OIK: The Native Token Powering the Space Nation Gaming Universe

In early 2025, the crypto gaming industry witnessed the emergence of OIK, the native token of the Space Nation ecosystem. Setting itself apart from conventional GameFi projects, Space Nation Online has garnered significant attention with its expansive space opera narrative and deeply immersive gameplay experience.





Helmed by former World of Warcraft product manager Jerome Wu and veteran game developer Tony Tang, and backed by Hollywood directors, Space Nation embodies an ambitious vision for the future of blockchain gaming. But what sets OIK apart, and what value does it bring to its holders?









OIK is the ecosystem token for the Space Nation gaming universe, enabling NFT purchases, governance, and voting. Meanwhile, in-game economic activities operate on a separate token, CHR, ensuring that the two tokens function independently without interference.





To facilitate seamless transactions, OIK will establish liquidity pools on major DEXs and aims to be listed on centralized exchanges like MEXC. By staking OIK, users can earn veOIK, granting them governance rights and additional rewards.









In essence, Space Nation serves as the overarching project and ecosystem, while OIK functions as its native cryptocurrency. This structure is comparable to Ethereum, where the blockchain platform underpins the ecosystem, and ETH serves as its native token.









1) Dual-Token Model: OIK serves as the governance and ecosystem token, while CHR is used for in-game transactions, minimizing cross-impact between the two.

2) Long-Term Incentive Mechanism: 50% of the total supply will be distributed over 10 years through a Proof of Contribution (PoC) system, rewarding active participants.

3) Revenue Reinvestment Commitment: The team has pledged to reinvest 90% of game-generated revenue back into the ecosystem to ensure sustainable growth.

4) DAO Governance & Staking Rewards: By staking OIK, users receive veOIK, granting governance rights within the Space Nation DAO and access to exclusive ecosystem benefits.

5) NFT Integration for Enhanced Rewards: Holding NFTs increases a player’s PoC score, enabling additional OIK rewards.

6) Cross-Project Interoperability: OIK is designed for seamless integration across all Space Nation IP-related games and platforms, ensuring long-term utility.









1) NFT Acquisition & Trading: Enables the purchase of official NFTs and secondary market transactions.

2) DAO Governance & Staking Benefits: Staking OIK grants veOIK, allowing users to participate in decision-making within the ecosystem.

3) Proof of Contribution (PoC) Rewards: OIK is distributed based on user engagement and contribution metrics.

4) Ecosystem Airdrops & Partner Rewards: OIK holders can receive airdrops from partner projects and ecosystem incentives.

5) Early Access to Future Games: Grants priority access and special privileges in upcoming Space Nation projects.

6) Exclusive Offline Perks: Potential real-world benefits, such as VIP memberships and access to premium events.

7) Game Contribution Reward System: Rewards are determined based on activity engagement, milestone achievements, asset holdings, and performance multipliers.

8) Community Engagement & Incentives: Participants in Space Nation’s Logistikos platform can earn in-game assets and special privileges.

9) Cross-Game Asset Interoperability: Enables fluid interaction between digital assets across multiple games within the Space Nation ecosystem.









OIK has a fixed total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no additional issuance. The allocation is structured as follows:

50% : Gameplay Incentives (distributed over 10 years through PoC mechanisms)

16% : Core Development Team

12.6% : Seed Round Investors

5% : Ecosystem Development

5% : Marketing & Growth Initiatives

4.4% : Private Investment Round

4% : Strategic Advisors

3%: Public Token Sale

The token release schedule follows a gradual vesting model, ensuring a controlled circulating supply while maintaining long-term sustainability. Gameplay incentives will be unlocked progressively over a 10-year period, reinforcing continued ecosystem participation and engagement.









Space Nation and its native token, OIK, present significant growth potential across multiple dimensions:

1) Distinct Market Positioning – A AAA-grade Web3 MMORPG with a compelling space opera narrative, developed by industry veterans and Hollywood directors.

2) Seamless Integration of P4F & P2E – A balanced approach that enhances both gameplay engagement and token-based economies, fostering broader adoption.

3) Expanding Ecosystem – A roadmap featuring multiple Space Nation IP-based games, increasing the utility and adoption of OIK.

4) Web3 Innovation & Technological Advancement – NFT mechanics designed around fairness, positive player impact, and value appreciation.

5) Community-Driven Governance – A decentralized approach through DAO governance, empowering players to shape the ecosystem's future.









MEXC provides a secure, efficient, and high-liquidity trading environment, making it an ideal platform for acquiring OIK.





Create an MEXC Account – Visit the 1)– Visit the MEXC official website and sign up for a new account.

2) Deposit Funds – Transfer USDT, BTC, or other crypto into your MEXC account.

Locate the OIK Trading Pair – Search for "OIK" and select the 3)– Search for "OIK" and select the OIK/USDT Spot trading pair.

4) Execute Your Trade – Choose between a market order or limit order to complete your purchase.

5) Secure Your Holdings – Store your OIK tokens in your MEXC account or transfer them to a personal wallet.



