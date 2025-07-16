How to Submit an OTC Ticket





OTC cryptocurrency trading, also known as over-the-counter trading, refers to the exchange of cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies between buyers and sellers. When you use fiat currency to buy cryptocurrencies or prepare to sell cryptocurrencies for fiat currency, you need to use OTC trading.





If you encounter any issues while using OTC trading on the MEXC platform, you can go to the ticket submission page to fill out and submit the corresponding information. The MEXC OTC customer service team will respond to you within 24 hours via email.









Open the MEXC official website homepage and log in to your personal account. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click on [Submit an Enquiry] under "User Support" to enter the corresponding page.













Click on [OTC Consultation] to switch to the OTC ticket submission page. Fill in the issue category, inquiry title, detailed description, email address, and upload attachments (optional), then click the [Submit] button.





Currently, the issue category options include "P2P orders," "Global bank transfers," "Buying crypto with a credit card," "Buying crypto from a third party," "MEXC Card," "OTC trading security issues," and "Others."





In the "Detailed Description" field, please provide detailed information about the issues you encountered during OTC trading. The MEXC OTC customer service team will respond to you via email within 24 hours.













Open the MEXC App and log in. On the homepage, tap on [More] and select [Submit a Request] under "Support."





On the ticket submission page, tap on [OTC Consultation] to switch to the OTC ticket submission page. Fill in the issue category, inquiry title, detailed description, email address, and upload attachments (optional), then click the [Submit] button.





Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.