MEXC Asset Security Framework: Building a Reliable and Resilient Security Framework for Crypto Trading

Risks of Platforms Unable to Maintain 100% Reserves
Advantages of Platforms Maintaining Over 100% Reserves
Funds may be diverted or used for other purposes
Funds are securely held and verifiable on-chain
Withdrawals may be delayed or fail
Users can withdraw at any time with no risk of a liquidity crunch
Exposed to bank run risk, making it difficult to guarantee user asset security
Financially stable with no insolvency risk
Prone to financial difficulties or bankruptcy, potentially resulting in user asset losses
Enables long-term user confidence and reliability
