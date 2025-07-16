MEXC Daily News (July 1) | Bitcoin in Neutral Price Zone, Younger Generation Seen as Key Driver of Long-Term Bullish Trend





According to MEXC data, SOL is currently trading at 154.76 USDT, with a 24-hour price change of -1.94%.









Heatmap of the top 10 USDT-margined perpetual contract trading pairs on the MEXC platform.









According to The Block , the ETH/BTC futures trading volume ratio has surged to 98%, approaching a historical high and significantly rebounding from the 42% low in October 2024. This indicates a resurgence of investor confidence in the Ethereum ecosystem, driven by the growing adoption of Layer2 scaling solutions, increased on-chain DeFi activity, and the Ethereum Foundation’s strategic initiatives.









Blockchain security firm CertiK reports that Web3-related security losses totaled nearly $2.5 billion in the first half of 2025, with net losses amounting to $2.29 billion—already exceeding the total for 2024. Two major incidents involving Bybit and Cetus Protocol accounted for $1.78 billion, or 72% of the total. Excluding these, the industry still suffered $690 million in losses, highlighting the complexity of security risks. In Q2 alone, phishing attacks led to approximately $400 million in losses, making them the most prominent threat. CertiK recommends strengthening proactive defenses and real-time monitoring to better address evolving threats.













CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler Jr stated that a key Bitcoin metric based on realized supply distribution indicates the current price is neither significantly above nor below investors' actual cost basis. Realized supply refers to the total USD value of all Bitcoin based on the price at which each coin last moved on-chain. The metric is calculated as: Bitcoin Price / Realized Supply = Ratio.





Currently, Bitcoin’s ratio is slightly above its annual average—similar to the level seen in November 2024, when Bitcoin subsequently rallied from $74,000 to $107,000. According to Adler, this suggests the market is in a neutral zone, with Bitcoin neither overbought nor oversold.













Market analyst Jordi Visser , speaking on Anthony Pompliano’s podcast, noted that younger generations—particularly those aged 25 and under—are increasingly disillusioned with the capitalist system. Amid rising economic uncertainty and the disruptive impact of AI, more young people are advocating for expanded welfare programs funded by public spending.





Visser argued that governments will likely continue printing money to ease mounting social pressures, which in turn reinforces Bitcoin’s appeal as a hedge against inflation. “The more anger, the more money printing—and the harder it becomes to suppress Bitcoin’s price,” he said. Visser also predicted that in the next five years, AI and robotics will reshape the labor force, accelerating the restructuring of the global financial system.













According to Jinse Finance , Federal Reserve official Raphael Bostic stated that three interest rate cuts are expected next year. He added that the Fed still has time to observe economic conditions before making adjustments and maintains the forecast of one rate cut in 2025.









XRP, The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC ) has officially acknowledged receipt of a revised application from Grayscale to convert its Digital Large Cap Fund—comprising BTC, ETH SOL , and ADA —into an exchange-traded fund (ETF).









Bitcoin Laws reported on X that Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has officially signed legislation banning the state from accepting, holding, or investing in digital assets. The law effectively prohibits the state from maintaining any Bitcoin reserves.









According to @tier10k , the CEO of REX-Osprey announced that the REX-OSPREY Solana (SOL) Spot ETF will officially begin trading this Wednesday.













According to Seoul Economic Daily , South Korea’s IBK Industrial Bank and Shinhan Financial Group have both filed trademarks related to Korean won-backed stablecoins, entering the race for KRW stablecoin issuance. IBK submitted 10 trademark applications on June 27, including “IBKKRW,” “IBKRW,” and “ONEIBK,” targeting use cases such as “stablecoin-based electronic transfers” and “blockchain-based digital asset management services.” Shinhan Financial followed with 21 trademark filings on June 26, including “KRWSHB,” “SFGKRW,” and “SHKRW,” covering services such as “cryptocurrency financial transactions” and “crypto brokerage.”









According to the official website , the Trump campaign’s merchandise store now accepts payments in TRUMP tokens.













According to Bloomberg , Germany’s Sparkasse banking group has decided to allow retail customers to trade Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, marking a major shift from its longstanding restriction on such services. This move comes as the country’s cooperative banking network (Volks- und Raiffeisenbanken) is also developing its own crypto offerings, with a launch planned for this summer.





The German Savings Banks Association (DSGV) announced on Monday that the group will create a secure, regulated access point for cryptocurrency services. In the future, self-directed customers will be able to access crypto trading via the Sparkasse app, powered by its subsidiary DekaBank. A DekaBank spokesperson stated that the service is expected to be fully developed within a year, with crypto trading likely to roll out by summer 2026.









1）Robinhood: Eligible users can claim OpenAI and SpaceX tokens within the app.

2）Origin Protocol: Plans to use protocol revenues to buy back OGN tokens.

3）AI Trusted Identity Network Trusta.AI: Revealed its tokenomics, with 66% allocated to the community and ecosystem.

4）Aptos Labs CEO Avery Ching: Appointed as a member of the U.S. CFTC Digital Assets Subcommittee.

5）Boundless: Founded the Boundless Foundation to promote the application of zero-knowledge technology.

6）XRP Ledger: The Ethereum-compatible sidechain has launched on the mainnet.

7）SRM Entertainment: Has staked all of its approximately 365 million TRX tokens to earn staking rewards.

8）Robinhood EU: Set to launch tokenized stock services.

9）Chainlink: Launched an automated compliance engine.

10）Sky: New executive voting has been approved, enabling SPK mining for SKY stakers.









2）Amber International: Signed a private subscription agreement worth $25.5 million.

3）AI-driven Superstructure Network Datagram: Completed a $4 million Pre-Seed round, with participation from Animoca Brands and others.

4）BitMine: Raised $250 million in a private funding round to implement Ethereum-based financial strategies.





