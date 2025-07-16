How To Query K-Line Data for a Specific Date Quickly

The most commonly used tool in daily trading or when reviewing current market conditions is the K-line chart. When you want to review past transactions, you typically scroll left and right on the K-line chart to find the trend of candlesticks within the date range you want to examine.
To make it easy for you to find K-line data for specific dates, MEXC has launched a feature allowing you to specify the date of the K-line data conveniently and quickly. You can use this feature to filter and search for dates on the K-line according to your own needs.
This feature is currently available on both the spot and futures trading web interface. This article demonstrates using TradingView K-line chart mode. The original K-line operations are the same.
Open the MEXC official website homepage and select [USDT-M Perpetual Futures] or [Coin-M Perpetual Futures] under [Futures]. Here, we will demonstrate using the USDT-M perpetual futures. Switch to the [TradingView] mode, which is above the K-line chart on the futures trading page.
Click on the calendar button at the bottom left corner of the K-line chart. Under [Date], select the specific date and time of the K-line chart you want to view, such as April 20, 2024, 12:00. After entering the information, click [Go to].
The K-line chart will automatically navigate to the time you set, and a popup window will appear on the K-line chart to indicate the candlesticks corresponding to the date you are looking for.
Similarly, click on the [TradingView] mode above the K-line chart on the futures trading page.
Click on the calendar-shape button at the bottom left corner of the K-line chart. Under [Custom Range], select the period range of the K-line chart you want to view, such as from April 10, 2024, 12:00 to April 20, 2024, 12:00. After entering the information, click [Go to].
The K-line chart will automatically navigate to the period you set. By observing the horizontal axis of the K-line chart, you can see that the K-line chart displayed on the current page shows the trend of the K-line chart within the time range you searched for.
Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.