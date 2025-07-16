Lorenzo Protocol (BANK): Unlocking Bitcoin's True Value

Lorenzo Protocol (BANK) is a decentralized protocol that unlocks Bitcoin (BTC) liquidity by connecting BTC to DeFi and other blockchain ecosystems. By blending traditional finance principles with blockchain technology, Lorenzo Protocol offers an efficient, secure framework for Bitcoin staking, liquidity management, and yield distribution.













Lorenzo Protocol delivers a decentralized, secure, and flexible liquidity solution for Bitcoin ( BTC ). By introducing Liquidity Principal Tokens (LPT) and Yield Accruing Tokens (YAT), the protocol enhances BTC liquidity and earning potential while overcoming Bitcoin's programmability limitations. Through deep integration with various DeFi platforms, Lorenzo transforms BTC from a passive store of value into an active financial asset for lending, liquid staking, and other DeFi operations. Users can stake BTC to receive stBTC and YAT, then use these tokens as collateral across multiple DeFi scenarios.









Lorenzo Protocol offers the following key functions to help users make the most of their Bitcoin assets within the DeFi ecosystem:









Lorenzo Protocol lets users stake Bitcoin in the protocol and receive the corresponding liquid staking token, stBTC. These tokens not only represent the user's staked Bitcoin but also enable participation in a range of DeFi activities such as lending and liquidity mining.









The protocol introduces Liquidity Principal Tokens (LPTs) and Yield Accruing Tokens (YATs) to separate principal and yield. LPTs represent the underlying BTC stake, while YATs track the yield generated by that stake. This separation gives users greater flexibility in managing and deploying their assets.









By integrating with protocols like Wormhole and LayerZero, Lorenzo enables stBTC to function across multiple blockchains. This cross chain capability broadens the use cases for Bitcoin assets throughout the wider blockchain ecosystem.









Lorenzo supports a variety of yield strategies, allowing users to choose the approach that best fits their goals. Options include liquidity mining and lending via established DeFi protocols, helping users optimize their return potential.









Lorenzo Protocol's workflow consists of several steps designed to secure Bitcoin assets, maintain liquidity, and distribute yields.









Lorenzo provides a custody module that supports multiple trusted custodians, such as Cobo, Ceffu, and Chainup, to securely store and manage users' staked Bitcoin. Every staking transaction is subject to Lorenzo's on-chain validation process to verify its authenticity before being accepted into the protocol.









Once a user stakes Bitcoin with Lorenzo, the protocol mints an equivalent amount of stBTC tokens. Each minting undergoes rigorous verification to ensure accurate processing and one-to-one backing by actual BTC. Users can then use stBTC across multiple DeFi protocols to earn additional yield.









Rewards users earn by staking Bitcoin are distributed in the form of YAT tokens. These YAT tokens represent the staking-generated rewards and can be claimed on demand through the Lorenzo Protocol.









Lorenzo Protocol's development unfolds in several phases, each with distinct goals and feature expansions.









In the first phase, Lorenzo will focus on BTC liquidity by launching the liquid staking token, stBTC. Users can custody their Bitcoin in the Lorenzo Vault Wallet and participate in the Babylon ecosystem's staking program. The main objective of this phase is to build up BTC's total value locked (TVL) ahead of Babylon's mainnet launch, so users can begin earning rewards as soon as possible.









In the second phase, Lorenzo will support staking a broader set of BTC‐equivalent assets such as wBTC, BTCB, FBTC, and stBTC, and introduce Yield Accrual Tokens (YATs) to separate principal from yield. The protocol will also extend support to additional Proof-of-Stake chains and launch more advanced liquidity products, further expanding its reach across the DeFi ecosystem.









Lorenzo Protocol provides an innovative framework for decentralized Bitcoin liquid staking, solving BTC's liquidity and yield-management challenges. By issuing Liquidity Principal Tokens (LPTs) and Yield Accrual Tokens (YATs) and enabling cross-chain interoperability, Lorenzo brings Bitcoin into DeFi, giving users flexible tools for asset management and yield generation. As the protocol enters its second phase, it will add support for more on-chain assets and diversify its yield strategies to further improve capital efficiency and returns. At the same time, Lorenzo is enhancing its cross-chain infrastructure to allow BTC and its derivatives to flow seamlessly across multiple DeFi ecosystems, fully unlocking Bitcoin's financial potential.





