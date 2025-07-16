

SOL ETF Embraces Opportune Timing Amidst Substantial Challenges





On June 27, VanEck filed an application for the Solana Trust ETF, the first Solana ETF application in the United States. According to MEXC market data, SOL prices surged over $150 (+9.5%) on that day, with tokens across the Solana ecosystem rising by more than 10%.





Although Bloomberg analysts predict that the relevant application may be formally approved sometime in 2025, the market is also hopeful—anticipating SOL will become the third ETF following Bitcoin and Ethereum. However, the current SOL ETF application also faces multiple pressures.









Unlike previous ETF applications, VanEck only submitted an S-1 filing for the Solana ETF without submitting a 19B-4 from an exchange. Both of these documents are essential for the official launch of an ETF.





Moreover, ten days have passed, and no exchange has submitted the 19B-4 document for VanEck. This indirectly indicates that the application is inadequately prepared, appearing more like an opportunistic move to gain a competitive edge. After all, the launch of the ETH spot ETF is set for July, and the market lacks new narratives, making the Solana ETF application timely to fill the gap.





In response, Matt Sigel, Director of Digital Assets Research at VanEck, candidly stated that the regulatory landscape in the US is changing, and the chances of approval for SOL ETF are greater than ever. VanEck hopes to be among the first candidates reviewed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as historically, most products are approved on a first-come, first-served basis.





In fact, because VanEck's Solana ETF application is an S-1 filing, it is currently uncertain when the deadline for approval might be. If they submit a 19b-4, the deadline could be around mid-March 2025.





VanEck's actions have not sparked widespread follow-ups from other issuers. Only 21Shares has submitted an S-1 application for a SOLANA ETF to the SEC, with 21Shares SOL to be custodied by Coinbase Custody. Apart from this, there are currently no other visible issuers—rumors of BlackRock also pursuing this have yet to be confirmed.









The application for SOL ETF is not without purpose; now is the perfect time as the US government's attitude towards cryptocurrencies is shifting towards friendliness.





Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas believes the likelihood of the Solana ETF being approved within the next 12 months is closely related to the potential change in the U.S. presidency. Although the Solana ETF is unlikely to be approved this year, changes in the U.S. presidency and the leadership of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could make anything possible in 2025.





Matt Sigel, Director of Digital Assets Research at VanEck, also stated that now is the right time to try. "We believe that the regulatory landscape is shifting." He pointed out recent bipartisan legislative progress, such as the milestone FIT21 Market Structure Act, and the SEC's sudden shift in approach by approving the Ethereum spot ETF to support his position.





However, for the SOL ETF to be officially approved, it also faces significant pressures.





Firstly, there is the security nature of SOL. In multiple past SEC lawsuits, including Coinbase and Kraken cases, Solana has been clearly defined as a "security". VanEck and 21Shares' SOL ETF applications will again spark debate in the market over whether SOL and other tokens are securities or commodities. The ultimate decision depends on the regulatory agencies in the US, but the current situation does not look optimistic.





Hasseb Qureshi, partner at Dragonfly Capital, commented that it is unlikely for SOL ETF to be approved, suggesting that VanEck's submission of the SOL ETF application may be just "buying goodwill" to lay the groundwork for promoting similar products. This is because the SEC has clearly stated that SOL is a security, and regulatory agencies are unlikely to reverse this decision.





Furthermore, there is the issue of concentrated ownership of Solana tokens. VanEck specifically highlighted in its application document a specific risk not seen in other ETF applications, namely the concentration of ownership of SOL tokens. According to VanEck's documents, by the end of November last year, the largest 100 wallets holding SOL accounted for about one-third of circulating SOL. "As a result of this concentration of ownership, large sales or distributions by such holders could have an adverse effect on the market price." Given the less widespread distribution of SOL tokens compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum, this concentration of ownership could pose a barrier to the approval of VanEck's Solana ETF.





Finally, there are currently no futures ETFs for SOL in the US market, and regulatory agencies may gradually delay the launch of spot ETF plans.





Previously, BTC and ETH had already launched futures on CME and CBOE, and futures ETFs were also launched before spot ETFs. According to this development path, the SEC may find it difficult to directly skip the above process and launch the SOL spot ETF. Bartosz Lipinski, CEO of Cube Exchange, believes that the SEC often relies on the futures market to meet its market supervision requirements for listing specific exchange-traded funds (ETFs). He also stated that the demand in the futures market is the psychological expectation of the SEC chairman.









While the future of SOL ETF remains uncertain, this does not hinder its potential to become hype in the future.





After all, "Buy on Rumors, Sell on News" is a tried-and-true strategy. Especially with the current US bipartisan elections, various policy-related news can influence crypto trends. In the absence of new narratives, SOL ETF may become the next hot spot following the ETH ETF.





For crypto players, the key focus is on SOL tokens and Solana ecosystem projects, especially meme projects, which may yield alpha returns during the next market upturn.





