows of shortcut icons. Clicking on these icons will direct you to corresponding services. The homepage displays only a few commonly used service shortcuts. You'll discover additional services after clicking on [More].





For these shortcut icons, MEXC provides a customization feature that allows users to display their most frequently used services on the homepage according to their preferences. Below, we will demonstrate how to do this on an iOS mobile device.





Click [More]. Within the "Customized Features" section at the top, click on the pen icon on the right.









Click the [-] icon on the current icon to remove the shortcut from the homepage. Then, in the list of available applications below, select the service you'd like to add, and click the [+] icon.





As an example, we removed the existing "MX Zone" and "Rewards" services and added the "Gifts" and "Weekly Win" services to the shortcut section.









If you wish to rearrange the order of the added services, simply press on the service you want to move for a few seconds and drag it to change its position.





If you want to move the "Weekly Win" service in front of the "Gifts" service, press the "Weekly Win" icon for a few seconds, then drag it forward to complete the new arrangement. Click [Confirm] in the upper-right corner, return to the MEXC App homepage, and you'll see the updated shortcut area with the new arrangement.









Customize the default shortcut icons to your frequently used portals. This will help you save time when using MEXC, allowing you to quickly access the corresponding functions with just one click. Try it today!