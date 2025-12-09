What are MEXC Wallets and How Do You Find Your MEXC Wallet Address?

MEXC Wallet refers to the digital wallet system within the MEXC exchange platform where you can store, deposit, withdraw, and manage your cryptocurrencies. MEXC offers several specialized wallet types to meet your trading needs:
Common Mistake to Avoid: Selecting the wrong network is the most frequent error. For example, sending USDT via TRC20 to an ERC20 address will result in permanent loss of funds.
Spot Wallet: This is your main trading wallet where you hold cryptocurrencies for spot trading. When you deposit crypto to MEXC, it typically goes to your Spot Wallet first.
Futures Wallet: A separate wallet used specifically for futures and derivatives trading. You need to transfer funds from your Spot Wallet to your Futures Wallet to trade futures.
DEX+ Account: Used for convenient trading on MEXC DEX+. Assets in your DEX+ account can be seamlessly transferred to your spot account.
Here is how to find your deposit address for any cryptocurrency on MEXC:
Step 1: Log in to MEXC
Go to the MEXC Official Website and log in to your account.
Step 2: Navigate to Wallets
Step 3: Find Deposit Option
Step 4: Select Your Cryptocurrency
Step 5: Choose Network (most critical step)
Step 6: Copy Your Address
Step 1: Open MEXC App
Launch the MEXC mobile application and log in.
Step 2: Go to Wallets
Step 3: Tap Deposit
Step 4: Select Cryptocurrency
Step 5: Choose Network
Step 6: Get Your Address
Always match networks: If you select TRC20 on MEXC, you must send from a TRC20 address.
Common networks for popular coins:
Each cryptocurrency has a minimum deposit amount. Deposits below this threshold may not be credited to your account. Always check the minimum before sending.
Different networks have different confirmation times:
Some cryptocurrencies require both an address AND a memo/tag:
If a memo is required, you MUST include it, or your funds may be lost or delayed.
Different cryptocurrencies have different address formats:
Start With a Small Test: For first-time deposits or new addresses, send a small amount first to verify everything works correctly.
Use Official Channels Only: Never click deposit address links from emails or messages. Always access your wallet through the official MEXC website or app.
Whitelist Addresses: Enable the address whitelist feature so withdrawals are only allowed to pre-approved addresses.
Enable 2FA: Always have two-factor authentication enabled on your account.
Do Not Share Your Address Publicly: Avoid posting your address in public forums unnecessarily.
"Address not found" or "Invalid address"
Deposit not showing up
Need help?
By following these steps carefully, you can safely find and use your MEXC wallet addresses for deposits. Remember, the most important rule is to always match the network between the sending and receiving platforms.
Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for your choices of investment activities.
