Web3 Esports Revolution Kicks Off: Gameness Unveils GNESS Token to Create a New Player Economy Ecosystem





As Web3 technology continues to reshape industries, blockchain innovation is driving a disruptive transformation in esports and gaming. Gameness leverages its innovative GNESS token system to create a closed-loop ecosystem that benefits players, developers, and brands alike. As the first platform token issued entirely on a decentralized exchange (DEX), GNESS serves as the backbone of the Gameness super app. Its community-driven "Achieve-to-Earn" model combines Web3 gaming with AI in a fundamentally new way.

This article will dive deep into Gameness's innovative value, explore the core functions of the GNESS token, and explain why it represents a compelling investment opportunity in the Web3 arena.









Gameness bridges the divide between Web2 and Web3, injecting new energy into the esports industry with blockchain technology. Building on the technical foundation of its predecessor, The Academys, the platform fuses traditional gaming experiences with Web3 innovation. Players earn economic rewards and true digital-asset ownership through in-game achievements, while brands and developers tap platform tools to drive user growth and elevate engagement





The platform's core concept is built around the principle of "community co-creation":





Users engage in tournaments and earn rewards through an intuitive Super App, and sustain long-term activity with features like LockNess (token staking) and NessPerience (immersive experiences).





The slogan "AI + Gaming Empower Growth" embodies the project's tech vision, using AI algorithms to optimize player experiences and tournament operations.









As the native token of Gameness, issued exclusively on a DEX, GNESS embodies the spirit of decentralized finance (DeFi). Its core use cases include:





Holders of GNESS participate in Gameness DAO governance, voting on critical matters such as esports league rules and offline event locations, realizing true "user co-governance."





Through the LockNess staking mechanism, users earn tiered benefits based on stake size and duration. Both individual gamers (B2C) and enterprise partners (B2B) can secure elevated yields by holding GNESS long term.





All platform transactions such as tournament entry fees and NFT purchases are settled in GNESS, ensuring continuous token circulation within the ecosystem.





Players earn GNESS tokens and NFT collectibles through in-game achievements. These digital assets can be stored in their personal "Hall of Fame" or freely traded.





GNESS serves as the "passport" for participating in platform tournaments, training camps, and offline meetups; elite users ("Nessies") unlock exclusive privileges based on their token and NFT holdings.









GNESS has a total supply of 500 million tokens, structured to balance early participant incentives with long-term ecosystem stability through sustainable tokenomics.









All tournament data, player performance, match results, and more, is stored on-chain to eliminate tampering and ensure a fair competitive environment.





With operations in 42 countries and over 6.4 million users, Gameness aims to surpass 10 million users by year-end. Strategic partnerships with Binance, The Sandbox, KuCoin, and others further accelerate its worldwide growth.





Burak Çevik (Founder & CEO): Former senior executive at ESL and Bigpoint, author of two books on esports, combining deep industry insight with extensive resources.

Metin Erduran (Co-founder & CTO): Ex-Riot Games technical expert who led the development of the platform’s core architecture.

Boğaçhan Aydın (Head of Business Development): Veteran in esports investment with a proven track record in strategic resource integration.





The team emphasizes that the future of GNESS is written by every participant. Community power is the true driving engine.









With a clear strategic roadmap, Gameness is steadily advancing toward a leadership position in the esports industry:

2023 Seed Round: Completed a seed funding round and forged partnerships with brands such as Amazon and Microsoft.

Major Tournaments: Hosted multiple events on the Binance platform with prize pools in the seven-figure range.

Player Value Return: Founder Burak Çevik revealed in interviews that the project evolved from its first-generation product, driven by a mission to return value to players through Web3 technology.









Gameness and the launch of the GNESS token mark a new chapter for the Web3 esports economy. By combining the "Achieve-to-Earn" model, transparent blockchain architecture, and top-tier partnerships, the platform creates win-win opportunities for players, brands, and investors. With the DEX launch in April 2025, GNESS is poised to become the key link between the virtual and real worlds, ushering in an era of user sovereignty in esports.





