MEXC Learn UGC Creator Recruitment｜Join MEXC and Use Your Talent to Transform the Web3 World

MEXC Learn is MEXC's official content channel, committed to delivering professional, insightful, and easy-to-understand content for users worldwide. Our core content includes:





Crypto investment guides & educational materials

Blockchain technology trends

In-depth Web3 project research

Macro market analysis & regulatory insights

Quick takes on hot topics & in-depth breakdowns





MEXC Learn aims to be a leading global crypto knowledge hub, publishing in 17+ languages including Chinese, English, and Vietnamese, with wide global reach and engagement.









We're on the lookout for creators who are:





Familiar with crypto market dynamics, capable of independent research & analysis

Skilled writers with clear logic and professional tone

Knowledgeable about key narratives, project structures, tokenomics, and on-chain ecosystems

(Bonus) Experienced in crypto writing or with a media/research background









Content types (no fixed format):





Project research: L1/L2, DeFi, AI, GameFi, etc.

Market analysis: BTC/ETH, stablecoins, memes, regulations

Educational pieces: Trading strategies, on-chain data, wallet use, security guides

Original insights: Any other valuable Web3 content





Collaboration models:





Submit articles for review & publication

High-quality contributors may be invited as long-term writers





All articles can include author name, X (Twitter) handle, or a brief bio (≤100 characters).





Incentives:





Get Futures bonuses based on MEXC Learn's quality grading

High-quality work may be featured on the MEXC homepage & promoted around the world









To encourage high-quality original content, MEXC Learn evaluates each submission based on Content Score (out of 10 points) and traffic performance within 7 days of publication (impressions + clicks). Rewards are granted accordingly, with a maximum of 100 USDT and an additional 100 USDT in Futures bonuses, based on traffic performance. These two reward types can be stacked.









Submissions will be scored across five dimensions (2 points each):





Aspect Max Score Evaluation Criteria Relevance to MEXC

2 Is the content related to MEXC, its products, or current trends? Is the stance professional and positive? Topic Focus 2 Does the article revolve around the assigned keyword or topic, with in-depth analysis on a single theme? Clarity & Logic 2 Is the article well-structured, coherent, and grammatically clear? Educational & Viral Potential 2 Is the content easy to understand, informative, and shareable? Creativity & Uniqueness 2 Does it offer a unique angle with examples, charts, or comparisons to enhance credibility?



Note: To ensure the selected articles closely match our platform's content focus, we will carefully evaluate all submissions based on quality, originality, and value to users. Among those who meet the basic requirements, only the best entries will be chosen. This event is not first-come, first-served, and meeting the criteria does not guarantee selection. We appreciate your understanding and support.













Basic requirements:





Original and first published on MEXC Learn. At least 3,000 words (English version).

Deep analysis, unique insights, strong logical flow.





Grade Score Reward A+

10 100 USDT

A

9 80 USDT

A− 8 60 USDT









Basic requirements:





Original content, 1,000–2,000 words (English version).

Accurate and informative, with educational value.





Grade Score Reward B+ 7 50 USDT B 6 30 USDT





🏅 Traffic-Based Bonus





Tier Criteria (within 7 days of publishing) Futures Bonus Reward 1st ≥ 30,000 impressions & ≥ 400 clicks 100 USDT 2nd ≥ 20,000 impressions & ≥ 200 clicks 80 USDT 3rd ≥ 10,000 impressions & ≥ 150 clicks 60 USDT 4th ≥ 5,000 impressions & ≥ 80 clicks 50 USDT 5th ≥ 3,000 impressions & ≥ 40 clicks 30 USDT









All articles must be at least 80% original. Plagiarism, AI-generated, or heavily rewritten content is strictly prohibited.

Once approved, articles will be published to MEXC Learn with the author's name displayed.

Grade A articles can be republished on the author's personal platforms after 24 hours of exclusive publication on MEXC Learn.

Futures bonuses are issued by MEXC and are valid for 15 days. They can be used as trading margin or to offset fees, losses, and funding fees in USDT-M Futures trading. Profits generated from these bonuses can be withdrawn.













Short self-introduction (including crypto experience)

Sample articles or links (any language; English preferred)

Estimated monthly submission frequency

Preferred content types (e.g., research, commentary, tutorials, trends)









