Kaito AI: Building the Ultimate Smart Information Platform for Web3









In the fast-growing cryptocurrency market, information fragmentation poses a significant challenge for investors. To address this issue, former Citadel quantitative trader Hu Yu founded the Kaito AI platform. By leveraging artificial intelligence technology, the platform aggregates insights from X, Discord, various governance forums, and other sources, providing investors with comprehensive, real-time, and operational intelligence. It's been hailed as the "Google meets Bloomberg Terminal" for the crypto world.









To further grow its community and encourage user participation, Kaito AI introduced a points system called "Yap." Users can earn Yap points by enhancing their knowledge, creating high-quality content, and engaging with other users on the platform. According to official announcements, the platform plans to airdrop rewards totaling 150 ETH in value to the first 1,000 users, further energizing its community.





In addition to token incentives, Kaito AI also launched a genesis NFT collection. These NFTs not only carry collectible value but may also offer holders additional economic benefits through future token distributions, strengthening the appeal of the platform's ecosystem.









The KAITO token serves not only as a transaction medium within the platform but also as a mechanism for holders to influence the flow of information in the InfoFi ecosystem. A key application, Kaito Connect, allows users to vote on projects using Yap points, with the top-voted projects appearing on the Kaito Mindshare dashboard. While early on there were instances of projects bribing Yap holders for votes, the practice has diminished over time as voting cycles shortened. Quality projects naturally gain attention after receiving exposure.





Yap essentially tokenizes attention, functioning as a measure of a creator's influence. Users can leverage Yap to discover valuable information sources, while brands can identify authentic, impactful creators. The platform assesses Yap's influence using three primary indicators:

Volume of topic-relevant content: The number of posts dedicated to relevant subjects.

Reputation-weighted engagement: Interactions with "Inner Circle Yappers" earn higher scores.

Content quality: Originality and depth are key factors in achieving higher scores.









As a core component of its ecosystem, Kaito AI is set to launch its native token, KAITO. This token will serve as the foundational building block for its InfoFi (Information Finance) network, with a total supply of one billion tokens. Approximately 54% of the total supply is allocated to the community for ecosystem growth, initial community claims, and future incentives.





The KAITO token will be used for governance, staking, and as a means of payment for platform services. Its smart contract is deployed on the Base blockchain, an Ethereum Layer-2, thereby enhancing transaction speed and reducing costs.





Since its inception, Kaito AI has garnered backing from several prominent venture capital firms, including Dragonfly, Mirana, and Folius Ventures. To date, the project has successfully completed two significant funding rounds:

February 2023: Kaito AI raised $5.3 million at a $40 million valuation, led by Dragonfly.

June 2023: The company raised an additional $5.5 million, pushing its market valuation to $87.5 million.







