MEXC Daily Highlights (July 15)｜Bitcoin Rally Stalls, Ethereum Falls Below $3,000 as Market Enters a Cautious Phase

. According to Strategytracker data, Strategy (MSTR) announced yesterday that after adding 4,225 bitcoins last week, it currently holds 601,550 bitcoins, with a position value of about $71.60 billion, accounting for about 2.86% of the total supply of bitcoins. The average cost per bitcoin is $71,268, and the floating profit per bitcoin is about $47,732, with a total floating profit of about $28.70 billion









According to MEXC market data, ETH fell below 3,000 USDT and is now quoted at 2,994.310059 USDT, with a 24-hour increase narrowing to 0.29%. ETH's bullish momentum has temporarily slowed down and may face technical correction pressure in the short term. The subsequent trend still needs to pay attention to the direction guidance of Bitcoin and changes in macro sentiment.













According to Bloomberg report , Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, spoke out for the first time at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, calling for greater global cooperation and participation. Bailey pointed out that the world is currently facing challenges such as escalating economic and geopolitical tensions and high global debt risks, and uncertainty continues to have a negative impact on economic growth expectations.









According to Cryptonews , the Spain Sumar Alliance of Parliamentarians has submitted a written proposal to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), proposing to implement a "traffic light" risk warning system for cryptoassets to help investors visually identify asset risks. The proposal also suggests renaming cryptoassets such as Bitcoin as "crypto bets" or "unsecured assets" on the grounds that these assets "do not grant owners any tangible asset rights and are not related to production activities." The proposed warning system will identify regulated and stable assets in green, assets with limited support in yellow, high-risk unregulated assets in orange, and speculative assets without substantial support in red. Lawmakers also called for restrictions on retail investors' use of AI-powered trading platforms and for exchanges to ensure customers read risk warnings before making purchases.









According to Cointelegraph , Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund plans to include cryptocurrency as part of its national reserves. Timur Suleimenov, governor of the National Bank, stated that the central bank is exploring high-yield investment strategies, including investing in crypto-related funds. Suleimenov mentioned investment models in Norway, the US, and the Middle East, where sovereign wealth funds and governments hold cryptocurrency assets or related company stocks. Kazakhstan also plans to establish a national cryptocurrency reserve, utilizing digital assets confiscated by law enforcement agencies.













CryptoQuant analyst Tarek J posted on social media that from the net traffic data of Bitcoin exchanges, there has been a surge in profit-taking after Bitcoin reached a high of $123,000. This trend usually indicates the formation of a local top and may trigger a healthy pullback or consolidation in the next few days.









Bloomberg ETF Senior Analyst Eric Balchunas posted on social media that the size of BlackRock's Bitcoin spot ETF IBIT may reach $100 billion this summer, and maybe it will really happen this month. Thanks to recent capital inflows and overnight gains, its size has reached $88 billion. It has only been established for a year and a half and has now become the 20th largest ETF in the US and BlackRock's 7th largest ETF (also its most profitable ETF). It's unbelievable.













Istanbul-based game studio Circle Games announced the completion of a $7.25 million seed round financing. The round was led by Bitkraft Ventures , with participation from a16z Speedrun, Play Ventures, e2vc, and APY Ventures. The funds will be used to promote the development of its flagship project "Sort Express", expand other casual Puzzle Games that have not yet been announced, and expand the team size. Circle Games focuses on Turkey's booming casual puzzle game market. CEO Gokturk Balğkcε said, "We hope to improve the player experience by introducing innovative mechanisms."









According to Fortune citing insiders, cryptocurrency and stablecoin infrastructure startup Zerohash is about to complete a financing of about $100 million, with a valuation close to $1 billion. Listed online broker Interactive Brokers led this round of financing. It is reported that Zerohash provides backend infrastructure support for digital assets such as cryptocurrency and NFTs for banks, brokers, and fintech companies, and has now developed into an important participant in the stablecoin field. Its core business includes partnering with Stripe to achieve fiat-stablecoin exchange through bank relationship networks and regulatory licenses. Assisting traditional financial institutions such as BlackRock and Franklin Templeton to participate in tokenization competition, and providing stablecoin exchange services for clients such as prediction market Kalshi and digital bank MoneyLion.













According to Jinshi Data , the market is closely watching the June CPI data and believes it will become a key factor in the Fed's interest rate cut in September. Investors are holding their breath and waiting for tonight's data to reveal the future trend of the gold market.









According to BlockBeats, the preliminary schedule for "Crypto Week" in the US House of Representatives on July 15th includes a vote on the CLARITY Act on Wednesday and a vote on the GENIUS Act on Thursday morning. The US Congress is expected to push crypto legislation to unprecedented heights, and the crypto industry has gained greater support among lawmakers.









According to market sources, NVIDIA (NVDA. O) announced that it will resume sales of H20 chips in China, announcing the launch of new, fully compliant GPUs for China. The US government has assured NVIDIA of licensing, and NVIDIA hopes to begin deliveries soon.









1) Solana lending agreement Kamino integrates xStocks as collateral options

2) BNB Chain Foundation buys 25,000 USD AIN

3）Gemini expands tokenized US stock products to support Blue Chips such as Nike and McDonald's.

4）Coinbase will support Pump on the Solana network

5）Metaplanet CEO participates in acquisition of South Korean company SGA, promoting strategic expansion of Asian crypto reserves

6）The MOVE repurchase has been completed, and the foundation has repurchased about 180 million MOVE tokens





