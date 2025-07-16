How to Set Up Market Alerts on MEXC





Due to frequent market price fluctuations, users often find themselves constantly monitoring the charts during futures trading. MEXC's Market Alerts feature effectively addresses this issue by helping users stay updated on market changes in a timely manner.









On MEXC, the Market Alerts feature includes both price alerts and indicator alerts. Price alerts notify you of token price changes, while indicator alerts notify you of data changes in technical indicators used during trading. The setup process for both is identical. Here, we will demonstrate how to set up price alerts.









Open the MEXC official website and log in to your account. Click on [Futures] at the top to enter the futures trading page. Then, click the Market Alerts Settings button [🔔] located above the K-line chart.









On the Market Alerts Settings page, if you enable the "Alert Sound" option, a sound will play when you receive an alert.





By default, trading pairs from your futures Favorites list are displayed in the "Recommended" tab, with default price alert trigger conditions. Simply toggle the switch next to the futures trading pair for which you want to enable price alerts. To enable alerts for all trading pairs, toggle the "Enable All" option.





If the default trigger conditions do not match your expectations, you can click [Create Alert] to customize the settings according to your preferences.









On the Price Alerts settings page, select a trading pair, set the alert type and the price or rise/fall percentage, then select the alert frequency and notification method. Finally, click [Create Alert] to complete the setup.





There are six alert types: price rises above, price drops to, 24-hour rise reaches, 24-hour fall reaches, 5-minute rise reaches, and 5-minute fall reaches. The first two are based on specific price values, while the others are based on percentage price changes.





Alert frequency options include Repeat, One-time, and Once a day. Selecting [Repeat] means you will continuously receive alerts each time the price reaches the set value until you cancel it. Selecting [One-time] means you will receive one alert through your selected notification method when the condition is met, and no further notifications will follow. Selecting [Once a day] means you will receive one alert daily.









Under "Notification Method," if the "Desktop Notifications" option appears greyed out and cannot be selected, it may be because the notification method is disabled in your system or browser settings. You will need to enable it and refresh the page to make it selectable. For instructions on how to enable desktop notifications, please refer to " How to Enable MEXC Desktop Notifications ."





Please note that in custom price alerts settings, you can create up to 10 alerts per trading pair and set alerts for up to 20 trading pairs. If you have set up both recommended and custom price alerts, notifications for both price alerts will be sent once the condition is met. As for indicator alerts, you can set up to a maximum of 200 alerts.





1) Open the MEXC App and log in to your account. Then, tap [Futures] at the bottom of the homepage.

2) On the Futures page, tap the settings button [⋯] in the upper right corner.

3) Select [Alerts] to enter the Market Alerts page.

4) Tap [Add Alert].

5) On the Price Alerts settings page, select a trading pair, set the alert type and the price or rise/fall percentage, then select the alert frequency and notification method. Finally, tap [Create Alert] to complete the setup.





There are six alert types: price rises above, price drops to, 24-hour rise reaches, 24-hour fall reaches, 5-minute rise reaches, and 5-minute fall reaches. The first two are based on specific price values, while the others are based on percentage price changes.





Alert frequency options include Repeat, One-time, and Once a day. Selecting [Repeat] means you will continuously receive alerts each time the price reaches the set value until you cancel it. Selecting [One-time] means you will receive one alert through your selected notification method when the condition is met, and no further notifications will follow. Selecting [Once a day] means you will receive one alert daily.









Please note that you can create up to 10 alerts per trading pair and set alerts for up to 20 trading pairs. As for indicator alerts, you can set up to a maximum of 200 alerts.





