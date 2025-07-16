How to Use The Futures Calculator





To assist MEXCers in trading futures sensibly, MEXC has developed a futures calculator feature. Whether you are in the midst of futures trading or planning your trades, using the futures calculator can provide you with essential information for opening and closing positions. It aids in effective fund management, risk control, and prudent trading. This article will introduce you to the corresponding features and provide specific instructions on using them.

















The futures calculator is a product feature within the MEXC futures trading page. Through this calculator, you can obtain six types of information: PNL, Target Price, Liquidation Price, Max Open, Entry Price, and Funding Fee.





The futures calculator is designed based on formulas involving futures profit/loss and the estimated current funding fee. Therefore, if you understand the related calculation principles, the futures calculator can help you quickly obtain relevant data, saving you the trouble of manual calculations.





Note





The calculated results are for reference only. Actual numbers may vary.









If you choose to use the [PNL] feature, it means that before or after opening a position, you want to understand how much profit or loss you would incur if the futures' fair price reaches a determined point.





Here, you will need to fill in five different pieces of information: [Long/Short], Size of Multiplier, "Entry Price", "Close Price", and "Futures Quantity".









If you choose to use the [Target Price] feature, it means that before or after opening a position, you want to understand the target price the futures contract needs to reach for you to achieve your expected return rate.





Here, you will need to fill in five different pieces of information: [Long/Short], Size of Multiplier, "Entry Price", "Yield", and "Futures Quantity".









If you choose to use the [Liquidation Price] feature, it means that before or after opening a position, you want to understand what the fair price of the futures contract would be at that time in the event of liquidation.





Here, you will need to fill in five different pieces of information: [Isolated/Cross], [Long/Short], Size of Multiplier, "Entry Price", and "Futures Quantity".









If you choose to use the [Max Open] feature, it means you want to understand, under your current available margin conditions, the maximum position you can open.





Here, you will need to fill in four different pieces of information: [Long/Short], Size of Multiplier, "Entry Price", and "Available Margin".









If you choose to use the [Entry Price] feature, it means you want to understand, under your current conditions or when opening a new position, what would be the average entry price.





Here, you will need to fill in two different pieces of information: "Entry Price" and "Futures Quantity".









If you choose to use the [Funding Fee] feature, it means you want to understand, in the current market conditions, what is the funding fee rate for the futures contract and whether it is paid by the long or short side.





Here, you will need to fill in four different pieces of information: [Long/Short], "Fair Price", "Position Quantity", and "Funding Rate".

















































































The MEXC futures calculator offers significant advantages by being located on the trading page, as well as providing six key functionalities, including "PNL", "Target Price", "Liquidation Price", "Max Open", "Entry Price", and "Funding Fee". These features are based on the calculation of futures contract profits and the current funding fee rate, offering users relevant data. This facilitates accurate PNL estimation, goal setting, risk control, and enhances overall trading efficiency and precision. Users can make more informed and rational trading decisions, ultimately improving their trading experience.





Disclaimer: The materials are not related to the provision of advice regarding investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, consulting, or any other related services and are not recommendations to buy, sell, or hold any asset. MEXC Learn solely provides information, but not financial advice. You should ensure that you fully understand the risk involved before investing.



