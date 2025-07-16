June MX Zone Event Performance Data

After a month-long correction and adjustment, MX broke through $4 again at the end of June, reaching a high of $4.61. Despite the overall market decline, MX proved resilient, maintaining a stable price around $4 and boosting holder confidence. By holding MX tokens, you can benefit from price increases and participate in exclusive monthly events to earn free airdrop rewards. For more details on the benefits of MX, please read "The Top 3 Benefits for MX Holders"
In June 2024, MEXC conducted a total of 200 airdrop events. These airdrop events distributed rewards valued at over $10.59 million, with an APY of 50%.
According to MEXC platform statistics, among all the airdrop rewards distributed in June, the top 7 tokens all had increases exceeding 100%. The SOLLY token ranked first with an increase of 320.13%, while the PEIPEI token was second with an increase of 239.85%, followed closely by the BEBE token with an increase of 236.10%. The top three tokens each had an increase exceeding 200%.
Project Name
Airdrop Time
(MX Commitment Time)
Price Increase Rate
(Based on June 30 Data)
SOLLY
June 29, 2024
320.13%
PEIPEI
June 15, 2024
239.85%
BEBE
June 3, 2024
236.10%
QDFI
June 24, 2024
181.10%
UB
June 8, 2024
151.90%
DICK
June 26, 2024
111.40%
GPU
June 22, 2024
106.00%
Launchpool and Kickstarter offer exclusive free airdrop events for MX holders. To participate, you will need to hold over 1,000 MX tokens continuously for at least 30 days.
Visit the MEXC official website homepage, and in the top navigation bar under the [Spot] submenu, you can find the entrances to [Launchpool] and [Kickstarter] pages.
If you are not currently an MX Holder and want to participate in the Launchpool and Kickstarter events, you need to purchase MX tokens on the MEXC platform and hold them continuously. Once you meet the conditions, you can participate in these events. For instructions on how to purchase MX tokens, you can read Buy MX in One Minute and follow the steps in the tutorial.
In addition to free participation in airdrop events, holding MX tokens also provides a discount on trading fees. If you are an MX holder, you can transfer MX to your futures account and use the MX Deduction for USDT-M futures fees, enjoying a 10% fee discount.
Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.