MEXC Daily News (June 10) | Bitcoin Surpasses 110,000 USDT as Crypto Market Stabilizes and Rebounds





According to MEXC data, Bitcoin briefly surged past 110,000 USDT, currently trading at 109,402.43 USDT, marking a 24-hour increase of 1.64%.









For more information on Bitcoin prices and macroeconomic insights, please visit













On June 7, Nasdaq submitted a rule change proposal to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to include XRP, Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Stellar Lumens (XLM) in its crypto index benchmarks. The update pertains to the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF (NCIQ), which plans to switch from tracking the Nasdaq Crypto US Settlement Price Index (NCIUS) to the broader Nasdaq Crypto Index (NCI), comprising 9 tokens.





While the current index includes assets like BTC and ETH, regulatory restrictions prevent the ETF from holding anything beyond these two, leading to tracking error risks. If approved, the ETF could invest in all index constituents, with a final decision expected by November 2, 2025. This move could mark a major step forward for diversified crypto ETFs in the U.S.









According to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas on X, ProShares and Bitwise have filed applications with the SEC for ETFs tracking Circle’s stock. These are named ProShares Ultra CRCL ETF and Bitwise CRCL Option Income Strategy ETF, with trading symbols yet to be announced. The expected effective date is August 20.









According to market sources, the Canary Marinade Solana ETF has been registered in Delaware.













President Donald Trump stated he has no current plans to meet with Elon Musk but believes Musk may be seeking such a meeting.









SEC Chairman Paul Atkins announced at a crypto roundtable that the SEC is working on an “innovation exemption” policy for DeFi platforms. He has instructed staff to explore rule changes that would allow on-chain financial systems to operate with regulatory exemptions, enabling SEC-regulated entities to launch blockchain-based products more quickly.





SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce emphasized that code publishers shouldn’t be held liable for others’ use of their code. However, centralized entities cannot use “decentralization” as a shield against regulation. With Republicans holding a 3:1 majority among commissioners, a more crypto-friendly regulatory approach is emerging. Atkins added that blockchain technology enables peer-to-peer transactions without intermediaries, and the SEC should not hinder such innovation.









According to Cointelegraph, on June 10, members of the U.S. House Financial Services Committee plan to hold a markup session Tuesday to discuss amendments to the Digital Asset Market Structure Bill (CLARITY Act). Proposed changes include added protections for blockchain developers.





Chairman French Hill introduced an amendment exempting certain blockchain developers or service providers from being classified as money transmitters under the Act. This appears aligned with the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act introduced in May by Representative Tom Emmer and bipartisan lawmakers. Advocacy groups like the Blockchain Association have urged lawmakers to combine the two bills.









Bloomberg reports that Morgan Stanley is reaching out to a broader investor base to boost demand for a $5 billion debt offering for Elon Musk’s AI company xAI Corp. The outreach comes amid tensions between Musk and Trump.





Sources say the offering initially drew $3.5 billion in commitments, with expectations of oversubscription—common in Musk's fundraising efforts. However, by Monday, demand had only reached the target of $5 billion, prompting Morgan Stanley to contact smaller lenders who were previously excluded.









1）Usual proposes adding wstETH as collateral for ETH0.

2）Wayfinder AI integrates Avalanche and its token AVAX.

3）Manus integrates Veo3 to enhance visual expression—now available to Basic, Plus, and Pro users.

4）WalletConnect adds support for MagicEden.

5）Worldcoin: UK users now have full access to the World Network.

6）10kdotworld.eth airdrops 5 million WATCHCOIN to eligible Farcaster users.

7）Farcaster Pro NFT officially launches and is airdropped to the top 10,000 subscribers’ Farcaster wallets.









1）Web3 social protocol Towns Protocol raises another $3.3 million.

2）Ethereum L2 project RISE secures $4 million from Galaxy Ventures.

3）Siebert Financial, a public company, plans to raise $100 million to invest in crypto assets and AI technology.

4）Plasma public sale hits $500 million cap within minutes.

5）Crypto wallet Turnkey completes the $30 million Series B round, led by Bain Capital Crypto.

6）OpenLedger pledges $25 million for funding AI and blockchain startups.

7）TrueNorth, a crypto-native AI engine, closes an angel round and is preparing for public beta.