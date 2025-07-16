MEXC Daily Highlights (July 16) | BTC, ETH Dominate Market Structure Transformation, Trump's Policies and Fund Dynamics Become the Focus of Attention

According to MEXC data, Bitcoin rose to 119,462.37 USDT and is now reported at 117,794.74 USDT, with a 24-hour increase of + 1.21% According to on-chain analyst Yu Jin's detection, an institution or giant whale bought 132,000 ETH at an average price of $2,540 in mid-June and started taking profits in batches in July. So far, it has sold 88,592 ETH through Wintermute in exchange for 246 million USDC, with an average selling price of $2,779 and a profit of about $21.17 million. Currently, it still holds 45,000 ETH with a floating profit of about $26.86 million. Hyperdash data shows that the "Insider Whale" Bitcoin 40x short positioning has suffered 4 partial liquidations. The next liquidation price is $118,533.
In addition, its positioning value is about $45 million, with a floating loss of $110,000 and an opening price of $117,886.
Trump said on social media that after meeting with 11 of the 12 lawmakers needed to pass the GENIUS bill, they all agreed to support related bills the next morning. House Speaker Mike Johnson participated in the meeting by phone and looked forward to a vote as soon as possible. Trump thanked the lawmakers for their quick and positive response. US President Donald Trump said tariff letters would be sent out soon and tariffs of slightly more than 10 per cent could be imposed on smaller countries He was pleased with the "simple deal" that had been announced, which set universal tariff rates for more than 20 countries and would soon resolve tariffs for the rest. Mr. Trump said a tariff of slightly more than 10 per cent would be imposed on products from those countries. After the US relaxed restrictions on Nvidia's sales of AI chips to China, many analysts on Wall Street are optimistic about the company's growth prospects. Melius Research analyst Ben Reitzes pointed out that Nvidia is expected to resume quarterly sales of about $8 billion in China in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, driving overall revenue growth of 38% in fiscal year 2027. This positive news will significantly improve the company's profitability and stock performance. According to Cointelegraph , Bitcoin fell 5% to $116,850 after hitting a new all-time high this week. Analysts said that some Bitcoin holders took profits, leading to the decline in Bitcoin. Bitcoin's recent rise in the CME Future Market has left a gap between $114,380 and $115,630. The futures gap will be "filled" in most cases, and traders usually treat these prices as resistance or support levels based on market structure. If history can be used as a reference, the BTC price may eventually fall to fill the CME gap to $114,400. Crypto banking startup Dakota announced the completion of $12.50 million Series A financing , led by CoinFund with participation from 6th Man Ventures and others. Founded by former members of Coinbase, Square, and Airbnb, Dakota focuses on providing banking services that integrate USD and stablecoin accounts, on-chain settlement, and traditional payment channels for enterprises. Currently, it has served more than 500 enterprises with an annual transaction volume of billions of dollars. This round of financing will be used to expand product functionality and global compliance market layout, and seize the policy window of the rise of stablecoin cross-border transfer. South Korean KOSFIL Listed Company Bitmax (377030.KQ) recently added 51.06 bitcoins to its holdings , bringing its total holdings to 400.25. The company stated that it will continue to adhere to the strategy of accumulating bitcoins, and this is just the beginning. Pandu Limited announced that the Pandu Bitcoin ETF ( 02818.HK ) will be listed on July 18th, becoming the first approved Bitcoin ETF in Hong Kong this year, providing a new channel for local investors. The Pandu Bitcoin ETF closely tracks the price of Bitcoin, and investors can trade it through cash or physical redemption. The performance benchmark is the CME CF Bitcoin Index, aiming to achieve returns that are highly consistent with the value of Bitcoin. Pandu has obtained Class 1, Class 4, and Class 9 licenses from the Hong Kong Securities Supervision Commission, and has compliance qualifications to provide digital asset services. It has built a mature digital asset financial ecosystem and customer base.
1) Tornado Cash developer Roman Storm's trial begins; he may face up to 45 years in prison.
2) NYSE approves the ProShares Ultra XRP ETF.
3) Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm appears in court; prosecutors allege he aided North Korean hackers in laundering money.
4) Nasdaq-listed game publisher Snail Games is exploring the development of a USD stablecoin; its stock surged over 20%.
5) ProShares launches leveraged ETFs for XRP and Solana, offering 2x daily returns.
6) pump.fun has reportedly initiated the first round of PUMP token buybacks, currently valued at $2.1 million.
