How to Stake AXS? Axie Infinity Staking Dashboard Guide

Axie Infinity transformed blockchain gaming by letting players earn real money through gameplay, and now AXS staking takes that earning potential even further.

This guide walks you through everything about staking AXS tokens, from basic mechanics to calculating your returns and understanding why the rewards stay competitive.

Whether you're new to crypto staking or looking to maximize your Axie Infinity holdings, you'll learn practical steps to start earning passive income today.

The current AXS staking APR fluctuates based on total staked tokens, ranging from approximately 13% to 29% depending on market conditions, making it accessible for investors of all sizes.





New to staking? Start with our beginner's guide to crypto staking.







Key Takeaways

AXS staking lets you earn passive rewards by locking tokens with no minimum amount required and no lock-up periods.

The official staking dashboard distributes rewards every 24 hours, which you can claim or automatically restake for compound growth.

Current staking rewards fluctuate based on total network participation, with active players earning more through the AxieScore weighting system.

Axie Infinity allocated 29% of total AXS supply (78.3 million tokens) to staking rewards distributed over approximately 5.5 years.

Emission reductions of 5% every 9 days create a sustainable reward structure while maintaining competitive returns for committed stakers.

Always use official platforms like stake.axieinfinity.com and secure your Ronin Wallet with proper backup to protect your staked assets.





AXS staking means locking your Axie Infinity Shards tokens to support the game's ecosystem while earning additional AXS as rewards.

The process works through smart contracts on the Ronin Network , where your staked tokens help secure the platform and give you governance rights over future decisions.

You can also stake the network's native token—see our RON staking guide



Unlike traditional staking models, the current AXS staking dashboard distributes rewards every 24 hours based on your stake size.

There's no minimum amount required to start, and you're not forced to lock your tokens for fixed periods—you can unstake whenever needed.

The system originally distributed 23,687 AXS per day across all stakers, but starting December 1st, Axie Infinity plans to introduce a gradual emission reduction of 5% every 9 days.

This creates a more sustainable reward structure while still maintaining competitive returns.

The new model also incorporates AxieScore, which measures your contribution to the ecosystem through gameplay and community engagement.

Stakers with higher AxieScore values receive weighted rewards, meaning active players earn more than passive holders.





Start Staking AXS on MEXC





Getting started with AXS staking takes just a few minutes if you follow these straightforward steps.

First, you'll need to install the Ronin Wallet browser extension, which serves as Axie Infinity's official wallet for the Ronin Network.

Download Ronin Wallet from the official Chrome Web Store or Firefox Add-ons page and create a new wallet with a secure password. Write down your 12-word recovery phrase and store it somewhere safe offline—anyone with these words can access your funds. Visit the Axie Infinity Marketplace at marketplace.axieinfinity.com and register an account using the blue "Login" button in the top right corner. Verify your email address and create a password for the marketplace account, which is essential to avoid transaction limits.

After setting up your wallet, you need to get AXS tokens into your Ronin address.

Purchase AXS tokens from MEXC or other exchanges that support the Ronin Network for withdrawals. When withdrawing from an exchange, select the Ronin (RON) network and paste your Ronin wallet address after replacing the "ronin:" prefix with "0x". Always send a small test amount first to confirm the address works correctly before transferring larger sums.

If your AXS tokens are currently on the Ethereum network (ERC-20), you'll need to bridge them to Ronin.

Visit the official Ronin Bridge and connect both your MetaMask wallet (containing your ERC-20 AXS) and your Ronin Wallet. Select "Deposit," choose AXS as the asset, enter the amount you want to transfer, and confirm the transaction through MetaMask. Wait a few minutes for the bridge to complete—your AXS will appear in your Ronin Wallet once the process finishes.

Now you're ready to stake on the AXS staking dashboard.

Navigate to stake.axieinfinity.com and click "Connect Ronin Wallet" to link your wallet to the staking platform. Enter the amount of AXS you want to stake in the staking interface and click the blue "Stake" button. Approve the transaction in the Ronin Wallet popup window that appears.

Your tokens are now staked and earning rewards immediately.

Check the axs staking dashboard anytime to see your accumulated rewards and current APR. Claim your staking rewards every 24 hours by clicking the "Claim" button, or choose "Restake" to compound your earnings automatically. To unstake, simply click the red "Unstake" button below the stake interface and confirm the transaction.









Calculating your potential AXS staking rewards helps you plan realistic income expectations and decide how much to invest.

The basic formula multiplies your staked amount by the current annual percentage rate, then divides by 365 to get daily earnings.

For example, staking 100 AXS at the current 29% APR generates approximately 0.079 AXS per day, which equals about 29 AXS annually.

If you stake 1,000 AXS under the same conditions, you'd earn roughly 0.79 AXS daily or 290 AXS per year.

These calculations assume the APR remains constant, but in reality, the rate fluctuates based on total tokens staked across the network.

When more users stake their AXS, the rewards get distributed among more participants, which naturally lowers the percentage return for everyone.

The upcoming AxieScore system adds another layer to these calculations since active players will receive multiplied rewards compared to passive stakers.

Someone with a high AxieScore may earn higher effective APR on the same stake amount compared to passive holders, while passive holders see lower returns as emissions decrease.

The axs staking calculator concept becomes more complex under the new model because your contribution to the ecosystem directly impacts your rewards.

Most staking platforms don't yet show AxieScore multipliers in their calculators, so consider the displayed APR as a baseline that could increase with active participation.





Start Staking AXS on MEXC





The 29% APR for AXS staking seems unusually generous compared to traditional savings accounts that offer 1-5% annually, which raises natural questions about sustainability.

Axie Infinity allocated 29% of AXS's total token supply specifically for staking rewards—that's 78.3 million tokens distributed gradually over approximately 5.5 years.

This massive allocation explains why returns stay competitive even as the crypto market fluctuates.

The economic model treats staking rewards as an investment in ecosystem growth rather than pure giveaways.

When players stake their tokens, they reduce circulating supply and decrease selling pressure, which helps stabilize AXS's market price during volatile periods.

Higher staking participation creates a stronger, more committed community that benefits the entire Axie universe.

The gradual emission reduction schedule ensures these rewards don't flood the market all at once.

The distribution plan allocates 1,566,000 AXS monthly until July, then reduces to 1,044,000 AXS monthly―a 33% decrease.

This controlled release maintains attractive returns while preventing inflation from devaluing the token.

The introduction of AxieScore-based rewards further justifies high APRs by directing them toward active contributors rather than passive holders.

Players who engage with Axie games, participate in governance, and build the community deserve premium returns for their effort.

Traditional savings accounts can't offer similar rates because banks operate under different economic models with lower risk appetites.

Cryptocurrency staking accepts higher volatility in exchange for these elevated returns, which makes the comparison imperfect but still relevant for understanding relative value.









Every investment carries risks, and AXS staking is no exception despite its attractive returns.

Token price volatility represents the primary concern—even if you earn 29% APR in AXS tokens, a 40% price drop means your overall investment loses value.

Smart contract vulnerabilities could theoretically compromise staked funds, though Axie Infinity's official staking dashboard operates on the Ronin Network with established security measures.

The changing reward structure poses another consideration as emission reductions gradually lower APR over time.

What earns competitive APR today may generate lower returns as the distribution schedule progresses and emissions decrease.

To manage these risks effectively, always use official platforms like stake.axieinfinity.com rather than third-party services that might lack proper security measures.

Double-check every wallet address before sending transactions because blockchain transfers are irreversible—one wrong character means losing your funds permanently.

Enable two-factor authentication on your Ronin Wallet and back up your recovery phrase in multiple secure locations.

Claim your staking rewards regularly and consider restaking them to benefit from compound growth, but keep some funds liquid for unexpected needs.

Diversify your crypto portfolio beyond just AXS to avoid overexposure to a single token's price movements.

Start with smaller amounts while learning the AXS staking process, then gradually increase your stake as you become comfortable with the mechanics.

Monitor the Axie Infinity community channels for updates about emission schedules, AxieScore implementations, and other changes that might affect your returns.





Start Staking AXS on MEXC





How long does it take to receive axs staking rewards?

Rewards become claimable every 24 hours after you stake your tokens on the official dashboard.





What is the minimum amount needed for staking axs?

There's no minimum requirement—you can stake any amount of AXS you own.





Can I unstake my AXS tokens immediately?

Yes, the AXS staking dashboard allows unstaking anytime without lock-up periods, though you must wait 24 hours after staking before claiming rewards.





Where can I find the axs staking calculator?

The official staking dashboard at stake.axieinfinity.com displays projected daily rewards and current APR based on your stake amount.





Does the axs staking dashboard work on mobile devices?

The Ronin Wallet currently functions as a browser extension, so you'll need to use a desktop computer or laptop to access the staking interface.





What happens to my axs staking rewards if I don't claim them?

Unclaimed rewards accumulate in your staking account and remain available for claiming whenever you're ready.









AXS staking offers a straightforward way to earn passive income from your Axie Infinity tokens while supporting one of blockchain gaming's leading ecosystems.

The current 29% APR, combined with no minimum requirements and flexible unstaking, makes it accessible for both new and experienced crypto investors.

As the new AxieScore-based reward system rolls out, active community participants will see even better returns than passive holders.

Start with the official axs staking dashboard at stake.axieinfinity.com to ensure maximum security and direct access to all features.

Even staking a small amount helps you learn the process and begin building your position in the Axie universe.





Discover more staking options in our comprehensive crypto staking guide.

