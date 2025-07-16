How to Enable Dark Mode





Based on individual user preferences, MEXC offers two interface modes, light and dark, allowing users to switch between them according to their preferences.









Open any page on the MEXC official website, click the [☼] icon in the top right corner, and switch to dark mode.









You can see that in dark mode, all pages have turned completely black.





To switch back to light mode, click the [☾] in the top right corner once more, and all pages will return to white.













Click on the user icon in the top left corner of the app, then tap [☾] in the upper right corner to switch to dark mode.





In dark mode, all pages, except for the trading K-line chart page, will have a black background.









Go back to the page where we just set up dark mode, then tap [☼] in the upper right corner once again to switch back to light mode.









If you are in dark mode and wish to synchronize the K-line trading page to dark mode, we will use the spot market K-line chart as an example to demonstrate the setup. The process for configuring the futures K-line chart is the same.





At the bottom of the app's homepage, tap on [Markets], and choose a trading pair to enter the K-line chart page. Here, we have selected [MX/USDT] under the [Spot] column for demonstration.





Tap on the settings icon button in the top right corner, then select [☾ Dark] under "Theme Settings" to enable dark mode for the K-line chart page. If you wish to switch back to light mode, you can select [☼ Light] again.









The system defaults to follow the app, which will switch to different color modes during different time periods based on your phone's system settings.