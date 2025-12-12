How to get listed on MEXC: A Complete Guide to Application Process and Successful Listing Tips

Getting your cryptocurrency project listed on MEXC involves several steps and requirements. Here's a comprehensive guide:





MEXC offers different listing paths depending on your project's stage, community size, and resources. MEXC is known for being relatively accessible compared to other exchanges like Coinbase.





Review process based on project merit

Best for projects with strong fundamentals

Before applying, ensure you have these essentials ready:

Smart Contract Information

Contract address (verified on blockchain explorer)

Token standard (ERC20, BEP20, TRC20, etc.)

Total supply and circulation data

Token distribution breakdown

Contract audit report (highly recommended)

Blockchain Details

Which blockchain(s) your token operates on

Confirmation that the contract is secure and functional

Details about any unique technical features

Whitepaper

Comprehensive whitepaper explaining your project

Clear use case and value proposition

Technical architecture

Roadmap with milestones

Website and Social Media

Professional, functional website

Active social media presence (Twitter, Telegram, Discord)

Regular community engagement

Transparent team information

Legal Documentation

Legal opinion letter (if available)

Compliance with relevant regulations

Terms of service

Privacy policy

Community Size

Twitter followers: Ideally 10,000+

Telegram members: Ideally 5,000+

Active engagement rates

Community growth trends

Market Performance (if already trading)

Current trading volume

Market capitalization

Number of holders

Existing exchange listings

Marketing Materials

High-resolution logo (PNG with transparent background)

Brand guidelines

Marketing deck

Media coverage (if any)

Method 1: Direct ContactThrough MEXC Website

Visit the MEXC official website "MEXC Listing Application Form" page Navigate topage

Method 2: Direct Contact

Email MEXC listing team: listing@mexc.com

Reach out via MEXC's official Telegram or social media

Project Quality

Innovation and uniqueness

Real-world utility

Technical soundness

Team credibility and experience

Community Strength

Size and engagement of community

Organic growth vs. paid followers

Community sentiment

Social media activity

Market Potential

Trading volume potential

Market demand

Competitive landscape

Growth trajectory

Compliance and Security

Legal compliance

Smart contract security

Audit reports

No history of scams or rug pulls

Once approved, you'll need to:

Provide Technical Details

Node information (if required)

API documentation

Deposit/withdrawal testing

Wallet integration specs

Testing Phase

MEXC's technical team will test deposits and withdrawals

You may need to provide test tokens

Debug any technical issues

Verify wallet functionality

Listing Announcement

Coordinate announcement timing

Prepare marketing materials

Plan social media campaign

Notify your community





Build a Strong Foundation

Develop a quality product with real utility

Grow an engaged, organic community

Get your smart contract audited by reputable firms (CertiK, PeckShield, etc.)

List on DEXs first to prove concept and generate trading history

Get listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko

Demonstrate Traction

Show active development (regular GitHub commits)

Share partnerships and integrations

Highlight media coverage and mentions

Present measurable milestones achieved

Be Professional

Have a polished website and documentation

Maintain active, responsive communication channels

Demonstrate transparency in tokenomics

Show a credible, doxxed team (preferred)





Be Thorough

Fill out all application fields completely

Provide accurate, up-to-date information

Don't exaggerate metrics or capabilities

Be honest about challenges

Be Responsive

Reply quickly to any MEXC requests

Provide additional information promptly

Maintain regular communication

Show professionalism in all interactions





Maintain Momentum

Keep community engaged post-listing

Provide liquidity for smooth trading

Continue development and deliver on roadmap

Maintain communication with MEXC team

Monitor Performance

Track trading volume and user engagement

Address any technical issues immediately

Gather user feedback

Adjust strategy based on results





Understanding why projects get rejected can help you avoid these pitfalls:

Poor Project Quality

Lack of clear utility or value proposition

Copycat project with no innovation

Incomplete or unprofessional documentation

No working product or prototype

Community Issues

Fake followers or engagement

Small or inactive community

Negative sentiment or controversies

History of scams or questionable practices

Technical Problems

Unaudited or poorly written smart contracts

Security vulnerabilities

Technical complexity that's hard to integrate

Blockchain compatibility issues

Legal/Compliance Concerns

Regulatory red flags

Securities classification issues

Operating in restricted jurisdictions

Lack of proper legal documentation

Market Factors

Insufficient trading volume potential

Oversaturated market segment

Poor tokenomics

No clear path to liquidity









Can I list if my token is not yet on any exchange? Yes, but having a trading history on DEXs or other exchanges strengthens your application.

What if my application is rejected? You can reapply after addressing the concerns raised. Focus on improving your project fundamentals and community engagement.

Do I need to be present in a specific country? No, MEXC accepts applications from global projects, though compliance with local regulations is required.





