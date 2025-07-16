How To Switch MEXC Accounts





Switching accounts is one of the frequently used functions in daily use. When you need to switch between different accounts, this feature can greatly reduce the time spent on repetitive input of account and password information, improving efficiency. Additionally, it helps mitigate the risk of input errors, ensuring a smoother and more secure account switching experience.









Open the MEXC official website homepage and log in to your account. Then, click the user icon and select [Switch Account].









On the "Switch Account" page, simply click on a different account to complete the switch. You can also click [Add Account] to add other accounts.













Open the MEXC App, tap on the user icon in the top left corner, and select [Switch Account] at the bottom of the page to enter the corresponding page. Then, proceed with account switching.





On the "Switch Account" page, click on the [+] icon in the top right corner to add other accounts.







