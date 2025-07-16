







Mind Network is a cryptographic infrastructure protocol designed for AI and Web3, offering data privacy protection and secure collaboration capabilities. It empowers AI agents to operate securely, make independent decisions, and interact collaboratively within decentralized ecosystems.





At its core, Mind Network is pioneering a Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) infrastructure committed to building a Fully Encrypted Web by enabling quantum-resistant, fully encrypted data and AI computations. It delivers industry-wide end-to-end encryption across various sectors such as AI, modular blockchains, gaming, asset management, and DePIN.





In partnership with industry leaders such as Zama, Mind Network is co-developing HTTPZ, a Zero Trust Internet Protocol that sets a new Web3 standard for trustworthy AI and on-chain data computation.













Mind Network has secured $12.5 million in funding from top-tier venture capital firms including Binance Labs, Cogitent, HashKey, Animoca Brands, Chainlink, and more. It has also received two research grants from the Ethereum Foundation for advancements in FHE.





Mind Network collaborates with industry leaders like Zama to accelerate the adoption of FHE technology. It is the first project to implement TFHE-rs v1.0.0 (Zama’s first production-ready FHE library) in practical applications and has open-sourced several FHE-Rust codebases, including FCN (FHE Consensus Network), MindChain, Swarms-rust, and more.





These contributions are driving innovation in the field of encrypted computation and advancing the vision of a fully encrypted Web3 and AI ecosystem. With cutting-edge research, strong industry partnerships, and a commitment to open-source innovation, Mind Network is leading the future of encrypted computing. By making FHE-powered security accessible, Mind Network is setting new standards for privacy, security, and trust in the decentralized world.

















AgenticWorld is a decentralized AI ecosystem designed for secure and autonomous AI agents. Built on FHE technology, it supports encrypted computation to ensure data privacy in multi-agent systems (MAS). AgenticWorld integrates a security layer and an interoperability hub, enabling trustless AI collaboration across Web3 and DeFi, as well as supporting decentralized identity and confidential machine learning.









MindChain is the first public blockchain built on FHE, specifically designed for AI agents. It supports encrypted computation, secure collaboration, and autonomous AI ecosystems. It also integrates Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs), Trusted Execution Environments (TEE), Multi-Party Computation (MPC), decentralized identity, and GPU computation frameworks to ensure scalability.









Developed by Chainlink, FHE Bridge is a secure cross-chain protocol that utilizes FHE and Stealth Address Protocol (SAP) to enable private, quantum-resistant transactions, ensuring seamless interoperability across blockchain ecosystems.









MindChain is the first FHE-based blockchain specifically designed for AI agents. It addresses the security and trust challenges faced by AI agents in both Web2 and Web3 environments, ensuring they can operate in a fully private and integrity-preserving environment.





By leveraging FHE, MindChain enables computations to be performed directly on encrypted data, meaning AI agents can process sensitive information without the need for decryption. This revolutionary approach ensures data privacy, security, and trustless collaboration, making MindChain a critical infrastructure for AI-driven ecosystems.









The architecture of AgenticWorld is designed to support a secure, dynamic, and highly autonomous ecosystem of intelligent AI agents. It consists of four key layers—AI Agent Layer, Extension Layer, Foundation Layer, and Service Layer—each playing a vital role in enabling seamless AI operations:









Serves as the interface for AI agents across Web2 and Web3 domains, supporting:

Web3 platforms such as Swarms, Eliza, and Virtuals

Web2 platforms such as World AI Health and DeepSeek

Future integrations will further expand its capabilities









Provides a comprehensive security solution for AI agents, including:

Consensus Security : Ensures reliable decision-making in decentralized environments

Computation Security : Safeguards the integrity of AI processing

Data Security : Enforces privacy-preserving data handling

Communication Security: Secures agent interactions across networks









At the core of this layer is MindChain, supported by the following components:

Randgen : A true on-chain random number generator powered by FHE

FCN (FHE Consensus Network)

FDN (FHE Decryption Network)

AgentConnect Hubs: Facilitate secure agent collaboration









This layer integrates a variety of decentralized services through hubs to provide advanced capabilities for AI agents, including:

Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs) via Lumoz : Enhance privacy verification

Trusted Execution Environments (TEE) via Phala : Enable secure AI execution

Storage, Memory, and Interoperability via Chainlink : Ensure seamless data handling

GPU Computing via io.Net : Provide scalable AI processing power : Provide scalable AI processing power

Inference services via Allora : Optimize real-time AI predictions

AgentText via Aptos: Supports AI-driven communication and text processing













As the AgenticWorld ecosystem evolves into a fully decentralized autonomous AI infrastructure, the FHE token becomes the foundational asset powering its vision. Designed for scalability, security, and utility, FHE is more than just a token—it is the lifeblood of a new internet era where privacy, intelligence, and decentralization converge.









Powering Intelligence : Fuels training, task execution, and reward cycles for intelligent agents, driving the development of AI.

Privacy-Preserving Computation : Ensures secure computation through FHE, protecting data privacy while enabling computation fee payments.

Decentralized Governance : Enables participation in MindDAO and hub-based proposals to shape the future of AgenticWorld.

Cross-Chain Value Flow: Facilitates seamless interoperability between MindChain, Ethereum, and BNB Smart Chain through the official cross-chain bridge.









The staking of FHE tokens and the launch of AgenticWorld are only the beginning. What's coming next includes:

Advanced training environments for AI agents

Real-world decentralized AI applications

Cross-chain coordination tools

Fully community-driven governance via MindDAO









Holding FHE tokens grants exclusive access to the entire AgenticWorld and Mind Network ecosystem, placing you at the forefront of decentralized AI innovation. Here are the key benefits for $FHE holders:





Early Access & Utility : Stake FHE to activate and operate decentralized AI agents, participate in real-world AI applications, and power intelligent tasks and training.

Earn Rewards : Receive rewards by staking tokens, training intelligent agents, and contributing computational resources—benefiting directly from the network’s activity and growth.

Governance Power : Influence the development of AgenticWorld by participating in MindDAO and hub-based proposals. Help shape feature designs, partnerships, and major decisions.

Enhanced Privacy Protection: Gain access to FHE-powered computing, enabling privacy-preserving AI services that protect your data while it's being used.









