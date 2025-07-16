Learn about Arbitrum airdrop in one minute

What does Arbitrum airdrop mean?
On March 16, Arbitrum officially announced that it will airdrop the governance token ARB to its community members on March 23. At the same time, it announced the details of the highly anticipated airdrop. The query link has been announced.
From then on, Arbitrum has officially transitioned to a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO).
ARB holders, who will, by voting, govern Arbitrum One and Arbitrum Nova.
1. Arbitrum has a
pivotal position in the encryption ecosystem:
2. The
demand for Arbitrum tokens (ARB)
is far greater than the
supply:
3. The proportion of "
retail investors" holding ARB tokens is
too small:
Percentage of initial supply
Number of tokens
Allocated to
42.78%
4.278 billion
Arbitrum DAO Treasury
26.94%
2.694 billion
Offchain Labs Team and Future Team + Advisors
17.53%
1.753 billion
Offchain Labs Investors
11.62%
1.162 Billion
Users of the Arbitrum platform (via airdrops to users wallets addresses)
1.13%
113million
DAOs building apps on Arbitrum (via airdrops to DAO Treasury addresses)
Therefore, many users think that obtaining ARB tokens is the same as obtaining Tesla and Apple stocks. Users who have long been concerned about and invested in the encryption ecosystem even regard this airdrop as an opportunity to "
get rich overnight
".
1. This qualification is allocated through snapshot scoring
2. Scoring system:
Arbitrum users: users who transfer funds to Arbitrum One or Arbitrum Nova
Trading in different time periods: traded in 2, 6 or 9 different months
Frequency of transactions and interactions: made more than 4, 10, 25 or 100 transactions or interacted with more than 4, 10, 25 or 100 smart contracts
Transaction Value: Conducted transactions with a total value in excess of $10,000, $50,000 or $250,000
Provide Liquidity: Deposited Liquidity Over USD 10,000, 50,000 or 250,000
Participated in the Arbitrum Nova event: made more than 3, 5 or 10 transactions
3. Entitlement:
Points earned
Airdrop entitlement
Less than 3
Not eligible
3
1,200
4
1,700
5
2,200
6
3,200
7
3,700
8
4,200
9
6,200
10
6,700
11
7,200
12 or more
10,200
Step 2: Select your wallet. Now Arbitrum only supports six wallets: Rainbow, Coinbase Wallet, MetaMask, WalletConnect, Trust Wallet and Ledger Live. If you own one of these, click on the corresponding wallet. If not, click
Get a Wallet
