MEXC Daily Highlights (July 29): BTC Steady at $110,000, On-Chain Activity Surges to Yearly High





According to MEXC data, BTC rose to 119,812.0 USDT and is now reported at 118,209.9 USDT, with a 24-hour increase of + 0.02%.









MEXC platform USDT standard Perpetual Futures trading volume of the top ten heat map









SOLUSDT , ETHUSDT , BTCUSDT , SUIUSDT , and 1000BONKUSDT rank in the top five. For more information about BTC prices and macroeconomics, please click [MEXC Market] to view.













A whale investor from the "Satoshi Nakamoto era" recently completed an off-exchange Bitcoin transaction through Galaxy, transferring more than 80,000 BTC (worth more than $9 billion), bringing the active supply ratio of Bitcoin to 37% within a year, which is on par with Ethereum , indicating that the supply dynamics of the two major cryptoassets are converging. Despite the astonishing transaction scale, the price of Bitcoin remains stable at around $118,000, reflecting a significant increase in the market's ability to resist institutional selling pressure. Industry insiders believe that over-the-counter platforms like Galaxy are becoming a key channel for whale transactions to avoid disrupting the Spot Market. This incident has also raised market attention to the true active level of "dormant Bitcoin". Currently, it is estimated that 2.30 million to 3.70 million BTC may be permanently lost, accounting for more than 10% of the total. However, this transaction indicates that some bitcoins considered "lost" may only be held for a long time.









According to The Block report , the trading volume of CryptoPunks NFT series broke through $24.60 million last week, reaching a new high since March 2024, an increase of 416% compared to the previous week. This trading frenzy is believed to be related to GameSquare's acquisition of Punk #5577 for $5.15 million Preference Share. This move also led to a significant increase in the bottom price and average selling price of CryptoPunks.

















According to the Wall Street Journal , Fed officials expect to eventually need to continue cutting interest rates, but are not yet ready to do so. Their differences lie in what evidence they need to see first and whether it is wrong to wait until everything is clear before taking action. Officials are currently divided into three camps on whether to restart rate cuts. The focus will be on whether Powell will hint at a rate cut in September at the press conference and whether his colleagues will begin laying the groundwork for a rate cut at the next meeting in the coming days and weeks.









According to CoinDesk , the Trump administration plans to further integrate cryptoassets into the US economy, including including digital assets such as Bitcoin in 401 (k) retirement accounts and mortgage asset evaluations. The US Federal Housing Finance Agency has asked Mae and Freddie Mac to consider using borrowers' cryptoassets as collateral, sparking opposition from Democrats such as Senator Elizabeth Warren, who are concerned that this move could shake the stability of the financial system. The White House will also release a heavyweight cryptoasset strategy report on Wednesday and may sign an executive order to promote more diversified retirement investments, including cryptocurrency. In addition, the market is watching whether the report involves Federal Reserve mechanisms such as the "Bitcoin Strategic Reserve".













According to Cointelegraph , analysis shows that although ETH fell to $3797 this week, the futures premium has risen to a 5-month high. ETF continues to have net inflows and institutional holdings increase, indicating that market sentiment is still bullish. Data shows that the annualized premium of ETH futures has reached 8%, and there is no obvious defensive layout in the options market, indicating potential upward space.









According to Business Insider Michael Wilson, strategist at Morgan Stanley, believes that with the support of Blue Chips earnings and positive macro trends, the S & P 500 index has the opportunity to rise to 7,200 points by the middle of next year, which is 12.5% higher than the current level. Wilson stated in a securities analysis report that 7,200 points for the S & P 500 index is a relatively optimistic forecast, mainly because the total earnings per share of the S & P 500 index Constituent Stock are expected to reach 319 yuan, and the expected Price-To-Earnings Ratio is set at 22.5 times, so the S & P index is expected to reach this target. Wilson believes that the quarterly results released by the S & P 500 Constituent Stock Index show that corporate earnings growth has a stable foundation, with an average increase expected to be between 10% and 20%. Wilson describes the current stock market cycle as a non-traditional cycle, mainly supported by positive operating leverage ratios, artificial intelligence applications, weak US dollar exchange rate, tax savings, good revenue growth, sustained demand growth, and Fed interest rate cuts.













According to Financial News , Zodia Markets, a cryptocurrency trading company controlled by Standard Chartered (STAN), announced the completion of a $18.25 million Series A financing round led by Pharsalus Capital with participation from Circle Ventures, The Operating Group, XVC Tech, Token Bay Capital, Human Capital and other strategic investors. According to the announcement released on Monday, the Series A financing will be used to support Zodia's international expansion efforts and further develop its stablecoin payment service.









According to Coin World , decentralized EdgeCloud project ARO Network announced the completion of a $2.10 million Pre-Seed round of financing, aimed at accelerating its creation of a decentralized EdgeCloud network designed for peer-to-peer information delivery and AI computing. The round of financing was led by NoLimit Holdings and Dispersion Capital, with participation from Escape Velocity, Maelstrom, and several strategic Angel Investors. ARO Network is a decentralized EdgeCloud project that allows users to convert idle internet resources into revenue by running nodes. Users can earn ARO tokens by running ARO nodes, supporting real-time AI computing.













According to Cointelegraph , ARK Invest announced a partnership with SOL Strategies to become an equity partner in its Digital Assets Revolutions Fund. ARK Invest will migrate its verification node business to SOL Strategies' equity infrastructure. According to Leah Wald, CEO of SOL Strategies, the company currently operates five verification nodes with assets under management exceeding 3.59 million SOL , worth about $647.20 million.









According to Reuters , Goldman Sachs' prime brokerage business reported that as of the week ending July 25th, hedge funds reduced their risk exposure to US technology, media, and telecommunications stocks at the fastest pace since July 2024, with the selling speed of long positions exceeding that of short positions. Data shows that most sub-industries in the TMT field have reduced risk exposure, with semiconductors and semiconductor equipment, software, information technology services, and media stocks leading the decline. The financial report season of the technology industry is entering its peak, and companies such as Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft will announce their results this week. Vincent Lin, co-head of insights and analysis at Goldman Sachs prime brokerage business, wrote in the report: "Net exposure to the semiconductor and semiconductor equipment industry as a proportion of total exposure to US prime brokerage clients remains close to a five-year high, at the 94th percentile; while net exposure to the software and services industry is close to a five-year low, at the 2nd percentile."









1) Bloomberg: Coinbase is in talks to acquire CoinDCX in India.

2) Cboe submits applications for Canary Mortgage INJ Fund and Invesco Spot Solana ETF

3) Succinct has opened airdrop registration, and the registration window will close at midnight on August 4th

4) Coinbase adds BIO and EUL to its asset listing roadmap

5) FIS and Circle Collaborate to Support Financial Institutions in Accessing USDC Stablecoin Payment Function

6) Bakkt sells its loyalty business, transforms into a pure cryptocurrency company, and launches a public offering





0-Fee Fest event, empowering users to significantly reduce their trading costs. With this initiative, users can truly save more, trade more, and earn more. By participating in the campaign, you'll enjoy ultra-low-fee trading on the MEXC platform while staying ahead of market trends and seizing fleeting investment opportunities the moment they arise. It's your gateway to smarter trading and greater wealth growth. MEXC has officially rolled out itsevent, empowering users to significantly reduce their trading costs. With this initiative, users can truly. By participating in the campaign, you'll enjoy ultra-low-fee trading on the MEXC platform while staying ahead of market trends and seizing fleeting investment opportunities the moment they arise. It's your gateway to smarter trading and greater wealth growth.

Recommended Reading: Why Choose MEXC Futures? Discover the unique advantages of trading Futures on MEXC and learn how to stay ahead in the derivatives market. Discover the unique advantages of trading Futures on MEXC and learn how to stay ahead in the derivatives market.

How to Participate in M-Day? Master the steps and strategies for joining M-Day events and don’t miss out on daily airdrops of over 70,000 USDT in Futures bonus rewards. Master the steps and strategies for joining M-Day events and don’t miss out on daily airdrops of over 70,000 USDT in Futures bonus rewards.

Futures Trading Guide (App Version): Get a step-by-step walkthrough of how to trade Futures on the MEXC mobile app and start trading with confidence. Get a step-by-step walkthrough of how to trade Futures on the MEXC mobile app and start trading with confidence.

MEXC Learn for in-depth analysis. For more information, visitfor in-depth analysis.