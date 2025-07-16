January MX Zone Events Report





In the past month, the prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum have risen continuously, leading to a rebound in the overall cryptocurrency market. The price of MX has, amidst fluctuations, broken through $3.1. In addition, the MEXC team has announced the amount of MX repurchased and burned in Q4 of 2023, maintaining the circulating supply of MX tokens at 100 million. For more detailed information, you can read this announcement





Holding MX tokens not only lets you profit from its price increases but also grants access to exclusive monthly events, allowing users to participate in free airdrop rewards. Find out more about the benefits of holding MX in the article, " The Top 3 Benefits for MX Holders ."









In January 2024, the MEXC platform conducted a total of 201 airdrop events, including 2 Launchpool events and 199 Kickstarter events. Rewards worth over $12.9 million were distributed through these events, achieving an APY as high as 98%.





According to data statistics from the MEXC platform, among all 201 airdrop rewards, the top three tokens saw price increases of over 300%, with the highest increase seen in the DGI token at 386.8%. Among the top 10 tokens in terms of price increase, all tokens had price increases of over 100%, with the top five tokens experiencing increases of over 300%.





Project Name Airdrop Time (MX Commitment Time) Price Increase % (as of 1/31) DGI 2024/1/24 386.80% VPR 2024/1/4 375.29% CELL 2024/1/30 369.50% CAU 2024/1/16 278.87% KLS 2024/1/31 213.80% APEX 2024/1/10 199.71% PYI 2024/1/31 196.50% ORAIX 2024/1/29 161.40% KITTY 2024/1/30 157.44% DUEL 2024/1/12 147.88%









Launchpool and Kickstarter are exclusive free airdrop events for MX Holders. If you are an MX Holder, you need to hold 1,000 MX tokens or more for 30 consecutive days or more to be eligible to participate in Kickstarter and Launchpool events.





On the MEXC official website, at the top of the homepage, select [Spot] from the navigation bar, and you will find portals to access Launchpool and Kickstarter events.













If you are not yet an MX holder and wish to participate in Launchpool and Kickstarter events, you need to purchase MX tokens on the MEXC platform and hold them for a specific period. Once you meet the conditions, you can begin participating in these events. For more information about buying MX tokens, you can refer to Buy MX in One Minute and follow the steps in the tutorial to purchase.





Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.