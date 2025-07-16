How to Spot Trade from the K-Line Chart





MEXC spot trading has launched the Quick Order feature on the K-line chart, allowing you to place limit orders directly from the K-line chart.





You can use this feature no matter which version of the K-line chart you prefer (Original or TradingView). Regardless of the K-line chart version you're most accustomed to, this feature is used the same for both. In this article, we will use the Original K-line chart for demonstration purposes. Currently, this feature is only available on the website and is not supported in multi-chart view.









Open and log in to the MEXC official website, move the cursor to "Spot" in the top navigation bar and select [Spot] from the dropdown list to access the trading page.





On the trading page, above the K-line chart, check "Quick Order" in Display settings to enable the Quick Order feature on the K-line chart.













After enabling the Quick Order feature, move the cursor to the K-line chart, and a [⊕] icon will appear on the right side. When the cursor is positioned below the current last price, click the [⊕] icon to reveal the [Limit Buy] button.





Enter the desired buy quantity, then click the green [Limit Buy] button to place the limit buy order. A pop-up window will appear, indicating successful order placement, as shown in the animation below.









To view the limit buy order you just placed, scroll down the page and check the "Open Orders" section.









If the cursor is positioned above the current last price, click the [⊕] icon to reveal the [Limit Sell] button. Enter the desired sell quantity, then click the red [Limit Sell] button to place the limit sell order. A pop-up window will appear, indicating successful order placement, as shown in the animation below.









To view the limit sell order you just placed, scroll down the page and check the "Open Orders" section.





Placing limit orders on the K-line chart allows users to monitor current market price changes and enhance order efficiency. Currently, spot trading only supports limit order placement on the K-line chart. If you want to execute more complex trading strategies, you need to proceed to the order panel.





Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.



