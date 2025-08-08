Sei Integrates Native USDC & CCTP V2 to Accelerate Stablecoin Adoption













Sei Network is a next-generation Layer-1 blockchain built on the Cosmos SDK, developed by the Sei Labs team starting in 2021 and officially launched in 2023. From its inception, Sei attracted strategic investments from top-tier institutions such as Jump Crypto, Multicoin Capital, and Coinbase Ventures, gaining strong momentum.





Sei has a clearly defined core focus: building high-frequency trading and low-latency DeFi infrastructure. It is particularly well-suited for decentralized exchanges (DEXs), on-chain order books (CLOBs), NFT marketplaces, and GameFi, a chain tailor-made for transparent high-frequency trading and capital-efficient usage.













Sei’s most notable technical innovation is the Twin‑Turbo Consensus mechanism, an optimization based on Cosmos Tendermint. It introduces two major upgrades: intelligent block propagation and optimistic parallel execution. These enhancements reduce finality time to around 380–400 milliseconds, far faster than Ethereum (which takes minutes) and traditional Tendermint (seconds).









Since the Sei V2 upgrade, the chain supports parallelized EVM, making Sei compatible with Ethereum development tools (like Solidity, Remix, Hardhat, etc.) and enabling parallel transaction execution. Internal testing by the Sei Giga project showed throughput exceeding hundreds of thousands of TPS, while maintaining finality latency under 400ms, showcasing exceptional performance potential.









Unlike most chains that rely on AMMs, Sei offers native support at the protocol level for order books and a matching engine, enabling DEXs to implement on-chain CLOBs. This allows for more precise pricing, higher capital efficiency, and lower slippage, while frequent batch auctions help mitigate front-running and manipulation.









As a member of the Cosmos ecosystem, Sei supports IBC (Inter-Blockchain Communication) and CosmWasm smart contracts, encouraging Rust developers to build interoperable and cross-chain applications on Sei that can migrate across Cosmos chains.









Thanks to Sei’s efficiency and parallel execution capabilities, transaction fees are significantly lower than Ethereum Solana , and similar L1s. The team also emphasizes a commitment to carbon neutrality, which appeals to environmentally conscious users and institutions.













Boosted by the positive news of native USDC and CCTP V2 going live, the SEI token surged strongly within a week of the announcement, peaking at $0.39, its highest level in nearly five months. This reflects the market's strong recognition of Sei’s ecosystem potential.

















Sei’s ecosystem continues to gain momentum. According to data, its TVL (Total Value Locked) grew from under $10 million in October 2023 to $700 million by July 2025, representing a 188% increase year-to-date. The total number of ecosystem DApps has exceeded 200, spanning a wide range of sectors including lending, trading, payments, NFTs, and gaming, forming a vibrant and expansive developer community.









Particularly in the DeFi sector, a number of standout projects have emerged on Sei. For example, Takara Lend has surpassed $100 million in TVL, building a “credit layer” for DeFi that enables crypto assets to be used not just for investment, but also for real-world payments. Meanwhile, Yei Finance , the largest lending protocol on Sei, has reached a TVL of $380 million, firmly holding the top spot in the ecosystem. The success of these projects has not only enriched Sei’s DeFi landscape but also significantly boosted its overall market presence.









With Circle bringing native USDC and CCTP V2 to the Sei mainnet, Sei has evolved from a “high-performance Layer 1” into a “cross-chain stablecoin settlement layer.” The launch of native USDC significantly enhances Sei’s liquidity quality and capital efficiency, while CCTP V2 further expands cross-chain interoperability, laying the foundation for Sei to become a stablecoin hub. In the midterm, as TVL continues to grow, the application ecosystem matures, and EVM execution capabilities advance, Sei is well-positioned to compete as a mainstream Layer 1 blockchain.





For developers and investors looking to participate in the next wave of Layer 1 infrastructure growth, Sei has undoubtedly become a rising force that cannot be ignored. With increasing demand for stablecoins, cross-chain interoperability, institutional integration, and high-frequency trading scenarios, the future of Sei looks highly promising.









