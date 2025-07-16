Sign Protocol: Reshaping Trust, Bridging Web3 and the Real World

Sign Protocol, as the first verifiable attestation protocol for the entire chain ecosystem, aims to solve the core problem of the lack of on-chain information authenticity and legal validity. By integrating decentralized storage and verifiable credential (VC) technology, Sign Protocol builds an end-to-end trusted attestation infrastructure for scenarios such as DeFi protocol audits, DAO governance voting, and NFT copyright declarations.





On this basis, Sign through Sign Protocol provides a global data verification layer that supports numerous ecosystem products such as EthSign, TokenTable, and SignPass, gradually building a trust ecosystem that connects Web3 with the real world.









Authenticity and verifiability of information form the foundation of trust. However, traditional centralized verification methods suffer from inefficiencies, high costs, and trust risks. Sign Protocol introduces a decentralized attestation protocol that leverages the transparency and immutability of blockchain technology, providing a new solution that allows users to prove and verify information on chain, thereby creating a more trustworthy digital world.









2.1 EthSign: EthSign is Sign Protocol's application in the electronic agreement field. It overcomes the limitations of traditional electronic signature platforms by enabling decentralized storage and encryption of documents and providing free global verification services. Compared to traditional platforms such as DocuSign and Adobe Sign, EthSign attracts many users with its no-subscription model, elimination of spam, and permanently encrypted document storage.





2.2 TokenTable: TokenTable is a full-lifecycle management tool designed specifically for token distribution. It offers a standardized solution that covers everything from setting lock-up rules and vesting period allocations to the automatic execution of penalties for defaults.





2.3 SignPass: SignPass is focused on building a new identity verification system. By incorporating privacy-enhancing technologies like zero-knowledge proofs, SignPass minimizes the disclosure of users' sensitive information. It also supports modular configuration to meet regulatory requirements in different countries and regions, providing a highly customized identity management solution.









3.1 Programmable Trust: By leveraging technologies such as smart contracts, the trust mechanism becomes programmable. This means users can customize trust rules and conditions according to their needs, ensuring the reliability and security of transactions.





3.2 Decentralized Storage: In contrast to traditional centralized storage, this approach uses decentralized storage. Users' credential information is distributed across multiple nodes, so no single node can control or alter the data, greatly enhancing its security and reliability.





3.3 Cross-Chain Interoperability: It can interact and communicate with multiple blockchain networks. This allows users to utilize their credential information across different blockchains, enabling cross-chain identity verification and credential management.









Within Sign Protocol, the SIGN token is not only used to pay service fees but is also a core element of the ecosystem with multiple functions. Users must use it to cover the fees related to services, and as a governance token, holders can participate in project governance decisions to jointly drive the project's development.





