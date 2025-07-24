MEXC Daily Highlights (July 24): Bitcoin Holds Above $119000, Google Boosts AI Investment, Multi-Faceted Market Insights





According to MEXC data, BTC rose to 119,721.6 USDT and is now reported at 119,009.5 USDT, with a 24-hour increase of + 0.36%.









MEXC platform USDT standard Perpetual Futures trading volume of the top ten heat map









SOLUSDT , ETHUSDT , BTCUSDT , SUIUSDT , and XRPUSDT rank in the top five. For more information about BTC prices and macroeconomics, please click [MEXC Market] to view.













According to Lookonchain monitoring , since the launch of TRON's gas-free feature (developed in 2024 and officially launched in early 2025), the average weekly transaction fee has dropped from 2.47 TRX to 0.72 TRX.









According to Reuters , Google (GOOG. O) parent company Alphabet's second-quarter Net Profit rose 19% year-on-year to $28.196 billion, with revenue up 14% to $96.43 billion, beating market expectations of $94 billion. Q2 Google Services revenue rose 12% to $82.50 billion, with YouTube advertising revenue at $9.79 billion; Google Cloud revenue rose 32% to $13.60 billion, higher than the expected $13.11 billion. The company expects capital expenditures to reach $85 billion this year with increased investment in artificial intelligence, compared to the expected spending of $75 billion earlier this year.













According to Yahoo Finance , White House Press Secretary Levitt said she believes US President Trump does not support federal agencies signing contracts with Musk's artificial intelligence company. When asked if Trump wants to cancel the recent contract with Musk's artificial intelligence company, Levitt said she will discuss the matter with the president. About a week ago, Musk's xAI, along with three other major technology companies, won a contract worth up to $200 million from the Department of Defense. Since Musk resigned as a government special employee at the end of May, Trump and Musk have been in a fierce dispute. Trump said he could retaliate against Musk by canceling federal contracts with Musk's businesses.









According to Politico A federal judge in Florida has rejected a Justice Department request to make public the records of the grand jury investigation into Epstein. Attorney General Bondi pushed for the release of the grand jury materials in the Epstein case in order to allay the anger of Trump's base, MAGA, who urged the government to disclose Epstein's so-called "client list." Earlier this month, Trump's Justice Department and the FBI said no such client list existed, and Bondi said she would not release more materials. Despite being rejected in Florida, the Justice Department has another opportunity. They have also asked two federal judges in New York to unseal grand jury transcripts, where prosecutors have filed charges against Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell. Federal courts in New York usually take a less strict approach to grand jury secrecy.













According to analysts at BiyaPay Robert Kiyosaki, author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad," has once again issued a warning that the "major bubble" in the US economy is about to burst, and major asset classes such as gold, silver, and Bitcoin may face significant declines. Although Kiyosaki's comments shocked the market, he also pointed out that if the prices of these assets plummet, he would see it as a bottom fishing opportunity and would not hesitate to enter the market. Kiyosaki's views are not groundless. The outstanding US government bonds have approached $37 trillion, the yield of ten-year government bonds continues to rise, and inflationary pressures remain enormous. These factors seem to support his view of economic "fragility." At the end of 2023, he publicly declared that when Bitcoin fell below 20,000 dollars, he said on social media: "20,000 dollars is the position I am willing to buy." In fact, his prediction did usher in a wave of rise after Bitcoin, and some of his assets appreciated as a result.









Cryptoquant analyst Crypto Dan wrote that "Ethereum has risen sharply recently, so the risk of a short-term pullback still exists. But if we look at it from a slightly larger time frame, the current increase is still too small."













According to the official disclosure of Gaia, the decentralized AI inference platform Gaia announced the completion of $20 million seed round and A round financing, led by ByteTrade, SIG, Mirana, Mantle, Outlier Ventures, NGC, Taisu Ventures, Consensys Mesh and other participants.

The new funds will be used to expand decentralized AI infrastructure and officially launch the world's first AI-native smartphone designed specifically for users' autonomous intelligence. The Gaia AI phone is built with Galaxy S25 Edge hardware, and all AI inference processes run locally without the need for cloud computing. There is no data upload or privacy leakage.









According to eDaily , Korean blockchain infrastructure service provider DSRV announced the completion of the first round of financing for about 16 billion Korean Won (about 11.60 million US dollars). This round of financing was participated by mainstream Korean investment institutions such as Intervest and NH-SK Securities, and the second round of financing is expected to start at the end of next month, when more Financial Institutions will join. DSRV currently provides node and infrastructure services for more than 70 blockchain networks worldwide, with assets under management exceeding 4 trillion Korean Won. The company's sales in 2023 will reach 10.70 billion Korean Won, with a Net Profit of 3 billion Korean Won. In the future, it will focus on expanding new business areas such as stablecoins and custody, and accelerate its global expansion plans in regions such as the US, Japan, and Africa.













According to Decrypt's report , Block Inc, a payment platform under Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, was included in the Standard & Poor 500 index yesterday. Block (stock code: XYZ) was originally founded in 2009 as Square, initially focusing on providing Financial Services and mobile payment solutions. In December 2021, the company changed its name to Block Inc., reflecting its growing interest and participation in blockchain technology and digital assets. Its payment platform Square began providing Bitcoin payment services to the first batch of merchants. The service leverages Bitcoin Lightning Network technology to enable merchants to accept Bitcoin payments directly through Square hardware devices for near-instant, low-cost transaction processing.









According to Bloomberg , Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino stated that Tether's US domestic strategy will provide efficient stablecoins for payments, interbank settlements, and transactions. Tether is not interested in becoming a Listed Company and will continue to focus on emerging markets that may have advantages over competitors.









1) Tron Inc. will ring the opening bell on NASDAQ on July 24th

2) FTX will start a new round of debt distribution on September 30, releasing 1.90 billion USD disputed reserve funds

3) Nature's Miracle Holding Announces $20 million Corporate XRP Financial Plan

4) SharpLink Gaming generated 567 ETH through Ethereum staking

5) Goldman Sachs and Bank of New York Mellon jointly launch a currency fund tokenization plan

6) LazAI ecological AI agent launch platform Lazpad launches AI companion DAT and opens allowlist activity





