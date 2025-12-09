What are MEXC Wallets and How Do You Find Your MEXC Wallet Address?

MEXC Wallet refers to the digital wallet system within the MEXC exchange platform where you can store, deposit, withdraw, and manage your cryptocurrencies. MEXC offers several specialized wallet types to meet your trading needs:

Three Wallet Types: MEXC has three separate wallets: Spot Wallet (main trading), Futures Wallet (derivatives only), and DEX+ Account (decentralized trading). Funds must be transferred between them for different purposes. Finding Your Deposit Address: Access via Wallets → Deposit → Select cryptocurrency → Choose network → Copy address. Available on both desktop website and mobile app with the same basic steps. Network Selection is Critical: The #1 rule: Always match the blockchain network between sending and receiving platforms. Wrong network = lost funds. Common networks include ERC20 (Ethereum), TRC20 (Tron), BEP20 (Binance Smart Chain). Memo/Tag Requirements: Coins like XRP, XLM, and ATOM require both an address AND a memo/tag. Missing the memo can result in lost or delayed funds. Confirmation Times Vary: TRC20: 1–3 minutes | BEP20: 1–5 minutes | ERC20: 10–30 minutes | Bitcoin: 30–60 minutes. Each network has different speeds and minimum deposit requirements. Security Best Practices:

Always double-check the full address and network

Send a small test amount first

Enable 2FA and address whitelisting

Only use official MEXC channels

Verify minimum deposit amounts before sending

Common Mistake to Avoid: Selecting the wrong network is the most frequent error. For example, sending USDT via TRC20 to an ERC20 address will result in permanent loss of funds.





Spot Wallet: This is your main trading wallet where you hold cryptocurrencies for spot trading. When you deposit crypto to MEXC, it typically goes to your Spot Wallet first.

Futures Wallet: A separate wallet used specifically for futures and derivatives trading. You need to transfer funds from your Spot Wallet to your Futures Wallet to trade futures.

DEX+ Account: Used for convenient trading on MEXC DEX+. Assets in your DEX+ account can be seamlessly transferred to your spot account.

Here is how to find your deposit address for any cryptocurrency on MEXC:

Step 1: Log in to MEXC

Go to the MEXC Official Website and log in to your account.

Step 2: Navigate to Wallets

Click on "Wallets" in the top menu

in the top menu Select "Overview" or "Spot"

Step 3: Find Deposit Option

Click the "Deposit" button

button You will see a list of all available cryptocurrencies

Step 4: Select Your Cryptocurrency

Search for the crypto you want to deposit (e.g., USDT, BTC, ETH)

Click on it to proceed

Step 5: Choose Network (most critical step)

Select the blockchain network (e.g., ERC20, TRC20, BEP20)

Make sure this matches the network you are sending from

Each network has a different address

Step 6: Copy Your Address

Your wallet address will be displayed

You can either copy the address or scan the QR code

Some addresses also have a memo/tag (required for certain coins like XRP, XLM)

Step 1: Open MEXC App

Launch the MEXC mobile application and log in.

Step 2: Go to Wallets

Tap on "Wallets" at the bottom menu

at the bottom menu Select "Spot"

Step 3: Tap Deposit

Find and tap the "Deposit" button

Step 4: Select Cryptocurrency

Search or scroll to find your desired cryptocurrency

Tap on it

Step 5: Choose Network

Select the appropriate blockchain network

Verify it matches your sending network

Step 6: Get Your Address

Your deposit address appears on screen

Tap "Copy Address" or use the QR code

or use the QR code If there is a memo/tag, copy that too





Always match networks: If you select TRC20 on MEXC, you must send from a TRC20 address.

Common networks for popular coins:

USDT : ERC20, TRC20, BEP20, Polygon, Arbitrum, etc.

: ERC20, TRC20, BEP20, Polygon, Arbitrum, etc. BTC : Bitcoin network only

: Bitcoin network only ETH : ERC20 (Ethereum), Arbitrum, Optimism, etc.

: ERC20 (Ethereum), Arbitrum, Optimism, etc. BNB: BEP20 (BSC)

Each cryptocurrency has a minimum deposit amount. Deposits below this threshold may not be credited to your account. Always check the minimum before sending.

Different networks have different confirmation times:

TRC20 (Tron) : Usually 1–3 minutes

: Usually 1–3 minutes BEP20 (BSC) : Usually 1–5 minutes

: Usually 1–5 minutes ERC20 (Ethereum) : 10–30 minutes (depending on gas fees)

: 10–30 minutes (depending on gas fees) Bitcoin: 30–60 minutes (requires multiple confirmations)

Some cryptocurrencies require both an address AND a memo/tag:

XRP (Ripple) – requires destination tag

XLM (Stellar) – requires memo

ATOM (Cosmos) – requires memo

If a memo is required, you MUST include it, or your funds may be lost or delayed.

Different cryptocurrencies have different address formats:

Bitcoin : Starts with 1, 3, or bc1 (e.g., bc1qxy2kgdygjrsqtzq2n0yrf2493p83kkfjhx0wlh)

: Starts with 1, 3, or bc1 (e.g., bc1qxy2kgdygjrsqtzq2n0yrf2493p83kkfjhx0wlh) Ethereum/ERC20 : Starts with 0x (e.g., 0x742d35Cc6634C0532925a3b844Bc9e7595f0bEb)

: Starts with 0x (e.g., 0x742d35Cc6634C0532925a3b844Bc9e7595f0bEb) Tron/TRC20 : Starts with T (e.g., TXYZopYRdj2D9XRtbG411XZZ3kM5VkAeBf)

: Starts with T (e.g., TXYZopYRdj2D9XRtbG411XZZ3kM5VkAeBf) BEP20: Starts with 0x (same format as Ethereum)

Always verify the full address (do not just check first/last characters)

Confirm the network matches

Check memo/tag if required

Start With a Small Test: For first-time deposits or new addresses, send a small amount first to verify everything works correctly.

Use Official Channels Only: Never click deposit address links from emails or messages. Always access your wallet through the official MEXC website or app.

Whitelist Addresses: Enable the address whitelist feature so withdrawals are only allowed to pre-approved addresses.

Enable 2FA: Always have two-factor authentication enabled on your account.

Do Not Share Your Address Publicly: Avoid posting your address in public forums unnecessarily.





"Address not found" or "Invalid address"

You might have selected the wrong network

The cryptocurrency might not be supported on MEXC

There might be a temporary technical issue

Deposit not showing up

Check if the transaction has enough confirmations on the blockchain

Verify you sent to the correct address and network

Check the minimum deposit amount was met

Wait for the required number of confirmations

Need help?

Contact MEXC support through the app or website

Check MEXC’s Help Center for specific coin deposit guides

Use blockchain explorers to track your transactions

By following these steps carefully, you can safely find and use your MEXC wallet addresses for deposits. Remember, the most important rule is to always match the network between the sending and receiving platforms.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for your choices of investment activities.