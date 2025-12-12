How to get listed on MEXC: A Complete Guide to Application Process and Successful Listing Tips

Getting your cryptocurrency project listed on MEXC involves several steps and requirements. Here's a comprehensive guide: 1.Overview of MEXC Listing Process MEXC offers different listing pathsGetting your cryptocurrency project listed on MEXC involves several steps and requirements. Here's a comprehensive guide: 1.Overview of MEXC Listing Process MEXC offers different listing paths
Getting your cryptocurrency project listed on MEXC involves several steps and requirements. Here's a comprehensive guide:

1.Overview of MEXC Listing Process


MEXC offers different listing paths depending on your project's stage, community size, and resources. MEXC is known for being relatively accessible compared to other exchanges like Coinbase.

Step 1: Understand MEXC Listing Options

  • Review process based on project merit
  • Best for projects with strong fundamentals

Step 2: Prepare Your Project Requirements

Before applying, ensure you have these essentials ready:

Technical Requirements

Smart Contract Information
  • Contract address (verified on blockchain explorer)
  • Token standard (ERC20, BEP20, TRC20, etc.)
  • Total supply and circulation data
  • Token distribution breakdown
  • Contract audit report (highly recommended)
Blockchain Details
  • Which blockchain(s) your token operates on
  • Confirmation that the contract is secure and functional
  • Details about any unique technical features

Project Documentation

Whitepaper
  • Comprehensive whitepaper explaining your project
  • Clear use case and value proposition
  • Technical architecture
  • Roadmap with milestones
Website and Social Media
  • Professional, functional website
  • Active social media presence (Twitter, Telegram, Discord)
  • Regular community engagement
  • Transparent team information
Legal Documentation
  • Legal opinion letter (if available)
  • Compliance with relevant regulations
  • Terms of service
  • Privacy policy

Community and Market Metrics

Community Size
  • Twitter followers: Ideally 10,000+
  • Telegram members: Ideally 5,000+
  • Active engagement rates
  • Community growth trends
Market Performance (if already trading)
  • Current trading volume
  • Market capitalization
  • Number of holders
  • Existing exchange listings
Marketing Materials
  • High-resolution logo (PNG with transparent background)
  • Brand guidelines
  • Marketing deck
  • Media coverage (if any)

Step 3: Submit Your Listing Application

How to Apply

Method 1: Direct ContactThrough MEXC Website
  1. Visit the MEXC official website
  2. Navigate to "MEXC Listing Application Form" page
Method 2: Direct Contact
  • Email MEXC listing team: listing@mexc.com
  • Reach out via MEXC's official Telegram or social media

Step 4: Review Process

What MEXC Evaluates

Project Quality
  • Innovation and uniqueness
  • Real-world utility
  • Technical soundness
  • Team credibility and experience
Community Strength
  • Size and engagement of community
  • Organic growth vs. paid followers
  • Community sentiment
  • Social media activity
Market Potential
  • Trading volume potential
  • Market demand
  • Competitive landscape
  • Growth trajectory
Compliance and Security
  • Legal compliance
  • Smart contract security
  • Audit reports
  • No history of scams or rug pulls

Step 5: Post-Approval Process

Once approved, you'll need to:

Technical Integration

Provide Technical Details
  • Node information (if required)
  • API documentation
  • Deposit/withdrawal testing
  • Wallet integration specs
Testing Phase
  • MEXC's technical team will test deposits and withdrawals
  • You may need to provide test tokens
  • Debug any technical issues
  • Verify wallet functionality

Marketing Coordination

Listing Announcement
  • Coordinate announcement timing
  • Prepare marketing materials
  • Plan social media campaign
  • Notify your community


2.Why List on MEXC? (Key Advantages)

2.1 40M+ Registered Users Access a wide base of real global traders.
2.2 Users from 170+ Countries & Regions Expand your project’s international exposure.
2.3 4,000+ Listed Tokens A mature ecosystem with strong liquidity and multi-scenario support.
2.4 Fast Listing Process (as quick as 48 hours) Standardized review procedures ensuring efficient onboarding.
2.5 10+ Product Integrations Spot, Futures, Earn, Staking, and promotional resources.
2.6 24/7 Professional Support Dedicated customer service, security, and technical teams.

3.Tips for Successful Listing


3.1 Before Applying

Build a Strong Foundation
  • Develop a quality product with real utility
  • Grow an engaged, organic community
  • Get your smart contract audited by reputable firms (CertiK, PeckShield, etc.)
  • List on DEXs first to prove concept and generate trading history
  • Get listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko
Demonstrate Traction
  • Show active development (regular GitHub commits)
  • Share partnerships and integrations
  • Highlight media coverage and mentions
  • Present measurable milestones achieved
Be Professional
  • Have a polished website and documentation
  • Maintain active, responsive communication channels
  • Demonstrate transparency in tokenomics
  • Show a credible, doxxed team (preferred)

3.2 During Application

Be Thorough
  • Fill out all application fields completely
  • Provide accurate, up-to-date information
  • Don't exaggerate metrics or capabilities
  • Be honest about challenges
Be Responsive
  • Reply quickly to any MEXC requests
  • Provide additional information promptly
  • Maintain regular communication
  • Show professionalism in all interactions

3.3 After Listing

Maintain Momentum
  • Keep community engaged post-listing
  • Provide liquidity for smooth trading
  • Continue development and deliver on roadmap
  • Maintain communication with MEXC team
Monitor Performance
  • Track trading volume and user engagement
  • Address any technical issues immediately
  • Gather user feedback
  • Adjust strategy based on results

4.Common Reasons for Rejection

Understanding why projects get rejected can help you avoid these pitfalls:
Poor Project Quality
  • Lack of clear utility or value proposition
  • Copycat project with no innovation
  • Incomplete or unprofessional documentation
  • No working product or prototype
Community Issues
  • Fake followers or engagement
  • Small or inactive community
  • Negative sentiment or controversies
  • History of scams or questionable practices
Technical Problems
  • Unaudited or poorly written smart contracts
  • Security vulnerabilities
  • Technical complexity that's hard to integrate
  • Blockchain compatibility issues
Legal/Compliance Concerns
  • Regulatory red flags
  • Securities classification issues
  • Operating in restricted jurisdictions
  • Lack of proper legal documentation
Market Factors
  • Insufficient trading volume potential
  • Oversaturated market segment
  • Poor tokenomics
  • No clear path to liquidity

5.Frequently Asked Questions


Can I list if my token is not yet on any exchange? Yes, but having a trading history on DEXs or other exchanges strengthens your application.
What if my application is rejected? You can reapply after addressing the concerns raised. Focus on improving your project fundamentals and community engagement.
Do I need to be present in a specific country? No, MEXC accepts applications from global projects, though compliance with local regulations is required.


