MEXC Asset Security Framework: Building a Reliable and Resilient Security Framework for Crypto Trading

Proof of Reserves (PoR) is a verification framework in the cryptocurrency industry that demonstrates whether an exchange or custodial institution holds sufficient reserve assets to fully back its users' deposits. The primary objective of PoR is to strengthen transparency and user confidence by providing verifiable assurance that assets held on the platform are fully backed and properly managed.









MEXC maintains 1:1 reserves to safeguard user assets, ensuring that every user deposit is fully backed by corresponding reserves. In addition, MEXC upholds a reserve rate exceeding 100%, meaning that the platform's total reserves surpass the aggregate value of user assets, providing an additional buffer for asset security and operational stability.









Risks of Platforms Unable to Maintain 100% Reserves Advantages of Platforms Maintaining Over 100% Reserves Funds may be diverted or used for other purposes Funds are securely held and verifiable on-chain Withdrawals may be delayed or fail Users can withdraw at any time with no risk of a liquidity crunch Exposed to bank run risk, making it difficult to guarantee user asset security Financially stable with no insolvency risk Prone to financial difficulties or bankruptcy, potentially resulting in user asset losses Enables long-term user confidence and reliability













MEXC has established a 100 million USDT Guardian Fund, representing a strong commitment to the security of user assets. In the event of any unexpected incident or abnormal situation, the Guardian Fund can be activated promptly to provide full compensation.





Key Features of the Protection Fund:

Robust Defense: Dedicated to addressing unforeseen events and abnormal circumstances.

On-Chain Transparency: Fund assets are verifiable on-chain and open to public oversight.

24/7 Protection: The 100 million USDT fund remains on standby at all times to safeguard user interests.





At present, MEXC's Guardian Fund is valued at over 100 million USDT, forming a solid and resilient layer of protection for user assets.





View Wallet









MEXC provides a real-time on-chain verification service, enabling users to review the platform's reserve status at any time. This high level of visibility allows users to clearly understand the platform's asset position and ensures that all funds are fully verifiable and backed by sufficient reserves.





Through regularly updated snapshot data, users can continuously monitor the ratio between MEXC's wallet assets and total user holdings, ensuring that the platform consistently maintains a reserve rate above 100% at all times.





View Proof of Reserves









Given the specific characteristics of futures trading, MEXC has established a dedicated Futures Insurance Fund. During periods of abnormal market volatility, this fund provides an additional layer of protection for user positions, helping to mitigate risks under extreme market conditions. The balance of the insurance fund is publicly available and can be reviewed by users at any time, ensuring continuous assurance of fund security throughout the trading process.













MEXC's asset protection measures safeguard every transaction, ensuring that users enjoy a secure and seamless cryptocurrency trading experience. Through its $100M Guardian Fund, reserve rate exceeding 100%, and Futures Insurance Fund, MEXC has established a robust, multi-layered protection framework for user assets.





When selecting a cryptocurrency trading platform, asset security should be the foremost consideration. MEXC demonstrates its commitment to protecting user assets through concrete actions, providing investors with a secure and reliable trading environment. Whether a beginner or an experienced trader, every user can trade on MEXC with confidence and peace of mind.



