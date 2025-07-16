How to Export Futures PNL Analysis on MEXC





Futures PNL analysis refers to the process of evaluating and analyzing profits and losses during futures trading. By conducting futures PNL analysis, users can better understand and assess the risks and potential returns of their trades.









Risk Assessment: By considering price volatility, market liquidity, and other relevant factors, users can determine the risk level of a specific futures trade. This helps users develop risk management strategies, including setting stop-loss prices and allocating funds appropriately.





Decision Support: Understanding potential profits and losses allows users to make more informed decisions, including choosing the right entry and exit points, setting take-profit and stop-loss levels, and adjusting position sizes.





Trading Strategy Optimization: By reviewing historical data and evaluating different trading plans, users can improve their trading strategies based on past performance and market trends, enhancing profitability and risk control capabilities.





PNL Management: By analyzing different profit and loss scenarios, users can set reasonable profit targets and risk limits, ensuring that their trading strategy remains profitable in the long term.













Currently, there are two ways to access the Futures PNL Analysis page on the website.





Open the MEXC official website and log in to your account. From the top menu, select [Futures] and choose [USDT-M Perpetual Futures] or [Coin-M Perpetual Futures] to access the trading page.





On the trading page, click on the blue text [PNL Analysis] in the bottom right corner to access the Futures PNL Analysis page and view your PNL data.









You can also access the Futures PNL Analysis page from the official website's homepage. Click on [Wallets] at the top right corner, then select [Futures]. On the futures assets page, click the [>] symbol next to "Today's PNL" to enter the Futures PNL Analysis page and view your PNL data.













Open the MEXC App and log in to your account. Select [Wallets] in the bottom right corner. On the assets page, choose [Futures] and then click on the blue text [PNL Analysis >] to access the Futures PNL Analysis page and view your PNL data.













Currently, futures PNL data can only be exported via the web platform.





On the Futures PNL Analysis page on the website, click the [Export] button at the top right corner. In the Export PNL Analysis pop-up window, select the futures type, trading pair, time period, and choose whether to include unrealized PNL. Choose either Excel or PDF as the export format. Once completed, click [Export].





You can export futures PNL data for up to the past 360 days. There is no limit on the number of exports, but you must complete the previous export before you can proceed with the next data export.









Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.