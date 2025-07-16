How to Set Take Profit in Futures Trading





The Take Profit feature in futures trading allows traders to exit trades immediately upon reaching preset profit targets, thereby locking in realized gains, ensuring that traders do not miss out on profits.









In futures trading, Take Profit refers to setting a target price when trading futures contracts. When the market price reaches or exceeds this price, investors will automatically execute trades to close positions and lock in profits. In this scenario, investors proactively decide to exit trades upon reaching expected returns to avoid missing profit opportunities and protect the profits already gained.













This refers to specifying a fixed amount as the profit-taking point. Once your trade reaches the expected profit, you can automatically exit the trade to lock in the earnings.









You can set a percentage profit-taking point, so once your trade profit reaches the percentage you've set, you can exit the trade to lock in the earnings.









This refers to setting technical indicators to determine the profit-taking point. For example, you can use technical indicators such as moving averages, RSI (Relative Strength Index), MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence), etc., to determine the optimal profit-taking point.









This divides the take profit point into multiple stages and gradually increases the profit-taking point. This can help you maximize profits when the market trend continues to improve.









When your position shows floating profits, you can use the following closing methods to complete Take Profit. Some partial closing methods may not achieve Take Profit:









Flash close refers to executing trades based on the counterparty's closing price and implementing "Best 30 Bid" transactions: your closing order can swiftly match counterparty prices within a range of 30 bids, with any remaining unfulfilled portion automatically converted into a Limit Order.









You need to set the [Price] (market price or last price) and [Quantity] (25%, 50%, 75%, and 100%).









This will cancel all Limit orders and close all positions with market orders (subject to market conditions, your operation may not be 100% successful).









Using [Market Price] to [Close Long] / [Close Short] positions can also achieve the active purpose of Take Profit.









Since closing long/short positions with [Limit Orders] can only be completed at the last price or at a price better than the last price (i.e., in a profitable scenario)





From the figure below, you can see that after completing the [Limit] order, your order type is categorized as [Limit Order], and it can only be triggered at the last price or a price better than the last price.

















You can precisely set the [trigger price], [price], and [quantity] (adjustable ratio);





[Limit Orders] for closing long/short positions can be executed at the last price or at a price better than the last price (i.e., in a profitable scenario), or at a price worse than the latest price (i.e., in a loss scenario);





As shown in the diagram below: when opening a long position in BTC/USDT, using a [trigger order] allows you to set both long and short [closing positions]; therefore, when the [average execution price] is less than the [average opening price], the order can also be triggered to achieve the predetermined [Stop Loss].













[Trailing stop orders] allow precise settings for [Trail Variance] ([ratio] or [price distance]) and [quantity] (adjustable ratio);





[Trailing stop orders] for [close long]/[close short] positions can only be completed at a price worse than the last price (i.e., in a loss scenario);





Therefore, after opening a position, using [trailing stop orders] to close positions cannot achieve the purpose of Take Profit;





As demonstrated in the figure below, when opening a long position in BTC/USDT, using a [Trailing Stop Order], existing positions will be closed at a price around 10% lower than the last price (67158.7 USDT).

















[Post Only] orders are similar to [Limit Orders] for closing long/short positions: they can only be completed at the last price or at a price better than the last price (i.e., in a profitable scenario);





As shown in the figure below: After completing a [Post Only] order, your order type will be classified as a [Limit Order], and it can only be triggered at the last price or a price better than the last price.

















The [Take Profit] / [Stop Loss] feature can be set both before opening a position and edited after opening. For specific details, read: Setting Take-Profit and Stop-Loss for Futures Trading









The Take Profit function in futures trading is extremely important for investors because it can help them effectively manage risks, protect capital, and achieve better profits in fluctuating market conditions. By setting clear Take Profit targets, investors can better control their trades and make timely decisions in response to market fluctuations, thereby maximizing the probability of successful trades.





