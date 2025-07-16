JPMorgan’s New Phase in Crypto Strategy: From Closed Trials to On-Chain Openness

As blockchain technology matures, the global financial system is accelerating its migration on-chain. Traditional financial institutions no longer view crypto assets as fringe but are increasingly integrating them into mainstream operations. In this process, J.P. Morgan, one of the world’s largest commercial banks, is playing a leading role. Over recent years, the bank has steadily invested in blockchain infrastructure, asset tokenization, on-chain settlement, and institutional-grade crypto payments, striving to balance compliance and innovation.





This month, J.P. Morgan announced a pilot issuance of the “JPMD” deposit token on Base, Coinbase ’s Layer-2 blockchain, marking a new phase in its blockchain strategy: transitioning from closed, internally controlled systems to an open, public-chain collaborative financial future. The following analysis explores how J.P. Morgan is accelerating the deep integration of traditional and on-chain finance through key initiatives like JPMD, across four dimensions: technical deployment, regulatory alignment, cross-chain collaboration, and product strategy.









JPMorgan has announced the internal pilot deployment of JPMD (JPMorgan Deposit Token) on Coinbase’s Base blockchain — a deposit certificate token pegged to the US dollar.









Technical Features: Unlike Unlike stablecoins such as USDC or USDT, JPMD is directly anchored to bank deposits, potentially enjoying legal protections and fund oversight similar to traditional deposits.

Pilot Context: Currently limited to internal testing within JPMorgan, serving institutional clients and cross-border payment experiments, with plans for broader market availability pending regulatory approval.





The launch of JPMD signals that traditional banks are providing a legitimate on-ramp for on-chain funds through their compliance frameworks, bridging the gap between centralized and decentralized finance on both technical and legal levels.









Senior JPMorgan executives have held discussions with the SEC’s cryptocurrency task force on how to securely and compliantly migrate traditional capital markets onto the blockchain.









Key Topics: Tokenization pathways for securities, regulatory requirements for on-chain repo markets, and distinctions between deposit tokens and stablecoins.

Digital Finance Reporting: JPMorgan also presented its progress in applying blockchain to repurchase agreements, bond issuance, and other aspects via its digital financing platform.





JPMorgan’s digital asset discussion agenda with the SEC cryptocurrency task force. Source: SEC





These high-level discussions reflect regulators’ growing acceptance of on-chain capital markets and underscore JPMorgan’s active role in shaping a regulatable on-chain market.









JPMorgan’s blockchain platform Kinexys (formerly Onyx) collaborated with Chainlink and Ondo Finance to successfully complete the first cross-chain Delivery versus Payment (DvP) settlement pilot.





Pilot method: US Treasury token (OUSG) issued on Ondo’s testnet was atomically settled in sync with the settlement token on the Kinexys network through Chainlink’s cross-chain communication protocol.

Technical breakthrough: Achieved multi-chain synchronous settlement and atomicity, laying a technical foundation for secure cross-chain asset transfers in the future.





This milestone marks traditional financial institutions’ progressive involvement and leadership in establishing “cross-chain interoperability” standards, overcoming the fragmentation and siloing issues in on-chain finance.









According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), JPMorgan has filed trademarks related to JPMD , covering applications including:





Digital asset payment services

Crypto token issuance and settlement

Financial transaction processing systems





This indicates that JPMorgan views JPMD not merely as a short-term pilot but as the cornerstone for a comprehensive digital financial services ecosystem. Trademark filings typically signal the intent to commercialize and implement market strategies following technological deployment.









Key Initiatives Strategic Objectives Industry Significance JPMD Deposit Token On-chain banking settlement Bridging regulatory gaps between stablecoins and bank-issued currency SEC Communication Mechanism Guiding compliant pathways Securing a legitimate space for traditional finance’s on-chain migration Cross-Chain Settlement Pilot Enhancing multi-chain collaboration efficiency Driving foundational integration of DeFi and TradFi

Trademark Registration Establishing a commercialized product ecosystem Laying groundwork for a platform-based crypto financial services ecosystem





It is evident that JPMorgan is accelerating its crypto strategy through an integrated approach of “core experimentation—regulatory coordination—technological expansion—brand development.” The path evolves from closed-loop systems (e.g., JPM Coin) to open public blockchains (e.g., Base), leveraging cross-chain technology and regulatory alignment to foster deep integration between traditional finance and the crypto world.









JPMorgan is reshaping the technological core and service boundaries of banking, transitioning from closed account systems to open blockchains, and from centralized ledgers to multi-chain collaborative settlements. JPMD is not merely an experimental project but a signal marking the global banking industry’s embrace of Web3





As technology matures and regulatory standards gradually unify, on-chain deposit assets like JPMD are poised to become the new base currency in financial markets, building a bridge for traditional financial institutions into the decentralized era. JPMorgan’s early initiatives may well determine its position in the global financial landscape over the next decade.



