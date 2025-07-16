How to View Macro Data on MEXC





MEXC is known to users as a cryptocurrency trading platform. In addition to trading, the MEXC platform also provides some important macro data in the current market, offering data support for users' investment decisions.





On the MEXC App's homepage, in the shortcuts zone below the banner carousel, tap on [More]. Under the "Common Function" section, select [Market Push]. Then, tap on [Macro Data] on the Market Push page for viewing.









For website users, log in to the official MEXC website and click on [Market]. Then, select [Macro Data] to access the data page.









The Macro Data page consists of four sections: BTC Trend Forecast, Trend Comparison, Key Information, and Hotspot News.









The trend of BTC can represent the overall market trend to some extent. When the BTC price is rising, the market tends to show an upward trend, and when the BTC price is falling, the market tends to show a downward trend.





Whether the BTC trend is bullish or bearish represents users' judgments about the future price trend of BTC in the market. The ratio of these two perspectives ultimately reflects the market's overall expectations for the BTC price trend.





As shown in the figure below, following the victory in the Grayscale lawsuit, the price of Bitcoin rebounded from $26,000 and surged, briefly surpassing $28,000 with a 24-hour increase of 6.48%. Influenced by this positive news, the bullish sentiment in the market reached 63.63%, which means that most people believe that the price of Bitcoin will continue to rise.













The MEXC platform provides a comparison between the Bitcoin price and six other data points, with support for displaying up to three lines on the right-side graph simultaneously.





U.S. 10-year Treasury Rate (TNX): TNX is widely considered the "risk-free yield rate" and serves as an anchor for global asset pricing. It is the most liquid type of medium-to-long-term government bonds, capable of measuring long-term interest rate changes and less susceptible to short-term market fluctuations, often used to predict economic prospects.





NASDAQ Index (IXIC): The NASDAQ is the most representative market index in the U.S. stock market, reflecting changes in the NASDAQ securities market.





Gold Futures (GC=F): GC is the trading code for gold futures on COMEX, representing the world's benchmark futures contract for gold prices.





Bitcoin/U.S. Debt Ratio (BTC/TNX): The ratio of the latest Bitcoin price to the latest U.S. 10-year treasury yield.





Bitcoin/NASDAQ Ratio (BTC/IXIC): The ratio of the latest Bitcoin price to the latest NASDAQ index value.





Bitcoin/Gold Ratio (BTC/Gold): The ratio of the latest Bitcoin price to the latest spot gold value.





These data indicators are anchored to TNX data, displaying different fluctuations. As shown in the figure below, the current Bitcoin price has fallen by 3.39%, while the NASDAQ index has risen by 0.11%.













Both of these sections contain informational content. The Hotspot News section consists of current industry highlights, price changes, and other relevant information sorted and organized chronologically.









The Key Information section is a further refinement of hotspot news. It compiles and analyzes the price changes of Bitcoin 5 minutes before and after the release of each piece of information, assessing its impact on Bitcoin prices.









Having timely access to market hotspot information is of great significance for investment decisions. For example, in recent news about the Grayscale lawsuit victory, some whales bought Bitcoin worth $380 million in advance, while others purchased 8,000 Ethereum tokens 15 minutes after the news release. From the time the news was released until now, the whales who bought Bitcoin have received substantial returns, while those who bought Ethereum happened to do so at a peak.





Judging market conditions often involves considering a variety of factors, and decisions should not be based solely on single data points or information. MEXC provides relevant data for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Users should make their own investment decisions and strategies after fully understanding the information and comprehensively assessing the risks.



