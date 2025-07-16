November MX Zone Events Report





In November 2024, the U.S. presidential election concluded with Trump successfully elected as the next president. The election results catalyzed a rapid rebound in the cryptocurrency market, with BTC prices repeatedly hitting new highs, surging past the $100,000 milestone. Investor enthusiasm for crypto soared, sparking a new wave of investment frenzy. During this period, MEXC rolled out multiple rounds of free airdrop campaigns, offering users substantial rewards while fueling impressive growth in several token prices, solidifying its position as a key player and trendsetter in the market.





MEXC's free airdrop campaign is an exclusive event for MX holders. For more details on the benefits of holding MX, refer to the article " The Top 3 Benefits for MX Holders ."









In November 2024, MEXC held a total of 103 airdrop events, distributing rewards valued at over $6.67 million. These airdrops offered an annualized percentage yield (APY) as high as 56%.





According to MEXC platform data, the top five tokens in November's airdrop events each experienced growth exceeding 180%. Leading the gains, the KANGO token surged by an impressive 669%, achieving the highest growth of the month. Meanwhile, UNISUI and MSM followed with significant increases of 306% and 283%, respectively.





Project Name Airdrop Time (MX Commitment Time) Price Increase Rate (Based on Data From Nov 30) KANGO Nov 8, 2024 669% UNISUI Nov 6, 2024 306% MSM Nov 27, 2024 283% MEAI Dec 2, 2024 229% DOGEGOV Nov 20, 2024 182%









Launchpool and Kickstarter are exclusive free airdrop events for MX holders. If you hold 500 or more MX tokens, you can register to participate in both events.





Please note that the system will take three random snapshots every day. You must ensure that your spot account holds a minimum of 500 MX continuously for 24 hours, starting from the day before the event at 15:59 (UTC). If your MX holdings drop below 500 MX at any time during this 24-hour period, you will not be eligible to participate in the Kickstarter and Launchpool events.





To participate, visit the MEXC official website homepage. Under the [Spot] dropdown menu in the top navigation bar, you will find links to the Launchpool and Kickstarter events.













If you are not yet an MX holder and wish to participate in the Launchpool and Kickstarter events, you will need to purchase and hold at least 500 MX tokens on MEXC to be eligible. To learn how to purchase MX tokens, refer to the guide " Buy MX in One Minute " and follow the provided steps.





In addition to participating in free airdrop events, holding MX tokens grants you trading fee discounts. As an MX holder, you can use MX to offset your spot and USDT-M perpetual futures trading fees, enjoying a 20% discount. Moreover, if you have held at least 500 MX tokens in your spot account for the past 24 hours, you can enjoy a 50% discount on trading fees.





MEXC is Your Easiest Way to Crypto, attracting a large user base with its comprehensive token selection and fast listing speed. Known for offering the most trending tokens, daily airdrops, extremely low fees, and comprehensive liquidity, MEXC is a favorite among users. It stands out for its smooth operations, robust security, stability, and instant customer service. Staying true to its "Users First" philosophy, MEXC is dedicated to providing a safe, efficient, and user-friendly trading platform.





Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.



