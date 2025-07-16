How to Use Nillion Testnet: A Step-by-Step Guide





Nillion is revolutionizing data security by enabling blind computations, allowing encrypted data to be processed without decryption. As part of its development, the Nillion testnet is now live, offering users the opportunity to interact with its ecosystem by acquiring and using test NIL tokens.





In this guide, we'll walk you through everything you need to know about the Nillion testnet, including how to claim test NIL tokens, send NIL tokens, and stake them.









Nillion Network (NIL) is a decentralized network designed to enhance data privacy using advanced cryptographic techniques such as Multi-Party Computation (MPC). This enables data to be processed securely across multiple nodes without exposing its contents, making it ideal for applications in finance, healthcare, and AI training.





The NIL token is central to the Nillion ecosystem, serving multiple purposes, including staking, governance, and transaction fees. While the project is still in its testnet phase, users can explore its functionality by acquiring test NIL tokens and performing transactions.









Interacting with the Nillion testnet allows you to:

Experience the network's security-first infrastructure before its mainnet launch.

Test transactions and staking mechanisms without financial risk.

Gain potential early access advantages for future developments.

Explore how blind computations work and understand their impact on data privacy.













Before interacting with the Nillion testnet, you need a supported wallet. Currently, Keplr and Leap wallets are compatible. If you don't have a Keplr wallet, follow the Keplr Installation Guide to install it.









Once your Keplr wallet is set up, follow these steps to add Nillion Testnet:

Go to the Keplr Chains List. 1)

2) Search for "Nillion Testnet" and click to add it.







3) Copy your Nillion Testnet address from Keplr.









Now that your wallet is ready, request free test NIL tokens from the Nillion Faucet.









2) Click the Start button.

3) Paste your Nillion Testnet wallet address (copied from Keplr).

4) Complete the captcha verification and click Continue.

5) Wait a few moments for the transaction to process—your NIL tokens will be sent to your wallet.

Note: You can claim test NIL tokens once every 24 hours.









To test transactions on the Nillion testnet, you can send NIL tokens to other testnet users:









Go to the Nillion Testnet Explorer. 1)

2) Scroll down and click on any validator's name to view their wallet address.









3) Copy their wallet address.

4) Open your Keplr wallet, click Send, and enter the recipient's address.

5) Choose the amount of NIL to send and confirm the transaction.









Staking NIL tokens helps secure the network and is a key function of the Nillion ecosystem. Here's how to stake your test NIL:









Go to the Nillion Staking Page. 1)

2) Click Connect Wallet in the top-right corner.

3) Select Delegate and choose a validator from the provided list.

4) Enter the amount of NIL tokens you want to stake and confirm the transaction.









The Nillion testnet is a unique opportunity to experience groundbreaking cryptographic technology in action. By participating, you can explore its staking mechanisms, transaction speeds, and security features firsthand—all while preparing for its future mainnet launch.





No financial risk: Transactions use test NIL tokens.

Hands-on experience with MPC-powered security.

Potential benefits for early adopters when the mainnet launches.





Disclaimer: The information provided in this material does not constitute advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it serve as a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn offers this information for reference purposes only and does not provide investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.