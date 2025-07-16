MEXC Daily News (July 2)｜Public Companies Accelerate Bitcoin Accumulation, Purchases Surge 375% Year-over-Year in H1





According to MEXC data, BTC is currently trading at 105,583.82 USDT, down 0.12% in the past 24 hours.









Heatmap of the top 10 USDT-margined perpetual contract trading pairs on the MEXC platform.









According to a report by Cryptoslate , public companies purchased a total of 245,510 BTC in the first half of this year — more than double the 118,424 BTC acquired by ETFs over the same period. This marks a 375% increase compared to the 51,653 BTC bought by companies in H1 2024. In contrast, the number of BTC accumulated by ETFs dropped 56% year-over-year.





This trend may suggest that corporations are shifting their perception of Bitcoin — viewing it less as a speculative asset and more as operational capital or a long-term treasury reserve. Boards of directors cited reasons such as inflation hedging, cross-border liquidity, and the strategic alignment between brand positioning and digital finance as key drivers behind the move into Bitcoin.









According to data from Alternative.me , the Crypto Fear & Greed Index stands at 63 today, slightly down from 64 yesterday. The market remains in a state of “Greed.”













Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart has released a forecast on the likelihood of spot crypto ETFs being approved by the end of 2025. He predicts a new wave of ETF approvals in the second half of 2025. According to his estimates, Litecoin ( LTC ), Solana ( SOL ), and XRP each have a 95% chance of approval.





Other altcoins with high probabilities include Dogecoin ( DOGE ), Hedera ( HBAR ), Cardano ( ADA ), Polkadot ( DOT ), and Avalanche ( AVAX ), each at 90%. Sui ( SUI ) has a 60% chance, while Tron ( TRX ) and Pengu are both estimated at 50%.

















According to crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett , the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is in the early stages of working with exchanges to develop a standardized framework for listing token-based ETFs. Terrett reports that if a token meets these forthcoming criteria, issuers may be able to bypass the traditional 19b-4 filing process and instead directly submit an S-1 application — allowing the ETF to go live after a 75-day waiting period.





This streamlined process could significantly reduce paperwork and back-and-forth communication between issuers and the SEC. While the specific standards are not yet finalized, market speculation suggests that factors such as market capitalization, trading volume, and liquidity may be included. An SEC spokesperson declined to comment.









On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate narrowly passed former President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act. However, to the disappointment of crypto industry leaders, the bill did not include key tax relief amendments aimed at digital asset users.





In the final hours of negotiations before the vote, pro-crypto lawmakers — led by Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) — and industry policy advocates pushed to attach an amendment containing several crypto-friendly tax provisions. These would have provided benefits to miners, stakers, crypto-holding corporations, and everyday digital asset users.





Despite their efforts, time ran out and the amendment was never brought to the Senate floor. One crypto policy leader described the outcome as “a missed opportunity,” adding, “We simply ran out of time.”









American Bitcoin , supported by Donald Trump’s son, and Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company Gryphon Digital Mining have submitted an amended S-4 registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The filing includes preliminary proxy materials and a prospectus related to their previously announced share-for-share merger, aiming to advance American Bitcoin’s path to going public.





American Bitcoin and Gryphon have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Gryphon will acquire American Bitcoin via a share exchange. Upon completion, the combined company will operate under the American Bitcoin brand and is expected to list on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ABTC” following SEC approval. The transaction is anticipated to close in Q3 2025.













Raj Dhamodharan , Mastercard’s Head of Crypto and Blockchain, announced on LinkedIn that the payment giant is hiring two vice presidents to grow its crypto business in the U.S. The roles include a VP and Head of Digital Asset Ecosystem Growth, and a VP of Financial Institution (FI) Growth.





The first position will oversee strategic partnerships in the digital asset space, working with issuers, infrastructure providers, and startups to scale solutions like Mastercard’s Multi-Token Network (MTN) and Crypto Credential. The second role will focus on collaborating with financial institutions to develop blockchain applications such as commercial payments, cross-border transactions, and asset tokenization.









According to Cointelegraph , Bilal Bin Saqib, Chief Advisor to the Pakistan Crypto Council, revealed plans to deploy the nation’s Bitcoin reserves into DeFi protocols to generate yield.





The Pakistan Crypto Council submitted a legal framework draft for the national Bitcoin reserve on June 6, with the Ministry of Finance agreeing to expedite the approval process. The government aims to lead Global South countries in digital asset development and adoption.





Appointed in March 2025, Bilal Bin Saqib guides Pakistan’s integration of cryptocurrency and blockchain into its financial ecosystem, ensuring regulatory frameworks align with global best practices. Michael Saylor will also serve as an advisor to support Pakistan in establishing its Bitcoin reserve.









According to Bloomberg , Italy’s UniCredit SpA will provide its professional clients with a structured product linked to BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, featuring full loss protection. The bank plans to issue a five-year USD-denominated investment certificate tied to the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, which guarantees 100% capital protection at maturity, as confirmed in a bank memo.





The memo states the product offers a capped maximum return of 85% of the ETF’s performance, with a minimum investment threshold of $25,000. UniCredit’s certificate will be available to its professional clients in Italy from July 1 to July 28.









1）Public company Dogecoin Cash Inc. has established a subsidiary to build a DOGE treasury and related businesses.

2）Figma holds nearly $70 million in Bitcoin ETFs and has been approved to purchase an additional $30 million worth of Bitcoin.

3）The Ethereum Community Foundation has been founded to promote the growth of ETH’s value.

4）GMGN has partnered with xStocks to enable users to trade U.S. stocks on the Solana blockchain.

5）Swyftx is set to acquire digital asset brokerage Caleb & Brown for approximately $66 million.

6）Upbit and Naver Pay will collaborate to launch a Korean won-backed stablecoin payment service.

7）Linghang Pharmaceutical Biotechnology has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to acquire Conflux assets.

8）Sonic has officially launched its second-quarter airdrop, with Shadow users receiving 85% of the network’s revenue distribution.









1）Limitless, an on-chain prediction market on the Base network, has completed a $4 million strategic funding round, with participation from Coinbase Ventures and others.

2）AI cloud mining platform TWL Miner announced the completion of a $95 million Series B financing.

3）XRP reserve company Webus secured a $100 million credit facility financing from Ripple Strategy.

4）DDC Enterprise has raised $528 million, with net proceeds earmarked for Bitcoin purchases.

5）Role-playing game Crystalfall completed a $2 million funding round, with participation from Avalanche and others.





