Russia's Financial Path: From Rejecting to Embracing Cryptocurrencies

Recently, Russia's stance on blockchain and cryptocurrencies has become clearer.





According to CoinDesk, Russia is set to pilot cryptocurrency transactions and cross-border digital token payments. Sources indicate that Russia will use its National Payment Card System (NPCS) to facilitate exchanges between the ruble and cryptocurrencies. NPCS, established by Russia's central bank in 2014, manages domestic interbank payments and operates the Mir payment card.





If the pilot is successful, this initiative could bypass traditional financial channels, promote the liberalization of cross-border capital flows, and become a major force in the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

This marks a strategic breakthrough for Russia in navigating the complex landscape of international sanctions.





In the past, the Russian government and central bank were cautious or even hostile toward cryptocurrencies, mainly due to concerns over their risks and use in illegal activities.





However, on February 24, 2022, the Russia-Ukraine conflict erupted, leading to escalating international sanctions and severe restrictions on Russia's traditional financial channels. According to the BBC, since the onset of the conflict, the U.S., U.K., EU, and countries like Australia, Canada, and Japan have imposed over 16,500 sanctions on Russia.





According to data from the International Monetary Fund, Russia's GDP growth rate in 2022 was -2.1%, and in 2023, it was 3.6%. By comparison, before the war in 2021, Russia's GDP growth was 4.7%.





This shows that when the Western financial sanctions hit, Russia's traditional financial infrastructure collapsed, leading to an economic downturn.





Faced with this, Russia had to reassess the value and potential of cryptocurrencies. Under economic pressure and challenges from the international financial system, cryptocurrencies became a "Plan B." Stablecoins like USDT began to be used for international trade settlements, and Russia explored the possibility of using cryptocurrencies as an alternative financial tool to maintain national economic stability and continued development.





In contrast to many other countries, since Russia positioned cryptocurrencies as "Plan B" in its economic system, official institutions have actively expressed their views and plans regarding the cryptocurrency sector, ultimately pushing for the development and implementation of related legal frameworks:





On February 13, 2022, Russia restricted non-qualified investors from purchasing cryptocurrencies, requiring them to pass an exam before purchasing. Qualified investors could buy up to $7,000 in cryptocurrencies annually, while unqualified investors were limited to $600.

In November 2023, Russia developed a tool to help crypto miners evade sanctions, allowing Russian companies to make cross-border payments.

On December 14, 2023, Russia’s Ministry of Finance proposed a new bill seeking to legalize Bitcoin mining and establish a mechanism for selling the mined cryptocurrencies.

On May 6, 2024, Russian State Duma deputy Anton Gorelkin stated that he does not support a complete ban on cryptocurrency circulation in Russia.

In July 2024, Russia considered adding stablecoins to upcoming legislation, allowing their official use for cross-border payments. Alexey Guznov, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia, announced that a proposal had been submitted.

On July 30, 2024, the Russian State Duma passed a law in its second and third readings allowing the use of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and stablecoins like USDT, in cross-border transactions and on exchanges starting September 1, 2024.

On August 8, 2024, President Putin signed a law officially legalizing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency mining.

By the end of August 2024, Russia announced plans to create at least two new cryptocurrency exchanges. One exchange is expected to be based on the St. Petersburg Currency Exchange, focusing on foreign trade activities, while the other is to be set up in Moscow. The main idea is to create a stablecoin linked to the Chinese yuan and the BRICS currency basket.

It can be said that Russia has now established a close and mutually dependent symbiotic relationship with cryptocurrencies.





Russia's attitude toward cryptocurrencies has undergone a significant shift, from initial caution and restrictions to now viewing them as an essential part of its economic system. This change reflects not only the evolving international economic landscape but also Russia's strategic considerations in the crypto space.





