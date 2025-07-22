The Network Structure and Decentralization Benefits of Open Meta City (OMZ)

Open Meta City (OMZ) is designed as an Own to Earn (O2E) platform that merges Web 2 and Web 3 technologies to revolutionize real estate and public engagement through gamification, education, and tokenization. The architecture of Open Meta City represents a distributed blockchain network built on the Ethereum public blockchain, leveraging advanced cryptographic principles for security and transparency.
The core components of the Open Meta City network include:
Node types within the Open Meta City ecosystem include:
Open Meta City utilizes the Proof of Stake (PoS) protocol as its consensus mechanism, which significantly reduces energy consumption while maintaining robust security and decentralization across the OMZ ecosystem.
In Open Meta City, decentralization refers to the distribution of control and decision-making across a global network, eliminating reliance on any single central authority. This is achieved through cryptographic verification and a democratic governance model that empowers the Open Meta City community.
Power is distributed via a token-based governance system, where OMZ token holders receive voting rights proportional to their stake. This creates a self-regulating ecosystem in which protocol changes require majority approval from stakeholders. Validators play a crucial role by:
Their staked OMZ tokens act as a financial incentive for honest behavior, as malicious actions can result in the loss of their stake through slashing mechanisms.
Open Meta City's decentralized architecture offers several significant advantages:
Open Meta City implements several key protocols and technologies to ensure decentralized operations:
The network relies on elliptic curve cryptography for military-grade protection with efficient key sizes. Data management is optimized through sharding, which enhances security and retrieval efficiency by distributing data across multiple nodes. For scalability, Open Meta City leverages layer-2 solutions capable of processing a high volume of OMZ token transactions per second without compromising decentralization.
There are several ways to join the Open Meta City network:
Open Meta City's decentralized architecture delivers unmatched security and censorship resistance by distributing power across a global network of nodes.