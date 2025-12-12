How to get listed on MEXC: A Complete Guide to Application Process and Successful Listing Tips

Getting your cryptocurrency project listed on MEXC involves several steps and requirements. Here's a comprehensive guide:
MEXC offers different listing paths depending on your project's stage, community size, and resources. MEXC is known for being relatively accessible compared to other exchanges like Coinbase.
Before applying, ensure you have these essentials ready:
Smart Contract Information
Contract address (verified on blockchain explorer)
Token standard (ERC20, BEP20, TRC20, etc.)
Total supply and circulation data
Token distribution breakdown
Contract audit report (highly recommended)
Blockchain Details
Which blockchain(s) your token operates on
Confirmation that the contract is secure and functional
Details about any unique technical features
Whitepaper
Website and Social Media
Professional, functional website
Active social media presence (Twitter, Telegram, Discord)
Regular community engagement
Transparent team information
Legal Documentation
Community Size
Twitter followers: Ideally 10,000+
Telegram members: Ideally 5,000+
Active engagement rates
Community growth trends
Market Performance (if already trading)
Marketing Materials
Method 1: Direct ContactThrough MEXC Website
Visit the MEXC official website
Method 2: Direct Contact
Project Quality
Community Strength
Market Potential
Trading volume potential
Market demand
Competitive landscape
Growth trajectory
Compliance and Security
Once approved, you'll need to:
Provide Technical Details
Testing Phase
MEXC's technical team will test deposits and withdrawals
You may need to provide test tokens
Debug any technical issues
Verify wallet functionality
Listing Announcement
Coordinate announcement timing
Prepare marketing materials
Plan social media campaign
Notify your community
2.1 40M+ Registered Users
Access a wide base of real global traders.
2.2 Users from 170+ Countries & Regions
Expand your project’s international exposure.
2.3 4,000+ Listed Tokens
A mature ecosystem with strong liquidity and multi-scenario support.
2.4 Fast Listing Process (as quick as 48 hours)
Standardized review procedures ensuring efficient onboarding.
2.5 10+ Product Integrations
Spot, Futures, Earn, Staking, and promotional resources.
2.6 24/7 Professional Support
Dedicated customer service, security, and technical teams.
Build a Strong Foundation
Develop a quality product with real utility
Grow an engaged, organic community
Get your smart contract audited by reputable firms (CertiK, PeckShield, etc.)
List on DEXs first to prove concept and generate trading history
Get listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko
Demonstrate Traction
Show active development (regular GitHub commits)
Share partnerships and integrations
Highlight media coverage and mentions
Present measurable milestones achieved
Be Professional
Have a polished website and documentation
Maintain active, responsive communication channels
Demonstrate transparency in tokenomics
Show a credible, doxxed team (preferred)
Be Thorough
Fill out all application fields completely
Provide accurate, up-to-date information
Don't exaggerate metrics or capabilities
Be honest about challenges
Be Responsive
Reply quickly to any MEXC requests
Provide additional information promptly
Maintain regular communication
Show professionalism in all interactions
Maintain Momentum
Keep community engaged post-listing
Provide liquidity for smooth trading
Continue development and deliver on roadmap
Maintain communication with MEXC team
Monitor Performance
Track trading volume and user engagement
Address any technical issues immediately
Gather user feedback
Adjust strategy based on results
Understanding why projects get rejected can help you avoid these pitfalls:
Poor Project Quality
Lack of clear utility or value proposition
Copycat project with no innovation
Incomplete or unprofessional documentation
No working product or prototype
Community Issues
Fake followers or engagement
Small or inactive community
Negative sentiment or controversies
History of scams or questionable practices
Technical Problems
Unaudited or poorly written smart contracts
Security vulnerabilities
Technical complexity that's hard to integrate
Blockchain compatibility issues
Legal/Compliance Concerns
Regulatory red flags
Securities classification issues
Operating in restricted jurisdictions
Lack of proper legal documentation
Market Factors
Insufficient trading volume potential
Oversaturated market segment
Poor tokenomics
No clear path to liquidity
Can I list if my token is not yet on any exchange?
Yes, but having a trading history on DEXs or other exchanges strengthens your application.
What if my application is rejected?
You can reapply after addressing the concerns raised. Focus on improving your project fundamentals and community engagement.
Do I need to be present in a specific country?
No, MEXC accepts applications from global projects, though compliance with local regulations is required.
