How to Select Your Favorite Futures Trading Pairs

Open the official MEXC website and log in to your account. Choose either [USDT Perpetual Futures] or [Coin-M Perpetual Futures] under [Futures] at the top. We will demonstrate using the USDT-M Perpetual Futures as an example.





On the futures trading page, move your cursor to the [▼] icon next to the trading pair, to select among different futures token pairs. You can click the [☆] icon in front of different trading pairs to add to your favorites.





If you don't see the futures token pair you want to select, you can also search directly for them in the search box, and then click the [☆] icon in front of the trading pair you have searched for to add them to favorites.













Open the MEXC App and log in to your account. Click on [Markets] at the bottom of the homepage, then select [Futures] under [Favorites], and then select [Add to Favorites].





In the search box, enter the name of the futures trading token you wish to add to favorites, such as BTC. Click the [☆] icon on the right side of [BTC USDT Perpetual] to add the token to your favorites list.

















On the token page for the Futures pair you just favorited, click [Favorites] to view your selected tokens. The page shows the detailed data on the futures tokens, including name, last price, change, volume, etc. You can sort the tokens in ascending or descending order based on the last price, change, or volume.









At the bottom of the page, you can also click on the [≡] icon and then on [Favorites & Hot] to display your favorite futures tokens at the bottom of the page.





Tokens marked with [★] at the bottom of the page have been added to your favorites, while tokens marked with [🔥] are the latest hot futures tokens.





By clicking on the [<] or [>] symbols on either side, you can display other futures tokens.









Click the edit button at the bottom right of the page. You can rearrange your favorite futures tokens by dragging them using the [☰] icon. Check the [Show Prices] option, and the Favorites & Hot tokens displayed at the bottom of the page will include price data alongside the percentage change. Click [Confirm] to finish editing.













On the app's [Markets] page, you'll find your favorite tokens under [Favorites] in the [Futures] section. This page shows detailed information like the token's name, last price, price change percentage (Change), and trading volume (Vol). You can sort these tokens in ascending or descending order based on these criteria.





By clicking the [+] symbol on the right side, you can create different groups. You can categorize your favorite futures tokens based on different criteria you set, making it easy to view data for tokens within specific categories.









