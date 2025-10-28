Is XRP a Stablecoin? Everything You Need to Know

If you've been exploring cryptocurrency, you've probably stumbled across XRP and wondered: is XRP a stablecoin? This question pops up constantly in crypto communities, and it's totally understandable why so many people get confused. The short answer is no—XRP is not a stablecoin. But that simple answer doesn't tell the whole story.

XRP gets mistaken for a stablecoin because it's connected to Ripple, a company focused on payments, and because Ripple recently launched its own actual stablecoin called RLUSD. This article breaks down exactly what makes XRP different from stablecoins, why the confusion exists, and what this means if you're thinking about investing. By the end, you'll understand the key differences and know exactly what you're dealing with when someone mentions XRP.





Learn what XRP really is in our complete fundamental guide.





Key Takeaways：

XRP is not a stablecoin—it's a volatile cryptocurrency designed for fast cross-border payments on the XRP Ledger.

Stablecoins maintain a fixed $1.00 value through dollar reserves, while XRP's price fluctuates based on market demand.

Ripple launched RLUSD in December 2024 as its actual stablecoin, which works alongside XRP for different payment needs.

XRP can settle transactions in 3-5 seconds with fees under $0.01, but its price can swing significantly unlike stablecoins.

Understanding the difference between XRP and stablecoins helps you choose the right digital asset for trading or investing.





stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency designed to keep a steady value , usually by being pegged to something stable like the US dollar. Think of popular stablecoins like USDT (Tether) or USDC—they're always worth about one dollar each. That's the whole point.

Stablecoins achieve this stability through backing. Most stablecoins hold real money in reserve to match every token they issue. For every USDC token out there, Circle (the company behind it) holds one actual US dollar in a bank account. This backing ensures that if you want to trade your stablecoin for real money, you can do it at a predictable rate. The price stays locked at $1.00 because of these reserves, making stablecoins useful for everyday transactions without worrying about wild price swings.





Trade XRP on MEXC Now





XRP works completely differently. Instead of trying to stay at one price, XRP functions as what's called a "bridge currency" for fast money transfers. Ripple created XRP to help banks and financial companies move money across borders quickly and cheaply. The XRP Ledger can process transactions in just three to five seconds with fees under a penny—way faster than traditional banking systems.

Here's the critical difference: XRP's price bounces around like most cryptocurrencies. While a stablecoin stays at $1, XRP has traded from under $0.50 to over $3.00 in the past year. That volatility happens because XRP's value depends on market demand, not on reserves sitting in a bank. The total supply of XRP was created from the start at 100 billion tokens , with no new ones being made. This fixed supply means XRP can potentially increase in value over time—something stablecoins are specifically designed not to do.









Understanding what separates XRP from stablecoins becomes clearer when you compare them side by side. These differences matter whether you're trading on platforms like MEXC or just trying to understand crypto basics.









Stablecoins maintain a fixed value through their dollar reserves. XRP's value swings based on market forces like demand and speculation. A USD stablecoin aims to stay at exactly $1.00 forever, while XRP can drop 20% or more from its highs in short periods. This volatility is why XRP isn't considered a stablecoin—price stability is literally what defines stablecoins.





How does XRP compare to Bitcoin? Explore key differences.





Stablecoins serve as digital versions of regular money, giving you stability for transactions and storing value. XRP serves as an intermediary that makes converting between different currencies efficient on the XRP Ledger. You'd use a stablecoin to avoid losing money during market crashes. You'd use XRP to move funds quickly across international borders.









Most stablecoins create new tokens when people deposit backing money and destroy tokens when people cash out. XRP's supply was set at 100 billion from day one, with Ripple releasing tokens from escrow on a schedule. This fundamental difference means stablecoins expand and contract with demand, while XRP's total supply never changes.









You might grab a stablecoin to park money safely during volatile trading sessions or to participate in decentralized finance without risking sudden losses. XRP gets used for transaction fees on the XRP Ledger and for quick currency conversions in international payments. The volatility that keeps XRP from being a stablecoin actually provides incentives for people to help run the network, since they can potentially profit from price increases.





Trade XRP on MEXC Now





So why does Ripple have both XRP and RLUSD? They serve different purposes. RLUSD functions as digital cash for transactions where people need price stability. XRP continues doing what it's always done—acting as a bridge for fast transfers on the XRP Ledger. For example, if someone needs to send RLUSD from the US to Europe where it gets converted to euros, XRP can facilitate that conversion efficiently. Rather than competing, XRP and RLUSD work together in Ripple's payment ecosystem, each handling what it does best.









Several factors create this widespread confusion about whether XRP is a stablecoin. First, XRP's association with banking and traditional finance makes people assume it must be stable like bank deposits. However, XRP's focus on banks relates to speed and efficiency, not price stability.

Second, people mix up Ripple the company with XRP the token. Since Ripple works with financial institutions on payment solutions, some observers incorrectly assume XRP must also be stable. In reality, banks use XRP precisely for its liquidity and speed, accepting the volatility because transactions typically take only seconds. Third, the recent RLUSD launch added another layer of confusion, leading people to wonder if XRP was always meant to be stable. Some folks even mistakenly call XRP the "stablecoin of all stablecoins" based on misunderstanding its role. The truth is XRP's brief time spent as an intermediary in cross-border payments means price swings matter less than for long-term holdings.





Trade XRP on MEXC Now





Understanding that XRP is not a stablecoin matters for your investment decisions. If you're buying XRP, you're getting a volatile cryptocurrency that could increase or decrease significantly in value. That's completely different from buying RLUSD or USDC, which should stay around $1 forever.

XRP might make sense if you believe in its potential for growth and can handle significant price swings. Some analysts predict XRP could reach $6 to $12 in the next few years based on regulatory changes and potential ETF approvals , but these are speculative projections. On the other hand, stablecoins work better if you need to hold value without risk or want a safe place to park money between trades on exchanges like MEXC. Neither is "better"—they're different tools for different jobs. XRP offers growth potential with volatility, while stablecoins offer stability without growth.













1. Is XRP a stablecoin or altcoin?

XRP is an altcoin, not a stablecoin—its price fluctuates freely based on market demand rather than staying pegged to a dollar value.









2. Is Ripple XRP a stablecoin?

No, Ripple XRP is not a stablecoin; it's a bridge currency for fast payments, while Ripple's actual stablecoin is RLUSD.









3. Is XRP considered a stablecoin by regulators?

No, regulators and the crypto industry classify XRP as a cryptocurrency or digital asset, not as a stablecoin due to its price volatility.









4. Is XRP going to be a stablecoin in the future?

No plans exist to make XRP a stablecoin since its volatility and potential for appreciation are core features of its design.









5. What's the difference between XRP and RLUSD?

XRP is volatile and serves as a bridge currency, while RLUSD is Ripple's actual stablecoin that maintains a stable $1.00 value.





Trade XRP on MEXC Now









Ready to discover XRP's use cases? Visit our comprehensive guide.





So to answer the question directly: is XRP a stablecoin? Absolutely not. XRP is a volatile cryptocurrency designed for fast, cheap cross-border payments, not for maintaining a stable price. The confusion stems from Ripple's payment focus, the launch of RLUSD, and general misunderstanding about how XRP works.